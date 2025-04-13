Nets vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

Nets vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: MSG and WLNY

The New York Knicks (50-31) are 8-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (26-55) on Sunday, April 13, 2025 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs at 1 p.m. ET on MSG and WLNY. The matchup's point total is set at 213.5.

Nets vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -8 213.5 -319 +260

Nets vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (72.6%)

Nets vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks are 39-41-1 against the spread this season.

The Nets have 40 wins against the spread in 81 games this season.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 42 times this season.

Nets games this season have hit the over 37 times in 81 opportunities (45.7%).

New York has done a better job covering the spread at home (21-19-1) than it has in road tilts (18-22-0).

The Knicks have eclipsed the total more consistently at home, hitting the over in 23 of 41 home matchups (56.1%). On the road, they have hit the over in 19 of 40 games (47.5%).

This year, Brooklyn is 15-23-2 at home against the spread (.375 winning percentage). On the road, it is 25-15-1 ATS (.610).

In terms of the over/under, Nets games have finished over 20 of 40 times at home (50%), and 17 of 41 on the road (41.5%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 52.6% from the field and 42.0% from downtown, with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 9.6 boards and 5.9 assists per contest, shooting 52.5% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 26.0 points, 7.3 assists and 2.9 boards.

Mikal Bridges averages 17.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists, shooting 50.0% from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 made treys per game.

OG Anunoby is averaging 18.0 points, 4.8 boards and 2.2 assists.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton averages 10.3 points for the Nets, plus 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Keon Johnson's numbers on the season are 10.6 points, 3.7 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He is making 38.9% of his shots from the field and 31.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Jalen Wilson averages 9.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is draining 39.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.1% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

Ziaire Williams averages 10.0 points, 4.6 boards and 1.3 assists. He is making 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Per game, Tyrese Martin gives the Nets 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

