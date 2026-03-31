Nets vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31

Nets vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: FDSSE and WLNY

The Brooklyn Nets (18-57) are double-digit, 16.5-point underdogs against the Charlotte Hornets (39-36) at Barclays Center on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE and WLNY. The matchup has a point total of 217.5.

Nets vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -16.5 217.5 -1493 +870

Nets vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hornets win (76.6%)

Nets vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Hornets have put together a record of 45-29-1 against the spread this season.

The Nets are 35-37-3 against the spread this season.

Hornets games have gone over the total 29 times this season.

Nets games this season have gone over the point total 44% of the time (33 out of 75 games with a set point total).

Charlotte has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 23 times in 38 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 22 times in 37 opportunities in away games.

The Hornets have eclipsed the total in a lower percentage of games at home (34.2%) than road games (43.2%).

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .472 (17-18-1). On the road, it is .462 (18-19-2).

Looking at the over/under, Nets games have finished over 18 of 36 times at home (50%), and 15 of 39 on the road (38.5%).

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.7 points, 7 assists and 4.8 boards.

Kon Knueppel averages 18.9 points, 5.4 boards and 3.4 assists.

Miles Bridges is averaging 17.1 points, 3.2 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Brandon Miller averages 20.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in NBA).

Moussa Diabate averages 8 points, 8.7 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 62.8% from the floor.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton's numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 7 boards and 3.7 assists per game. He is also draining 57% of his shots from the field (10th in league).

Per game, Noah Clowney provides the Nets 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, Ziaire Williams gives the Nets 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Nets are receiving 8.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Nolan Traore.

Josh Minott's numbers on the season are 7.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He is draining 50.5% of his shots from the floor and 44.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 treys.

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