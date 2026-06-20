MLB Best Prop Bets Today: 12 Players Most Likely to Get a Hit on June 20, 2026

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● SATURDAY JUNE 20, 2026 · TODAY'S MLB SLATE
MLB Hit Props · FanDuel Sportsbook · All Odds Subject to Change
12 Players Most Likely to Get a Hit Today
Ranked by confidence across all 14 games · Alvarez (.806 June SLG) · Soto · Harper (hit safely in 52 of 65 games) · Schwarber (25 HR, fresh off rest) · Buxton (.357 June avg) · Suzuki vs Corbin · Coors Field matchups · all picks injury-checked & confirmed active.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineup before wagering · Judge OUT (rib) · Ohtani OUT (knee) · Must be 21+
🚨 REMOVED FROM TODAY'S BOARD — CONFIRMED INACTIVE
❌ Aaron Judge (NYY) — rib stress fracture, out until ~August · ❌ Shohei Ohtani (LAD) — left knee, DNP · All 12 picks below are confirmed active in today's actual lineup or expected to start. Always confirm lineup at FanDuel before wagering.
📊 How We Rank: Four Key Factors
Season batting avg & wOBA
Opposing pitcher ERA / xERA
Recent form (last 7–14 days)
Career splits vs pitcher
Park factor (Coors, CBP, Chase Field etc.)
Saturday's 14-game slate features three prime hit-prop environments: Citizens Bank Park (NYM@PHI, 7:16 PM) with two hittable starters and baseball's most hitter-friendly park; Chase Field in Phoenix (MIN@ARI) with its altitude boost and Gallen's recent struggles; and Coors Field (PIT@COL, 9:11 PM) where the park alone elevates every hitter's hit probability by 30%+. All 12 picks are injury-checked and confirmed active.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook — all approximate. Check FanDuel live board for exact prices. Confirm lineup before wagering. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.
🏆 Elite Tier — Picks #1–5 (Highest Confidence)
#1 · ELITE
Yordan Alvarez · HOU DH
vs Cantillo (CLE LHP) · Daikin Park · 7:16 PM ET · ✅ Active
.327 BA · .433 OBP · .659 SLG · 24 HR · 54 RBI on season
.444 avg · .806 SLG in June — hottest hitter in baseball
FanDuel Research #1 pick multiple days this week
Cantillo young LHP — elevated HR/FB · home-field advantage
The most dominant hitter on today's board by every metric. Slashing .327/.433/.659 with a .806 slugging percentage in June. FanDuel Research has named Alvarez their top hit pick across multiple days this week. ~-165 implied probability (~62%) is actually undervalued for a hitter performing at this elite level.
#2 · ELITE
Juan Soto · NYM LF
vs C Sanchez (PHI RHP) · Citizens Bank Park · 7:16 PM ET · ✅ Active
.297 BA · .393 OBP · elite plate discipline
FanDuel Research recurring #2 hit pick (June 16–19)
Citizens Bank Park: 3.36 projected HR — most hitter-friendly on Saturday slate
2 HRs last game vs Phillies · carries momentum into Saturday
Soto reaches base in nearly 4-in-10 at-bats (.393 OBP). Citizens Bank Park's park factor amplifies every hitter's production and Soto is one of the few hitters who genuinely improves in high-offense environments. FanDuel Research placed him #2 on their June 16–19 hit lists.
#3 · ELITE
Bryce Harper · PHI 1B/DH
vs Peralta (NYM RHP) · Citizens Bank Park · 7:16 PM ET · ✅ Active
Hit safely in 52 of 65 games (80% game rate) · .362 OBP
.415 wOBA · .301 ISO — Covers confirm elite contact profile
Home game at CBP — his park · FanDuel Research #4 June 16–19
Harper hitting safely in 52 of 65 games is one of the highest consistency floors in MLB — an 80% game-by-game hit rate. At Citizens Bank Park facing Freddy Peralta, Harper is the strongest individual hit-prop certainty on today's board at ~-175.
#4 · ELITE
Kyle Schwarber · PHI LF
vs Peralta (NYM RHP) · Citizens Bank Park · 7:16 PM ET · ✅ Active
MLB HR leader with 25 HR · fresh after no game Friday
FanDuel Research #6 June 18–19 · confirmed active today
.976 OPS vs LHP · Citizens Bank Park home environment
MLB home run leader comes in rested after no game Friday. The Phillies had no game June 19 — Schwarber comes in fresh. As the MLB HR leader (25) and one of the most dangerous power hitters at Citizens Bank Park, his hit prop at ~-160 is straightforward value.
#5 · ELITE
Byron Buxton · MIN CF/DH
vs Gallen (ARI RHP) · Chase Field, Phoenix · ✅ Active · no IL stints
.357 BA in June · 15-for-42 over 11 June games · 5 HRs
.276/.335/.606 season · 23 HR · on pace to break Twins record
Chase Field: high altitude · most hitter-friendly NL park
96th pct hard-hit rate (Statcast) · multiple hits in 4 of last 5 games
Buxton's June has been historically productive — .357 average, 5 home runs, multiple hits in 4 of his last 5 games. Chase Field's altitude makes the ball carry, and Buxton's 96th-percentile hard-hit rate ensures his contact produces hits at an elevated rate. Confirmed active with no IL concerns.
⭐ Very High Confidence — Picks #6–12
#6 · Brandon Marsh · PHI LF vs Peralta (NYM RHP) · CBP · 7:16 PM
.323 BA · 80 hits on season · 11-game hit streak. FanDuel Research #1 pick on both June 18 and June 19 articles. Leads off or bats second for PHI, guaranteeing maximum plate appearances at Citizens Bank Park. The longest active hit streak on today's board.
11-game hit streak.323 BA · 80 season hitsFD Research #1 June 18–19
#7 · Bobby Bichette · NYM SS vs C Sanchez (PHI RHP) · CBP · 7:16 PM
.476 average in his last 5 games · 76 hits on the season. FanDuel Research #7 pick on June 18, identified for his extended hot streak with the Mets. Citizens Bank Park creates an ideal environment for Bichette's line-drive contact approach.
.476 last 5 games76 season hitsFD Research #7 June 18
#8 · Paul Goldschmidt · NYY 1B vs Abbott (CIN RHP) · Yankee Stadium · 1:36 PM
.287 BA · 10 HR · consistent veteran contact. FanDuel Research #3 pick on June 18. Andrew Abbott has been hittable. Yankee Stadium's 8th-lowest average fence height boosts contact production for all power hitters. Goldschmidt's veteran ability to put the ball in play on any pitch makes him a reliable hit-prop anchor.
.287 BA · 10 HRFD Research #3 June 18
#9 · Seiya Suzuki · CHC RF vs Corbin (TOR LHP) · Wrigley Field · 2:21 PM
6-for-12 (.500) against Corbin in his career, with 2 home runs. Corbin has allowed all 7 of his 2026 HRs to right-handed hitters — Suzuki's exact profile. At Wrigley Field against a lefty with demonstrable vulnerabilities to right-handed hitters, Suzuki's hit probability approaches 55%+ on this matchup alone.
6-for-12 vs Corbin careerAthlon HR Pick #1 = elevated hit odds
#10 · Ty France · SD vs Eovaldi (TEX RHP) · Globe Life Field · 4:06 PM
2 HRs off Jacob deGrom on Friday. Now faces Nathan Eovaldi, who has allowed 8 HRs in his last 7 starts. France is 7-for-14 career vs Eovaldi (.500 average) with a HR and 3 doubles. A hitter going 7-for-14 against a pitcher doesn't suddenly stop making contact — the hit probability is elevated significantly above the market.
7-for-14 career vs Eovaldi2 HRs vs deGrom Friday
#11 · Alec Bohm · PHI 3B vs Peralta (NYM RHP) · CBP · 7:16 PM
39 RBI, solid contact hitter in the heart of Philadelphia's lineup. FanDuel Research #16 June 18. Benefits from batting behind Harper at Citizens Bank Park — the most hitter-friendly park in the NL tonight. CBP's park factor gives every Phillies hitter a meaningful probability boost.
39 RBI · home vs NYM · FD Research #16
#12 · Jose Altuve · HOU 2B vs Cantillo (CLE LHP) · Daikin Park · 7:16 PM
Career .306 hitter who consistently puts the ball in play. Altuve's experience advantage over young pitchers with limited track records gives him a significant edge against Cantillo. Home at Daikin Park with the Astros' deep lineup behind him ensuring quality plate appearances.
Career .306 hitter · Daikin Park home · vs young LHP