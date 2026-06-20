Netherlands vs Sweden Predictions: Lineups, Picks, Best Bets for Today World Cup Group F

Saturday June 20, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+

⬆️ Netherlands ML moved: -138 → -145 · Sweden ML: +350 → +380 · ⚠️ Verbruggen listed as questionable (Covers.com) · Formation update: NED confirmed 4-2-3-1 · Malen as ST · Gakpo as CAM · Gakpo anytime: +155 → +175 · Rotowire adds Malen +178 as explicit scorer value · Gyökeres named Sweden scorer by multiple sources · Over 2.5 tightened to -150

Netherlands vs Sweden — Today's Preview

The market has moved since this morning. Netherlands have been bet up to -145 (from -138) and Sweden have drifted to +380. Rotowire names Donyell Malen at +178 as their explicit scorer value — "getting plus money at +178 on a player this central to score in a game his team should win is one of the better scorer values on the slate." CBS Sports/SportsLine's Martin Green leans Over 2.5 goals at -150, noting Sweden "have conceded in their last seven games" and Netherlands were "surprisingly porous" against Japan. The consensus prediction remains a Netherlands win, with Lineups.com now projecting an upgraded 3-2 scoreline rather than 2-1.

ATS.io provides important context on Sweden's 5-1 win: "Reports from the match data market suggest Sweden created under 1.5 expected goals against Tunisia and significantly outperformed the quality of chances they produced." Racing Post reinforces the defensive concern from the Netherlands side: "Netherlands have gone five games without keeping a clean sheet" — making the Both Teams to Score market and the Over the primary betting vehicles rather than a clean Dutch win.

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Subject to change. Confirm lineup before wagering. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.

📋 Confirmed / Predicted Lineups & Team News

🇳🇱 Netherlands · Ronald Koeman 4-2-3-1 confirmed · Verbruggen ⚠️ questionable · Malen ST · Gakpo CAM · Depay from bench FIFA Rank #7 ⚠️ Verbruggen Listed as Questionable (Covers.com) If Verbruggen is unavailable, backup Mark Flekken would start. Confirm GK status at FanDuel before wagering on any keeper-related props. The outfield XI is expected to be unchanged from the Japan game. Predicted XI (4-2-3-1) — Covers.com / SI.com Confirmed GK · Verbruggen ⚠️ (Flekken if unavailable) Dumfries Van Hecke Van Dijk © Van de Ven De Jong Gravenberch Summerville Reijnders Malen ⭐ CAM · Gakpo ⭐ ⚠️ Verbruggen questionable — confirm GK at FanDuel ✅ Formation: 4-2-3-1 · Malen ST · Gakpo CAM (updated from 4-3-3) ✅ Van Dijk + Summerville scored vs Japan · Van de Ven in back four No clean sheet in last 5 matches (Racing Post) Memphis Depay (55 intl goals) from bench — impact sub weapon 🇸🇪 Sweden · Graham Potter 3-5-2 confirmed · No injuries · Gudmundsson fit · Group F leaders FIFA Rank #22 Predicted XI (3-5-2) — Covers.com Confirmed GK · Viktor Johansson ✅ Lindelöf Hien Lagerbielke Gudmundsson Ayari ⭐ Nygren Karlström Bernhardsson Gyökeres © ⭐ Isak ⭐ ✅ No injuries · full strength · 3-5-2 formation confirmed ✅ Gyökeres scored vs Tunisia · 14 goals recent intl run · Arsenal ✅ Isak — 2 assists + 1 goal vs Tunisia · Liverpool · pace in behind ATS.io: Sweden created under 1.5 xG vs Tunisia · finishing outperformance expected to regress Sweden conceded in last 7 matches (SportsLine) — porous at both ends

📊 Head to Head & Form

H2H — Goals Consistently Flow in This Fixture Five of the last six meetings produced goals for both teams. Six of the last nine generated at least three goals. Sweden have gone Over in six of their last seven games. Netherlands have gone Over in four of five recent matches. Racing Post: "Attack has looked the best form of defence for both sides — high-scoring outcome expected." 🇳🇱 Netherlands — 4-2-3-1 Formation, Malen as Striker, Point to Prove Drew 2-2 with Japan. No clean sheet in last 5 (Racing Post). Koeman switches to 4-2-3-1 — Malen leads the line as central striker, Gakpo drops to CAM. They scored 2+ in 7 of 9 recent matches and hit the Over in 4 of 5. 0.59 xG on 10 shots vs Japan showed attacking inefficiency that the new setup aims to fix. Depay (55 intl goals) available from bench. 🇸🇪 Sweden — 5-1 Win With Important xG Context 5-1 vs Tunisia but created under 1.5 xG (ATS.io) — significant finishing outperformance that may regress vs a much stronger Dutch defensive unit. That said: scored Over 1.5 goals in 4 of 5 recent matches, conceded in last 7 games, and their 3-5-2 with Gyökeres + Isak is the most dangerous strike partnership at this tournament. The result is real; the xG context means it's not as commanding as the scoreline suggests.

⚙️ Tactical Analysis