Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 26

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Miami Marlins.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (59-72) vs. Miami Marlins (62-69)

Date: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSSO

Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-118) | MIA: (-100)

ATL: (-118) | MIA: (-100) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+140) | MIA: +1.5 (-170)

ATL: -1.5 (+140) | MIA: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hurston Waldrep (Braves) - 4-0, 0.73 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 7-11, 6.04 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Hurston Waldrep (4-0, 0.73 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Sandy Alcantara (7-11, 6.04 ERA). Waldrep's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Waldrep's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Marlins have gone 12-13-0 ATS in Alcantara's 25 starts that had a set spread. The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog in 19 of Alcantara's starts this season, and they went 9-10 in those matchups.

Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (54.6%)

Braves vs Marlins Moneyline

Atlanta is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami is a -100 underdog at home.

Braves vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are hosting the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are +140 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -170.

Braves vs Marlins Over/Under

Braves versus Marlins on Aug. 26 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 43, or 50.6%, of the 85 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win 41 times in 81 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 54 of their 125 opportunities.

The Braves are 52-73-0 against the spread in their 125 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have won 47.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (50-55).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Miami has a record of 41-48 (46.1%).

The Marlins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 127 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 60 of those games (60-67-0).

The Marlins have covered 59.1% of their games this season, going 75-52-0 ATS.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 133 hits and an OBP of .361, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .444. He's batting .264.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 56th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna has 93 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .361. He's batting .229 and slugging .408.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 141st in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies has collected 114 base hits, an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .327 this season.

Michael Harris II is batting .252 with a .272 OBP and 68 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has accumulated a team-best .368 slugging percentage. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 141st in slugging.

Otto Lopez has 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 walks while batting .240. He's slugging .359 with an on-base percentage of .311.

He is currently 122nd in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 145th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Agustin Ramirez is hitting .230 with 27 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 27 walks.

Eric Wagaman is batting .235 with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 29 walks.

Braves vs Marlins Head to Head

8/25/2025: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/10/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/9/2025: 8-6 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-6 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/9/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/8/2025: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/7/2025: 8-6 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-6 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/22/2025: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/21/2025: 7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/20/2025: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/5/2025: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!