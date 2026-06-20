MLB Best Prop Bets Today: 12 Players Most Likely to Get a Hit on June 20, 2026

⚾ ● SATURDAY JUNE 20, 2026 · TODAY'S MLB SLATE MLB Hit Props · FanDuel Sportsbook · All Odds Subject to Change 12 Players Most Likely to Get a Hit Today Ranked by confidence across all 14 games · Alvarez (.806 June SLG) · Soto · Harper (hit safely in 52 of 65 games) · Schwarber (25 HR, fresh off rest) · Buxton (.357 June avg) · Suzuki vs Corbin · Coors Field matchups · all picks injury-checked & confirmed active. All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineup before wagering · Judge OUT (rib) · Ohtani OUT (knee) · Must be 21+

🚨 REMOVED FROM TODAY'S BOARD — CONFIRMED INACTIVE ❌ Aaron Judge (NYY) — rib stress fracture, out until ~August · ❌ Shohei Ohtani (LAD) — left knee, DNP · All 12 picks below are confirmed active in today's actual lineup or expected to start. Always confirm lineup at FanDuel before wagering.

📊 How We Rank: Four Key Factors Season batting avg & wOBA Opposing pitcher ERA / xERA Recent form (last 7–14 days) Career splits vs pitcher Park factor (Coors, CBP, Chase Field etc.)