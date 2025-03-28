Nets vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

Nets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Friday, March 28, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (41-31) are heavily favored (by 13 points) to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (23-50) on Friday, March 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has a point total of 212.5.

Nets vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -13 212.5 -699 +500

Nets vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (70.9%)

Nets vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers have registered a 39-31-2 record against the spread this season.

In the Nets' 73 games this season, they have 37 wins against the spread.

This season, 33 of the Clippers' games have gone over the point total out of 73 chances.

Nets games this season have hit the over on 31 of 73 set point totals (42.5%).

Los Angeles has a better record against the spread at home (25-10-1) than it does in away games (14-21-1).

The Clippers have gone over the total in a higher percentage of games at home (47.2%) than games on the road (44.4%).

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .400 (14-19-2). Away, it is .605 (23-14-1).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Nets' games have finished above the over/under at home (45.7%, 16 of 35) compared to on the road (39.5%, 15 of 38).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 22.6 points, 5.8 boards and 8.7 assists.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 16.4 points, 2.5 assists and 12.5 boards.

Norman Powell averages 22.6 points, 3.4 boards and 2.1 assists.

Derrick Jones Jr.'s numbers on the season are 10.4 points, 3.5 boards and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 52.8% from the floor and 36.6% from downtown, with an average of 1 made treys.

Kris Dunn is averaging 6.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3 assists.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton averages 10.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is also draining 55.5% of his shots from the floor.

Cameron Johnson's numbers on the season are 18.9 points, 4.3 boards and 3.3 assists per game. He is draining 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 triples.

Keon Johnson averages 10.2 points, 3.7 boards and 2.1 assists. He is sinking 37.5% of his shots from the field and 30.1% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

The Nets are receiving 12.9 points, 2.8 boards and 5.1 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell.

Ziaire Williams' numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is sinking 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 treys.

