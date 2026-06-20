Netherlands vs Sweden Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today World Cup Group F

Saturday June 20, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook / ESPN Live Board · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+

The live ESPN board delivers a fascinating scorer market — with Memphis Depay leading all Dutch players at +150 anytime despite being expected from the bench, Donyell Malen as the starting striker at +155, and Cody Gakpo at +170 as the attacking midfielder. On the Sweden side, Alexander Isak at +220 (ESPN/FanDuel) / +270 (Sports Interaction, Oddschecker 27/10) is the most-cited explicit scorer pick across all sources, with Viktor Gyökeres (~+280) as the Rotowire companion. The Both Teams to Score market sits at near-even money — five of the last six H2H meetings produced goals from both sides, and both defences have conceded in every recent match.

Odds from ESPN live board, FanDuel Sportsbook, Sports Interaction, and Oddschecker. Subject to change. Confirm lineup before wagering — Verbruggen questionable. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.

⚡ The Depay Situation — Why the Market Leader Is Expected From the Bench Memphis Depay leads the entire Dutch scorer board at +150 anytime — shorter than Malen (+155) who starts as the central striker. The market is pricing Depay as a high-probability impact sub: 55 international goals as Netherlands all-time leading scorer, a proven track record of scoring off the bench in must-win games. At +150, the market implies approximately 40% probability for a player expected to come on from the bench. This is either exceptional value if Depay starts (SI.com notes Koeman hasn't fully committed to the lineup), or a reflection of his genuine impact-sub threat. Check the confirmed team sheet at FanDuel before wagering on Depay.

⭐ Top Starting Pick: Malen Anytime +155

🏆 PRIMARY STARTING PICK Rotowire explicit value pick Donyell Malen — Netherlands ST PSG · confirmed starting · central striker in 4-2-3-1 · primary finishing reference inside the box Anytime +155 First Goal +500 2+ Goals +900 Rotowire: "Getting plus money at +155 on a player this central is one of the better scorer values" — explicit pick CENTRAL STRIKER in 4-2-3-1 · primary finishing reference inside the box Rotowire: "He drifts into the box, strikes from distance, will be in position to score" Malen is the starting central striker in Koeman's confirmed 4-2-3-1, making him the primary finishing reference for all of Gakpo's creative work from the CAM position. Rotowire's explicit call: "Donyell Malen is the focal point of the Dutch attack. If the Netherlands score the couple of goals projected here, he is the most likely man to be involved. Getting plus money on a player this central to score in a game his team should win is one of the better scorer values on the slate." At +155, the implied probability (~39%) is conservative for a starting striker whose team is projected to score 2+ goals. Bet recommendation: Malen Anytime +155 is the primary starting-player pick. A $10 bet returns $25.50 total. As the central striker of the projected match winner, +155 represents genuine value for a player whose team is expected to score two or more goals in this fixture. Central ST in 4-2-3-1 · finishes the moves Gakpo creates NED projected to score 2+ goals · Malen the most likely scorer Rotowire explicit value call · confirmed starting

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💎 Companion Pick: Gakpo Anytime +170

Cody Gakpo — Netherlands CAM Liverpool · Lineups.com explicit best bet · first goal in 3 of 4 WC matches · confirmed starting Anytime +170 First Goal +550 Lineups.com explicit best bet: "Cody Gakpo Anytime Goal Scorer" — named pick Scored the first goal in 3 of his 4 World Cup matches for Netherlands 21 international goals career · CAM role · creative hub and late-arriving goal threat 4 goals in past 5 games (Sportsgambler) · elite current form Lineups.com names Gakpo as their explicit best bet. The formation shift to CAM means Gakpo operates in a more central creative role — threading balls through to Malen, arriving late into the penalty area off Reijnders and De Jong's distribution. His scoring in 3 of 4 World Cup matches is the strongest individual tournament scoring record on the Dutch squad, and attacking midfielders in the late-arriving mould are among the most reliable anytime scorers in international football. Bet recommendation: Back Malen +155 as the primary and Gakpo +170 at slightly smaller stakes. If the Netherlands score 2+ goals — which all sources project — at least one of these two is very likely involved. Together they cover the full Dutch attacking output from the starting XI.

🇸🇪 Sweden Top Prop: Isak Anytime

🇸🇪 SWEDEN TOP PROP · 3 EXPLICIT SOURCES Alexander Isak — Sweden ST Liverpool · 2 assists + 1 goal vs Tunisia · Oddschecker recommended · Sports Interaction explicit ESPN/FD +220 SI / Oddschecker +270 Oddschecker recommended: "Alexander Isak Anytime Goalscorer" at 27/10 (~+270) Sports Interaction explicit: "Isak +270 — most appealing goalscorer option in this fixture" Sportsbettingdime: "Alexander Isak presents massive +EV value in the anytime goalscorer market" 3 involvements vs Tunisia · "Sweden's focal point in the final third" (Oddschecker) NED no clean sheet in 5 matches · space in behind high line · exactly where Isak is most dangerous Three separate sources make Isak their explicit Sweden scorer pick. Oddschecker's full recommendation: "Alexander Isak anytime goalscorer against the Netherlands is a strong attacking angle built around Sweden's main source of goals. Isak is Sweden's focal point in the final third and almost everything they do in attacking phases tends to run through him. Whether it's runs in behind, link-up play around the box, or finishing quick transitions, he consistently finds himself in dangerous positions. Against a Netherlands side that likes to push their full-backs high and control possession, there should be space to exploit in transition moments, which is exactly where Isak is most effective." Note the price spread: ESPN/FanDuel shows +220 while Sports Interaction and Oddschecker show +270 — shop your book for the better number. Bet recommendation: Isak Anytime at the best available price (shop between +220 and +270). Three explicit source picks, "massive +EV value" per Sportsbettingdime, and a Dutch defensive record of no clean sheet in 5 makes this the most compelling Sweden prop. If Both Teams to Score lands — the near-even money market — Isak is the most likely source of Sweden's goal.

🇳🇱 Full Netherlands Goalscorer Board

⚡ Note on Memphis Depay +150 — The Surprise Market Leader Depay leads all Dutch scorers at +150 despite being expected from the bench. 55 international goals — Netherlands all-time leading scorer. The market is pricing his impact-sub threat: if he comes on in the 60th minute with the Dutch pressing for a second goal, he is primed to score. Check confirmed team sheet before betting Depay — if Koeman starts him instead of Malen, he becomes the immediate top priority at +150. 🇳🇱 Netherlands Player 1st Goal Anytime 2+ Goals ⭐ Donyell Malen · ST (STARTING) PSG · central ST in 4-2-3-1 · Rotowire explicit value · primary finishing reference +500 +155 +900 ⚡ Memphis Depay · F (BENCH) 55 intl goals — NED all-time top scorer · market leader · impact sub · check team sheet +500 +150 +850 ⭐ Cody Gakpo · CAM (STARTING) Liverpool · Lineups.com best bet · first goal in 3 of 4 WC matches · confirmed starting CAM +550 +170 +1000 Brian Brobbey · F (BENCH) Ajax · powerful bench option · impact sub if NED need goals late +550 +165 +1000 Wout Weghorst · F (BENCH) Set-piece aerial threat · iconic sub scoring history · long dart from bench +600 +190 +1200 Crysencio Summerville · RW (STARTING) Leeds · scored vs Japan · right wing in 4-2-3-1 · cutting inside from the right +850 +270 +2000 Guus Til · M (BENCH) Feyenoord · midfield sub · late goal threat · extreme long dart +750 +225 +1500 Virgil van Dijk · CB (STARTING) Liverpool · scored vs Japan · set-piece CB · corner/free kick threat · long dart only ~+800 ~+350 ~+2500

*All Netherlands odds from ESPN live board (Malen +155, Depay +150, Gakpo +170, Brobbey +165, Weghorst +190, Summerville +270, Til +225 — confirmed). Van Dijk estimated. Check FanDuel live board for exact current prices. Must be 21+. Subject to change.

🇸🇪 Full Sweden Goalscorer Board

🇸🇪 Sweden Player 1st Goal Anytime Notes ⭐ Alexander Isak · ST Liverpool · 3 explicit source picks · "massive +EV value" · 3 involvements vs Tunisia · SHOP PRICE +700 +220/+270 SHOP ⭐ Viktor Gyökeres · ST Arsenal · Rotowire + OddsShark explicit · 14 goals recent intl run · scored vs Tunisia · SWE © ~+650 ~+280 SWE © Yasin Ayari · MID Brighton · CBS: "scoring from Gyökeres, Isak and Ayari" · wing-back role in 3-5-2 · scored vs Tunisia ~+1000 ~+400 MID/WB Gabriel Gudmundsson · WB Left wing-back in 3-5-2 · attacking runs · overlapping threat · long dart — ~+500 WB Victor Lindelöf · CB Set-piece threat · corners and free kicks · extreme long dart only — ~+700 CB

*Isak +220 from ESPN board, +270 from Sports Interaction / Oddschecker (27/10). Shop for best price. Gyökeres/Ayari estimated from Rotowire/OddsShark market ratios. Check FanDuel live board. Must be 21+.

💎 Value Analysis — Where the Edge Is

✅ Primary: Malen Anytime +155 BACK IT Rotowire's explicit value pick. Starting central striker of the projected match winner. +155 implies ~39% probability — conservative for the focal point of Dutch attack in a game they are expected to score 2+ in. The best-priced starting outfield scorer option on the NED board. 💎 Companion: Gakpo Anytime +170 BACK IT Lineups.com explicit best bet. First goal in 3 of 4 WC matches for NED — the strongest tournament scoring record on the squad. The CAM role means he creates and scores. At +170, back alongside Malen for full Dutch attacking coverage. If NED score 2, at least one of Malen/Gakpo is almost certainly involved. 🇸🇪 Sweden: Isak — Shop +220 to +270 BACK IT Three explicit sources (Oddschecker, Sports Interaction, Sportsbettingdime). "Massive +EV value" per Sportsbettingdime. Sweden's focal point in the final third. NED no clean sheet in 5. Shop for the better price — +220 is available on ESPN/FanDuel, +270 on Sports Interaction. Take the best number you can find. 🇸🇪 Companion: Gyökeres ~+280 SMALL STAKES Rotowire + OddsShark explicit: "Gyokeres is the pick to supply Sweden's goal." 14 international goals in recent run. Back at small stakes alongside Isak for full Swedish attack coverage — if BTTS lands, either or both could score. ⚡ Special: Depay +150 — Check Team Sheet First CONFIRM FIRST The market leader at +150 is expected from the bench. If confirmed starting, he becomes an immediate top priority at +150. If benched, his impact-sub probability is still meaningful — 55 international goals as Netherlands all-time top scorer is the most dangerous substitute in the squad. Always check the official lineup at FanDuel before wagering on Depay. 🔴 Skip: Summerville +270 for anytime NOT THE PLAY Summerville scored vs Japan and plays on the right wing. At +270 anytime he is priced fairly for a wide player — but Malen (+155), Gakpo (+170), Depay (+150) and Brobbey (+165) all offer better value for the number of goals the Dutch are expected to produce. Back the central attackers over the wide options.

🎯 Parlay & SGP Ideas

⚽ Netherlands vs Sweden · Scorer Parlay Ideas Safe SGP — Malen Anytime + Netherlands ML (~+400) Malen Anytime +155 + Netherlands ML -145. Correlated — if Malen scores, Netherlands almost certainly win. Combined approximately +400. Both legs point to the consensus game script: Dutch win in which the central striker scores. Coverage — Malen + Isak Both Anytime (~+600) Malen Anytime +155 + Isak Anytime +220. The projected BTTS game script in single prop format. A 2-1 Netherlands win where both primary scorers find the net settles this parlay at approximately +600. Dutch Attack — Malen + Gakpo Both Anytime (~+700) Malen Anytime +155 + Gakpo Anytime +170. Both Dutch primary attackers scoring in the same match. Netherlands score 2+ in 7 of 9 recent matches — two scorers in a winning game is a realistic outcome. Combined approximately +700. Value SGP — Malen Anytime + Over 2.5 Goals (~+450) Malen Anytime +155 + Over 2.5 Goals -150. Partially correlated. Both sides' stats strongly support 3+ goals. Combined approximately +450. Both legs reinforce the same game script: Dutch win with goals on both sides. Cross-Team — Gakpo + Isak Both Anytime (~+700) Gakpo Anytime +170 + Isak Anytime +220. The two most cited explicit scorer picks from opposing sources. A 2-1 Netherlands win where Gakpo and Isak each score settles both legs at approximately +700.

📋 Best Bets — Ranked Summary ⭐ #1 — Malen Anytime (starting ST) Rotowire explicit · central striker 4-2-3-1 · confirmed starting · "one of the better scorer values" +155 💎 #2 — Gakpo Anytime (starting CAM) Lineups.com explicit best bet · first goal in 3 of 4 WC matches · companion to Malen +170 🇸🇪 #3 — Isak Anytime (shop best price) 3 explicit source picks · "massive +EV value" · +220 ESPN/FD · +270 SI/Oddschecker +220+ 🇸🇪 #4 — Gyökeres Anytime Rotowire + OddsShark explicit · 14 recent intl goals · Sweden striker companion ~+280 ⚡ Special — Depay +150 (if confirmed starting) Market leader · 55 intl goals · check team sheet · immediate priority if he starts +150 🎯 SGP — Malen + Over 2.5 Goals Partially correlated · NED win with goals · reinforces game script · ~+450 ~+450

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group F · 1 PM ET Today Bet Anytime Goalscorer — Netherlands vs Sweden Malen +155 · Gakpo +170 · Isak +220–270 · Gyökeres ~+280 · Depay +150 (check team sheet)

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · ESPN live board · Subject to change · Confirm lineup & Verbruggen status before wagering · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly