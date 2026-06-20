MLB Home Run Predictions: 5 Players Most Likely to Hit a Homer Today - June 20, 2026
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5 Players Most Likely to Hit a Home Run Today
Suzuki vs Corbin — owns this matchup · France — 2 HRs Friday, Eovaldi leaking souvenirs · Buxton — 5 June HRs, Gallen serves up 11 in last 9 starts · Alvarez — 4 HRs in last 10 · Schwarber — MLB HR leader with 25.
Saturday's MLB slate is loaded with prime long-ball matchups. Athlon Sports headlines three picks today: Seiya Suzuki facing Patrick Corbin — a pitcher he's already taken deep twice in 12 career at-bats; Ty France carrying Friday's two-homer night into a Nathan Eovaldi start that's become increasingly homer-prone; and Byron Buxton on a June tear against a Zac Gallen who's surrendered 11 HRs in his last 9 starts. We add Yordan Alvarez — baseball's hottest hitter (.806 slugging in June) — and Kyle Schwarber — MLB HR leader with 25 — returning fresh after no game Friday. Every pick is injury-confirmed and active.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. All prices approximate — check FanDuel live board. Confirm lineup before wagering. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.
⚾ Pick #1: Seiya Suzuki — Cubs RF vs Patrick Corbin
Athlon Sports names Suzuki their top home run pick for Saturday, and the matchup data makes an overwhelming case. Suzuki is batting .500 (6-for-12) with two home runs against Patrick Corbin over his career — and the reunion gets better: Corbin has allowed all seven of his home runs in 2026 to right-handed hitters exclusively, making Suzuki a direct profile match. Corbin has also been surrendering home runs at an elevated rate, serving one up in three of his last four starts. Three HRs already in June for Suzuki, who has started to find his power stroke again. This is as clean a matchup as you'll find on today's full slate.
⚾ Pick #2: Ty France — Padres vs Nathan Eovaldi
Ty France enters Saturday carrying serious momentum. He went deep twice on Friday off Jacob deGrom — one of baseball's best pitchers — and now squares off with Nathan Eovaldi, who has allowed eight home runs in his last seven starts. France has historically owned Eovaldi, going 7-for-14 with a home run and three doubles in career matchups. With France's hard-hit rate among the Padres' best and a hot bat freshly off a multi-HR game, this is the hottest hand meeting the hottest matchup in Saturday's afternoon games. At ~+380, France is the value pick of the afternoon window.
⚾ Pick #3: Byron Buxton — Twins vs Zac Gallen
Byron Buxton is having the season of his career in 2026, sitting at 23 home runs, on pace to shatter the Twins' single-season HR record. His June production has been extraordinary: .357 batting average, 5 home runs, 8 RBIs over 11 games this month. He now faces Zac Gallen, who has seen his previously excellent home run prevention completely break down — 11 HRs allowed in his last 9 starts. The added layer: Chase Field in Phoenix is one of the most hitter-friendly parks in baseball, with its high altitude making fly balls travel further than anywhere else in the National League. Buxton's 96th-percentile hard-hit rate means when he makes contact, it carries.
⚾ Pick #4: Yordan Alvarez — Astros vs Cleveland
There may not be a hotter hitter in baseball right now than Yordan Alvarez. Through the first half of 2026, he is slashing .327/.433/.659 with 24 home runs and 54 RBIs. His June has been even more extreme: .444 batting average, .806 slugging, four home runs in his last 10 games. FanDuel Research has featured Alvarez as one of their top HR picks across their June 17 and June 19 articles, noting his AL MVP-level form. He faces Joey Cantillo at homer-friendly Daikin Park tonight — a young left-hander with an elevated HR rate in 2026. At ~+320, the implied probability of ~24% is conservative against a player homering in approximately 28.8% of his games this season.
⚾ Pick #5: Kyle Schwarber — Phillies vs Mets
Kyle Schwarber leads MLB with 25 home runs and returns to action Saturday after the Phillies had no game Friday — coming in fresh. He faces Freddy Peralta at Citizens Bank Park, one of the most homer-friendly environments in baseball, as a left-handed power hitter facing a right-handed pitcher. Schwarber's production against left-handed pitching has been dominant (.976 OPS, 7 HRs in 88 ABs), and his overall power numbers — 25 HRs through mid-June — put him on pace for a historic season. Citizens Bank's right-field porch provides the optimal park target for a lefty's pull power. At ~+300, the MLB HR leader at a homer-friendly park is among the best values on the late slate.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Confirm lineup before wagering · Aaron Judge OUT · Shohei Ohtani OUT · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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