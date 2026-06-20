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Netherlands vs Sweden Predictions: Lineups, Picks, Best Bets for Today World Cup Group F

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Netherlands vs Sweden Predictions: Lineups, Picks, Best Bets for Today World Cup Group F
Netherlands vs Sweden Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group F Today | FanDuel
🔴 TODAY — 1:00 PM ET · NRG STADIUM, HOUSTON · FOX
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group F · Matchday 2 · FanDuel Sportsbook · UPDATED LINEUPS & ODDS

Netherlands vs Sweden: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets

UPDATED: Netherlands -145 · Sweden +380 · Over 2.5 -150 · Malen +178 Rotowire value · Gakpo +175 Lineups.com best bet · Gyökeres Sweden scorer · Verbruggen ⚠️ questionable · confirmed 4-2-3-1 formation.

Saturday June 20, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+
🆕 WHAT'S CHANGED SINCE THIS MORNING
⬆️ Netherlands ML moved: -138 → -145 · Sweden ML: +350 → +380 · ⚠️ Verbruggen listed as questionable (Covers.com) · Formation update: NED confirmed 4-2-3-1 · Malen as ST · Gakpo as CAM · Gakpo anytime: +155 → +175 · Rotowire adds Malen +178 as explicit scorer value · Gyökeres named Sweden scorer by multiple sources · Over 2.5 tightened to -150
📊 Group F Standings After Matchday 1
🇸🇪 1. Sweden — 3 pts (5-1 vs Tunisia) 🇯🇵 2. Japan — 1 pt (2-2 vs Netherlands) 🇳🇱 3. Netherlands — 1 pt (2-2 vs Japan) 🇹🇳 4. Tunisia — 0 pts 🏟️ NRG Stadium dome · temperature controlled
🇳🇱
Netherlands ML
-145
was -138 ↑
Draw
+290
Over 2.5
-150
🇸🇪
Sweden ML
+380
was +350 ↓

Netherlands vs Sweden — Today's Preview

The market has moved since this morning. Netherlands have been bet up to -145 (from -138) and Sweden have drifted to +380. Rotowire names Donyell Malen at +178 as their explicit scorer value — "getting plus money at +178 on a player this central to score in a game his team should win is one of the better scorer values on the slate." CBS Sports/SportsLine's Martin Green leans Over 2.5 goals at -150, noting Sweden "have conceded in their last seven games" and Netherlands were "surprisingly porous" against Japan. The consensus prediction remains a Netherlands win, with Lineups.com now projecting an upgraded 3-2 scoreline rather than 2-1.

ATS.io provides important context on Sweden's 5-1 win: "Reports from the match data market suggest Sweden created under 1.5 expected goals against Tunisia and significantly outperformed the quality of chances they produced." Racing Post reinforces the defensive concern from the Netherlands side: "Netherlands have gone five games without keeping a clean sheet" — making the Both Teams to Score market and the Over the primary betting vehicles rather than a clean Dutch win.

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Subject to change. Confirm lineup before wagering. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.

📋 Confirmed / Predicted Lineups & Team News

🇳🇱 Netherlands · Ronald Koeman
4-2-3-1 confirmed · Verbruggen ⚠️ questionable · Malen ST · Gakpo CAM · Depay from bench
FIFA Rank
#7
⚠️ Verbruggen Listed as Questionable (Covers.com)
If Verbruggen is unavailable, backup Mark Flekken would start. Confirm GK status at FanDuel before wagering on any keeper-related props. The outfield XI is expected to be unchanged from the Japan game.
Predicted XI (4-2-3-1) — Covers.com / SI.com Confirmed
GK · Verbruggen ⚠️ (Flekken if unavailable)
Dumfries Van Hecke Van Dijk © Van de Ven
De Jong Gravenberch
Summerville Reijnders Malen ⭐
CAM · Gakpo ⭐
⚠️ Verbruggen questionable — confirm GK at FanDuel ✅ Formation: 4-2-3-1 · Malen ST · Gakpo CAM (updated from 4-3-3) ✅ Van Dijk + Summerville scored vs Japan · Van de Ven in back four No clean sheet in last 5 matches (Racing Post) Memphis Depay (55 intl goals) from bench — impact sub weapon
🇸🇪 Sweden · Graham Potter
3-5-2 confirmed · No injuries · Gudmundsson fit · Group F leaders
FIFA Rank
#22
Predicted XI (3-5-2) — Covers.com Confirmed
GK · Viktor Johansson ✅
Lindelöf Hien Lagerbielke
Gudmundsson Ayari ⭐ Nygren Karlström Bernhardsson
Gyökeres © ⭐ Isak ⭐
✅ No injuries · full strength · 3-5-2 formation confirmed ✅ Gyökeres scored vs Tunisia · 14 goals recent intl run · Arsenal ✅ Isak — 2 assists + 1 goal vs Tunisia · Liverpool · pace in behind ATS.io: Sweden created under 1.5 xG vs Tunisia · finishing outperformance expected to regress Sweden conceded in last 7 matches (SportsLine) — porous at both ends

📊 Head to Head & Form

H2H — Goals Consistently Flow in This Fixture
Five of the last six meetings produced goals for both teams. Six of the last nine generated at least three goals. Sweden have gone Over in six of their last seven games. Netherlands have gone Over in four of five recent matches. Racing Post: "Attack has looked the best form of defence for both sides — high-scoring outcome expected."
🇳🇱
Netherlands — 4-2-3-1 Formation, Malen as Striker, Point to Prove
Drew 2-2 with Japan. No clean sheet in last 5 (Racing Post). Koeman switches to 4-2-3-1 — Malen leads the line as central striker, Gakpo drops to CAM. They scored 2+ in 7 of 9 recent matches and hit the Over in 4 of 5. 0.59 xG on 10 shots vs Japan showed attacking inefficiency that the new setup aims to fix. Depay (55 intl goals) available from bench.
🇸🇪
Sweden — 5-1 Win With Important xG Context
5-1 vs Tunisia but created under 1.5 xG (ATS.io) — significant finishing outperformance that may regress vs a much stronger Dutch defensive unit. That said: scored Over 1.5 goals in 4 of 5 recent matches, conceded in last 7 games, and their 3-5-2 with Gyökeres + Isak is the most dangerous strike partnership at this tournament. The result is real; the xG context means it's not as commanding as the scoreline suggests.

⚙️ Tactical Analysis

🇳🇱 The 4-2-3-1 Switch — Malen as Striker, Gakpo as Creator

The formation update changes the scorer narrative. Malen now leads the line as central striker — "the focal point of the Dutch attack," per Rotowire, who name him at +178 as their top value: "He drifts into the box, strikes from distance, and will be in position to score." Gakpo shifts to CAM, increasing his creative involvement while the Reijnders/De Jong/Gravenberch engine provides supply from midfield. Both remain live scorer options — the formation repositions their relative likelihoods.

🇸🇪 Sweden's 3-5-2 — Wing-Backs Provide Width, Strikers the Threat

Covers.com confirms a 3-5-2 (updated from the 3-1-4-2 in earlier sources). Gudmundsson and Bernhardsson operate as wing-backs providing width, with Ayari, Nygren and Karlström in a midfield three. Against Netherlands' two-man pivot (De Jong and Gravenberch), the Swedish midfield three could have numerical advantage in central areas — creating transition opportunities for Isak's pace and Gyökeres's power runs.

⚡ Why the Goals Keep Coming — Stats Point One Way

CBS Sports/SportsLine's Martin Green: "Sweden have conceded in their last seven games, so it's hard to see them keeping the Dutch attack at bay for 90 minutes." Netherlands: "Surprisingly porous" vs Japan with no clean sheet in 5. NED Over hit 4/5; SWE Over hit 6/7. H2H: 6 of 9 with 3+ goals, 5 of 6 with BTTS. Lineups.com upgrades prediction to 3-2 Netherlands — reflecting the market's shift toward an even more goals-heavy outcome.

🔑 The Malen/Gakpo Swap — What It Means for Scorer Bets

With Malen as the striker, he becomes the primary finishing reference inside the box — the player who ends the attacking moves Gakpo initiates. Rotowire's call on Malen (+178) reflects this positioning. Gakpo's first-goal-in-3-of-4-WC-matches record remains valid; his scoring route as a late-arriving CAM may produce fewer but more decisive goal opportunities. Both are worth backing at near-identical prices — Malen is the primary, Gakpo the regression companion.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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