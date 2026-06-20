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MLB Home Run Predictions: 5 Players Most Likely to Hit a Homer Today - June 20, 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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MLB Home Run Predictions: 5 Players Most Likely to Hit a Homer Today - June 20, 2026
MLB Home Run Predictions: 5 Players Most Likely to Hit a Homer Today — June 20, 2026 | FanDuel
● SATURDAY JUNE 20, 2026 · TODAY'S MLB SLATE
MLB Home Run Props · FanDuel Sportsbook · All Odds Subject to Change

5 Players Most Likely to Hit a Home Run Today

Suzuki vs Corbin — owns this matchup · France — 2 HRs Friday, Eovaldi leaking souvenirs · Buxton — 5 June HRs, Gallen serves up 11 in last 9 starts · Alvarez — 4 HRs in last 10 · Schwarber — MLB HR leader with 25.

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineup before wagering · Judge OUT (rib) · Ohtani OUT (knee) · Must be 21+
🚨 INJURY UPDATES — REMOVED FROM TODAY'S BOARD
❌ Aaron Judge (NYY) — Rib stress fracture · OUT until ~August · ALL Judge props void · ❌ Shohei Ohtani (LAD) — Left knee inflammation · DNP · All Ohtani props void. All five picks below are confirmed active in today's actual games. Confirm lineups at FanDuel before wagering.

Saturday's MLB slate is loaded with prime long-ball matchups. Athlon Sports headlines three picks today: Seiya Suzuki facing Patrick Corbin — a pitcher he's already taken deep twice in 12 career at-bats; Ty France carrying Friday's two-homer night into a Nathan Eovaldi start that's become increasingly homer-prone; and Byron Buxton on a June tear against a Zac Gallen who's surrendered 11 HRs in his last 9 starts. We add Yordan Alvarez — baseball's hottest hitter (.806 slugging in June) — and Kyle Schwarber — MLB HR leader with 25 — returning fresh after no game Friday. Every pick is injury-confirmed and active.

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. All prices approximate — check FanDuel live board. Confirm lineup before wagering. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.

⚾ Pick #1: Seiya Suzuki — Cubs RF vs Patrick Corbin

🏆 TOP PICK Athlon Sports #1 HR pick today
Seiya Suzuki · Chicago Cubs RF
vs Patrick Corbin (TOR LHP) · Wrigley Field · 2:21 PM ET · ✅ Active · confirmed in Cubs lineup
HR Odds
~+350
Athlon Sports: "#1 HR prop for Saturday" — explicit pick 6-for-12 (.500) with 2 HR against Patrick Corbin in his career Corbin: all 7 of his 2026 HRs allowed to RIGHT-HANDED hitters — Suzuki is RHB Corbin has served up a HR in 3 of his last 4 starts
6-for-12
vs Corbin career
2
Career HRs vs Corbin
3 of 4
Corbin starts with HR
7/7
Corbin HRs to RHBs

Athlon Sports names Suzuki their top home run pick for Saturday, and the matchup data makes an overwhelming case. Suzuki is batting .500 (6-for-12) with two home runs against Patrick Corbin over his career — and the reunion gets better: Corbin has allowed all seven of his home runs in 2026 to right-handed hitters exclusively, making Suzuki a direct profile match. Corbin has also been surrendering home runs at an elevated rate, serving one up in three of his last four starts. Three HRs already in June for Suzuki, who has started to find his power stroke again. This is as clean a matchup as you'll find on today's full slate.

Bet recommendation: Suzuki HR ~+350 is the primary pick of the day. The combination of owned matchup history (2 HRs in 12 ABs vs Corbin), pitcher vulnerability (all 7 HRs to RHBs), and Suzuki's recent hot streak makes this the highest-conviction HR prop on today's full slate.
Bet Seiya Suzuki HR ~+350 at FanDuel Bet Now

⚾ Pick #2: Ty France — Padres vs Nathan Eovaldi

Ty France · San Diego Padres
vs Nathan Eovaldi (TEX RHP) · Globe Life Field · 4:06 PM ET · ✅ Active
HR Odds
~+380
Athlon Sports #2 pick: "France scorching after 2 HRs off deGrom on Friday" Career vs Eovaldi: 7-for-14 (.500) with a HR and 3 doubles Eovaldi: 8 HRs in his last 7 starts — significantly homer-prone stretch France: one of best hard-hit rates on the Padres · red-hot bat coming in

Ty France enters Saturday carrying serious momentum. He went deep twice on Friday off Jacob deGrom — one of baseball's best pitchers — and now squares off with Nathan Eovaldi, who has allowed eight home runs in his last seven starts. France has historically owned Eovaldi, going 7-for-14 with a home run and three doubles in career matchups. With France's hard-hit rate among the Padres' best and a hot bat freshly off a multi-HR game, this is the hottest hand meeting the hottest matchup in Saturday's afternoon games. At ~+380, France is the value pick of the afternoon window.

The back-to-back case: Power hitters who homer in consecutive games at the major league level often continue the trend when facing favorable pitching. France's 2-HR night vs one of MLB's elite arms amplifies the value of backing him against a start leaking home runs all month.

⚾ Pick #3: Byron Buxton — Twins vs Zac Gallen

MONSTER JUNE · Athlon Sports #3
Byron Buxton · Minnesota Twins CF/DH
vs Zac Gallen (ARI RHP) · Chase Field, Phoenix · ✅ Active · 23 HR season · pace to break Twins record
HR Odds
~+310
5 HRs in June alone — .357 avg with 5 HRs in 11 June games Gallen: 11 HR allowed in his last 9 starts — suddenly homer-prone Chase Field, Phoenix: one of MLB's most hitter-friendly parks · high altitude .276/.335/.606 season · 96th pct hard-hit · 92nd pct exit velocity (Statcast)

Byron Buxton is having the season of his career in 2026, sitting at 23 home runs, on pace to shatter the Twins' single-season HR record. His June production has been extraordinary: .357 batting average, 5 home runs, 8 RBIs over 11 games this month. He now faces Zac Gallen, who has seen his previously excellent home run prevention completely break down — 11 HRs allowed in his last 9 starts. The added layer: Chase Field in Phoenix is one of the most hitter-friendly parks in baseball, with its high altitude making fly balls travel further than anywhere else in the National League. Buxton's 96th-percentile hard-hit rate means when he makes contact, it carries.

The value case at ~+310: Buxton has homered in approximately 33.9% of his games this season. At +310, the implied probability is ~24% — significantly below his actual HR frequency this year. Injuries managed without any IL stints; confirmed active today.

⚾ Pick #4: Yordan Alvarez — Astros vs Cleveland

Yordan Alvarez · Houston Astros DH
vs Joey Cantillo (CLE LHP) · Daikin Park · 7:16 PM ET · ✅ Active · AL MVP favourite
HR Odds
~+320
FanDuel Research featured: top HR pick June 17-19 · AL MVP favourite at +150 4 HRs in his last 10 games · .444 avg · .806 slugging in June .327/.433/.659 on the season · 24 HR · 54 RBIs — historically dominant year Daikin Park: homer-friendly · Cantillo: young LHP with elevated HR/FB rate in 2026

There may not be a hotter hitter in baseball right now than Yordan Alvarez. Through the first half of 2026, he is slashing .327/.433/.659 with 24 home runs and 54 RBIs. His June has been even more extreme: .444 batting average, .806 slugging, four home runs in his last 10 games. FanDuel Research has featured Alvarez as one of their top HR picks across their June 17 and June 19 articles, noting his AL MVP-level form. He faces Joey Cantillo at homer-friendly Daikin Park tonight — a young left-hander with an elevated HR rate in 2026. At ~+320, the implied probability of ~24% is conservative against a player homering in approximately 28.8% of his games this season.

The Alvarez case: Baseball's hottest hitter, playing in a homer-friendly park, in peak June form (.806 SLG), against a young left-hander with an elevated HR rate. This is the closest thing to a sure thing on Saturday's HR prop board.

⚾ Pick #5: Kyle Schwarber — Phillies vs Mets

MLB HR LEADER · 25 HRs
Kyle Schwarber · Philadelphia Phillies LF
vs Freddy Peralta (NYM RHP) · Citizens Bank Park · 7:16 PM ET · ✅ Active · confirmed playing today
HR Odds
~+300
MLB HR leader with 25 HR in 2026 · confirmed active today vs NYM PHI had no game Friday June 19 · fresh legs · comes in rested .273 avg · .976 OPS against lefties · 7 HRs in 88 ABs vs LHP in 2026 Citizens Bank Park: one of MLB's most homer-friendly venues · short porch in right

Kyle Schwarber leads MLB with 25 home runs and returns to action Saturday after the Phillies had no game Friday — coming in fresh. He faces Freddy Peralta at Citizens Bank Park, one of the most homer-friendly environments in baseball, as a left-handed power hitter facing a right-handed pitcher. Schwarber's production against left-handed pitching has been dominant (.976 OPS, 7 HRs in 88 ABs), and his overall power numbers — 25 HRs through mid-June — put him on pace for a historic season. Citizens Bank's right-field porch provides the optimal park target for a lefty's pull power. At ~+300, the MLB HR leader at a homer-friendly park is among the best values on the late slate.

⚠️ Lineup note: Schwarber was confirmed active for today's game (PHI vs NYM, June 20) per FanDuel Research's June 19 article. Confirm his specific lineup slot at FanDuel before wagering.
Bet Schwarber HR ~+300 at FanDuel Bet Now
📋 Today's HR Picks — Ranked Summary (June 20, 2026)
⭐ #1 — Seiya Suzuki (CHC)
vs Corbin (TOR) · 2:21 PM ET · Wrigley · 6-for-12 with 2 HRs vs Corbin · all 7 Corbin HRs to RHBs · Athlon #1
~+350
⭐ #2 — Ty France (SD)
vs Eovaldi (TEX) · 4:06 PM ET · Globe Life · 2 HRs Friday · 7-for-14 career vs Eovaldi · 8 HRs in his last 7
~+380
⭐ #3 — Byron Buxton (MIN)
vs Gallen (ARI) · 5 HRs in June · Gallen 11 HRs in last 9 starts · Chase Field altitude boost
~+310
⭐ #4 — Yordan Alvarez (HOU)
vs Cantillo (CLE) · 7:16 PM ET · .806 SLG in June · 4 HR last 10 games · AL MVP fave · Daikin Park
~+320
⭐ #5 — Kyle Schwarber (PHI)
vs Peralta (NYM) · 7:16 PM ET · MLB HR leader (25) · fresh after no game Fri · Citizens Bank Park
~+300
⚾ HR PARLAY IDEAS — JUNE 20, 2026
2-Leg Value Parlay — Suzuki + France (~+1800)
Seiya Suzuki HR ~+350 + Ty France HR ~+380. Both hitting their prime matchups today: Suzuki owns Corbin, France carries Friday's 2-HR momentum into a homer-prone Eovaldi start. The day's most compelling value 2-leg parlay at approximately +1800.
Power Duo — Alvarez + Buxton (~+1500)
Yordan Alvarez HR ~+320 + Byron Buxton HR ~+310. Two power hitters in peak June form hitting homer-prone pitchers in hitter-friendly parks. Evening slate's core power parlay at approximately +1500.
Daily Dinger Contest Targets
All five picks are prime candidates for FanDuel's Daily Dinger contest. Suzuki (matchup ownership), Alvarez (peak form), and Buxton (park factor + hot streak) are the top three targets. Play Free at FanDuel's Daily Dinger — see the FanDuel Sportsbook promotions page for details.
FanDuel Sportsbook — MLB Home Run Props
Bet Today's HR Props — Saturday June 20, 2026
Suzuki ~+350 · France ~+380 · Buxton ~+310 · Alvarez ~+320 · Schwarber ~+300
Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Confirm lineup before wagering · Aaron Judge OUT · Shohei Ohtani OUT · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

Play the FREE Daily Dingers Game and select a player you think will hit a home run today! If your player hits a DINGER, you’ll get a Profit Boost Token tomorrow to use on ANY MLB Wager! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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