Nets vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 27

Nets vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, January 27, 2025

Monday, January 27, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: NBCS-CA and YES

The Brooklyn Nets (14-32) are heavy, 10-point underdogs as they try to turn around a six-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (23-22) on Monday, January 27, 2025 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-CA and YES. The matchup's point total is set at 222.5.

Nets vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -10 222.5 -461 +360

Nets vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (64.4%)

Nets vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings have registered a 17-26-2 record against the spread this season.

The Nets are 21-23-2 against the spread this season.

Kings games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 26 times out of 46 chances this season.

Nets games this season have hit the over 22 times in 46 opportunities (47.8%).

Sacramento has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered nine times in 25 games at home, and it has covered eight times in 20 games on the road.

In home games, the Kings eclipse the over/under 56% of the time (14 of 25 games). They hit the over more often in road games, topping the total in 60% of games (12 of 20).

Against the spread, Brooklyn has had better results on the road (16-9-1) than at home (5-14-1).

Looking at the over/under, Nets games have gone over less often at home (eight of 20, 40%) than away (14 of 26, 53.8%).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis' numbers on the season are 21 points, 14.4 boards and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 60.6% from the floor (eighth in NBA) and 47.6% from downtown (third in league), with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

De'Aaron Fox averages 25.1 points, 5 boards and 6.2 assists, shooting 46.6% from the field and 31.7% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per contest.

DeMar DeRozan averages 21.8 points, 3.9 boards and 3.7 assists, shooting 48.4% from the floor.

Malik Monk is averaging 18 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Keegan Murray is averaging 11.9 points, 1.5 assists and 7.2 rebounds.

Nets Leaders

Per game, Nic Claxton gets the Nets 9.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.

D'Angelo Russell averages 13.1 points, 2.8 boards and 5.4 assists. He is also sinking 41.4% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

The Nets get 9.3 points per game from Jalen Wilson, plus 3.5 boards and 1.9 assists.

Per game, Keon Johnson provides the Nets 9.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Ben Simmons' numbers on the season are 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 55.5% of his shots from the field.

