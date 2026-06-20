MLB Home Run Predictions: 5 Players Most Likely to Hit a Homer Today - June 20, 2026

Athlon Sports #2 pick: "France scorching after 2 HRs off deGrom on Friday" Career vs Eovaldi: 7-for-14 (.500) with a HR and 3 doubles Eovaldi: 8 HRs in his last 7 starts — significantly homer-prone stretch France: one of best hard-hit rates on the Padres · red-hot bat coming in

Ty France enters Saturday carrying serious momentum. He went deep twice on Friday off Jacob deGrom — one of baseball's best pitchers — and now squares off with Nathan Eovaldi, who has allowed eight home runs in his last seven starts. France has historically owned Eovaldi, going 7-for-14 with a home run and three doubles in career matchups. With France's hard-hit rate among the Padres' best and a hot bat freshly off a multi-HR game, this is the hottest hand meeting the hottest matchup in Saturday's afternoon games. At ~+380, France is the value pick of the afternoon window.

The back-to-back case: Power hitters who homer in consecutive games at the major league level often continue the trend when facing favorable pitching. France's 2-HR night vs one of MLB's elite arms amplifies the value of backing him against a start leaking home runs all month.