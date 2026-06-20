Netherlands vs Sweden Predictions: Lineups, Picks, Best Bets for Today World Cup Group F
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Netherlands vs Sweden: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
UPDATED: Netherlands -145 · Sweden +380 · Over 2.5 -150 · Malen +178 Rotowire value · Gakpo +175 Lineups.com best bet · Gyökeres Sweden scorer · Verbruggen ⚠️ questionable · confirmed 4-2-3-1 formation.
Netherlands vs Sweden — Today's Preview
The market has moved since this morning. Netherlands have been bet up to -145 (from -138) and Sweden have drifted to +380. Rotowire names Donyell Malen at +178 as their explicit scorer value — "getting plus money at +178 on a player this central to score in a game his team should win is one of the better scorer values on the slate." CBS Sports/SportsLine's Martin Green leans Over 2.5 goals at -150, noting Sweden "have conceded in their last seven games" and Netherlands were "surprisingly porous" against Japan. The consensus prediction remains a Netherlands win, with Lineups.com now projecting an upgraded 3-2 scoreline rather than 2-1.
ATS.io provides important context on Sweden's 5-1 win: "Reports from the match data market suggest Sweden created under 1.5 expected goals against Tunisia and significantly outperformed the quality of chances they produced." Racing Post reinforces the defensive concern from the Netherlands side: "Netherlands have gone five games without keeping a clean sheet" — making the Both Teams to Score market and the Over the primary betting vehicles rather than a clean Dutch win.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Subject to change. Confirm lineup before wagering. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.
📋 Confirmed / Predicted Lineups & Team News
📊 Head to Head & Form
⚙️ Tactical Analysis
The formation update changes the scorer narrative. Malen now leads the line as central striker — "the focal point of the Dutch attack," per Rotowire, who name him at +178 as their top value: "He drifts into the box, strikes from distance, and will be in position to score." Gakpo shifts to CAM, increasing his creative involvement while the Reijnders/De Jong/Gravenberch engine provides supply from midfield. Both remain live scorer options — the formation repositions their relative likelihoods.
Covers.com confirms a 3-5-2 (updated from the 3-1-4-2 in earlier sources). Gudmundsson and Bernhardsson operate as wing-backs providing width, with Ayari, Nygren and Karlström in a midfield three. Against Netherlands' two-man pivot (De Jong and Gravenberch), the Swedish midfield three could have numerical advantage in central areas — creating transition opportunities for Isak's pace and Gyökeres's power runs.
CBS Sports/SportsLine's Martin Green: "Sweden have conceded in their last seven games, so it's hard to see them keeping the Dutch attack at bay for 90 minutes." Netherlands: "Surprisingly porous" vs Japan with no clean sheet in 5. NED Over hit 4/5; SWE Over hit 6/7. H2H: 6 of 9 with 3+ goals, 5 of 6 with BTTS. Lineups.com upgrades prediction to 3-2 Netherlands — reflecting the market's shift toward an even more goals-heavy outcome.
With Malen as the striker, he becomes the primary finishing reference inside the box — the player who ends the attacking moves Gakpo initiates. Rotowire's call on Malen (+178) reflects this positioning. Gakpo's first-goal-in-3-of-4-WC-matches record remains valid; his scoring route as a late-arriving CAM may produce fewer but more decisive goal opportunities. Both are worth backing at near-identical prices — Malen is the primary, Gakpo the regression companion.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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