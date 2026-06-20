Netherlands vs Sweden Prediction Today: Who Will Score The First Goal World Cup 2026

Saturday June 20, 2026 · Odds via ESPN / FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+

Gakpo +550 — first goal in 3 of 4 WC matches, extraordinary record · Malen +500 the striker advantage · Depay +500 — confirm or bench · Gyökeres the Sweden first goal · line variation: Sportsgambler has Gakpo at +370 · full board & parlays.

NED 4-2-3-1: Malen ST · Gakpo CAM SWE 3-5-2: Gyökeres + Isak up top Gakpo: first goal in 3 of 4 WC matches ⚠️ Verbruggen questionable · confirm GK 🏟️ NRG Stadium dome · temperature controlled

⚡ Why the First Goal Matters More Than Usual in This Match The Netherlands desperately need a win to stay in Group F contention — they will press aggressively from kick-off, concentrating goal probability in the first 30 minutes more heavily than in a typical group game. Whoever scores first shapes the entire tactical approach: if the Netherlands open, Sweden must chase and open up further; if Sweden score first, the Dutch must push even harder. The first goal is the most consequential single event of the afternoon — and most likely to come from the Netherlands side pushing high from the opening whistle with Malen as the central target and Gakpo as the late-arriving CAM.

Gakpo at +550 is the primary first goal pick — his record of scoring the first goal in three of his four World Cup matches is the most compelling individual first-goal argument on the board. Malen at +500 is the position advantage pick — the starting central striker is physically first in line when Netherlands' initial attacks arrive. Depay at +500 is the wildcard — same price as Malen despite being expected from the bench; check the confirmed team sheet. Gyökeres is the Sweden first goal pick — Rotowire and OddsShark explicit, the most likely source if Sweden score against the run of play.

First goal odds from ESPN live board and Sportsgambler. Line variation noted — shop before wagering. Confirm lineup at FanDuel. Verbruggen questionable. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.

⭐ Primary Pick: Gakpo First Goalscorer

🏆 PRIMARY FIRST GOAL PICK First goal in 3 of 4 WC matches for NED Cody Gakpo — Netherlands CAM Liverpool · confirmed starting · attacking midfielder in 4-2-3-1 · late-arriving goal threat First Goal +550 ESPN/FD Sportsgambler +370 SHORTER Anytime +170 ⭐ Scored the FIRST GOAL in 3 of his 4 World Cup matches — strongest first-goal record on the board Lineups.com explicit: "Gakpo is a great bet to find the net, scoring first goal in 3 of 4 WC matches" Line variation: +370 (Sportsgambler) vs +550 (ESPN/FD) — 180-point gap, shop your book 21 international goals career · 4 goals in past 5 games · confirmed starting CAM 📊 The Gakpo First-Goal Record — Why This Is the Primary Pick 3 First Goals at WC 4 Total WC Matches 75% First Goal Rate 4 Goals Past 5 Games A 75% first-goal rate across four World Cup matches is an extraordinary tournament-specific track record. Lineups.com confirm this stat explicitly and name Gakpo as their scorer pick on this basis. The formation change to CAM does not eliminate his first-goal threat — attacking midfielders who arrive late at the far post and operate in the space between defensive lines are among the most common sources of opening goals in international football. At +550 on ESPN (and as low as +370 on Sportsgambler), the implied probability of 15–22% is materially below his documented 75% first-goal rate in World Cup football. The shift to CAM slightly changes Gakpo's first-goal mechanism — from isolated left-wing threat to a late-arriving central runner collecting from De Jong and Reijnders. This may push his first-goal timing slightly later in each attack, but it does not reduce his goal probability. Central deployment in a 4-2-3-1 typically generates more goal-scoring opportunities than left-wing deployment in a 4-3-3. The record stands and the pick stands. Line shopping is essential here. Sportsgambler shows Gakpo first goal at +370, ESPN/FanDuel shows +550. That is a 180-point difference on the same bet. Check FanDuel's live first goal board at kick-off — the +370 price is significantly more attractive, but even +550 represents value against a 75% historical first-goal rate in this tournament. Scored first in 3 of 4 WC matches — the single strongest first-goal stat on the board +370 (Sportsgambler) vs +550 (ESPN/FD) — shop before wagering 4 goals in past 5 games · 21 international goals · confirmed starting CAM

Bet Gakpo First Goal +550 at FanDuel · Check Sportsgambler for +370

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💎 Position Pick: Malen First Goal +500

Donyell Malen — Netherlands ST (STARTING) PSG · confirmed central striker · tips.gg co-favourite · primary finishing reference First Goal +500 Anytime +155 tips.gg: co-favourite for first goal at 6.00 (~+500) alongside Depay and Brobbey CENTRAL STRIKER in 4-2-3-1 — physically first in line for Netherlands' opening attack Rotowire: "focal point of the Dutch attack · drifts into the box · will be in position to score" CBS Sports: 15 goals in 20 Roma appearances since January 2026 — outstanding current form Netherlands press high from kick-off → Malen as ST receives first ball in attack Malen's case for first goal rests on positional logic rather than tournament record. As the central striker in the 4-2-3-1, he is physically positioned furthest forward and most directly in line to finish Netherlands' first clear chance. When Gakpo collects at CAM and plays through balls, when De Jong delivers from midfield, when Reijnders drives forward, Malen's diagonal runs and penalty-area presence make him the primary first-touch finishing option. Tips.gg lists him as co-favourite for first goal at 6.00 (~+500). CBS Sports notes his outstanding form: 15 goals in 20 appearances for Roma since January 2026. The first-goal case in brief: Dutch press aggressively from kick-off → Malen is furthest forward → first clear opening goes to the central striker → Malen is that striker. At +500, backing him alongside Gakpo (+550) provides dual coverage of Netherlands' two most likely first-goal sources.

⚡ The Wildcard: Depay First Goal +500 — Confirm Start

Memphis Depay — Netherlands F (BENCH EXPECTED) 55 intl goals · NED all-time top scorer · market leader in anytime · check confirmed team sheet First Goal +500 Anytime +150 ⚠️ Two Scenarios — What to Do With Depay Scenario A — Depay STARTS (check team sheet): If Koeman starts Depay instead of Malen, he becomes an immediate top priority at +500 first goal. The Netherlands all-time leading scorer (55 goals), in good form, starting as the central striker against a Swedish defence that conceded five in its opener — at +500, this is exceptional value. Back immediately.



Scenario B — Depay FROM BENCH: As a sub, a first-goal bet requires him to both come on and score specifically before any other player. That two-step pathway at +500 is not as competitive as Malen or Gakpo who start. Skip first-goal Depay from the bench — his anytime (+150) remains the best overall NED scorer play if he subs on. The market pricing Depay at +500 first goal — identical to starting striker Malen — is the most interesting signal on the entire first-goal board. It says the market believes either Depay starts, or that his impact-sub threat is so substantial that even a late entry creates a meaningful first-goal window if the match is level into the second half. Either way: confirm the team sheet and act accordingly.

🇸🇪 Sweden First Goal Pick: Gyökeres

🇸🇪 SWEDEN FIRST GOAL PICK · Rotowire + OddsShark Viktor Gyökeres — Sweden ST Arsenal · SWE captain · scored vs Tunisia · 14 goals in recent intl run · primary scoring threat First Goal ~+650 Anytime ~+280 Rotowire: "Sweden projected to get one back and Viktor Gyokeres is the pick to supply it" OddsShark: "Gyokeres is the best bet to score for Sweden" — explicit Sportsgambler: 9 goals in his last 10 international matches — Sweden's leading scorer NED no clean sheet in 5 · Dutch defence porous in transition · Gyökeres the counter threat If Sweden score first — a genuine scenario given Dutch defensive vulnerability and the transition spaces an aggressive Netherlands press creates — Gyökeres is the most likely source. Rotowire is explicit. His 14 international goals in recent appearances and his role as Sweden's physical, technical reference point in the 3-5-2 make him the highest-probability first-goal scorer on the Swedish roster. At ~+650 first goal, this is a genuine scenario bet at attractive odds. First-goal vs Anytime note: Gyökeres' anytime (~+280) is the more efficient use of stakes. The first-goal restriction adds a meaningful premium. Back anytime at primary stakes, and consider a small first-goal flutter if targeting the scenario where Sweden score first against the run of play.

📋 Full First Goal Board — Both Teams

🇳🇱 Netherlands Player Anytime First Goal ⭐ Cody Gakpo · CAM (STARTING) Liverpool · first goal in 3 of 4 WC matches · line variation: +370 (SG) to +550 (ESPN/FD) +170 +550 FD +370 SG ⭐ Donyell Malen · ST (STARTING) PSG · central ST · tips.gg co-favourite · Rotowire focal point · position advantage +155 +500 ⚡ Memphis Depay · F (BENCH EXPECTED) 55 intl goals · same price as Malen · check team sheet · tips.gg co-favourite at 6.00 +150 +500 ⚠️ Brian Brobbey · F (BENCH) Ajax · tips.gg co-favourite at 6.00 · powerful bench striker · sub first-goal route +165 +550 Wout Weghorst · F (BENCH) Set-piece aerial threat · iconic sub scorer · bench first-goal route only +190 +600 Crysencio Summerville · RW (STARTING) Leeds · scored vs Japan · right wing in 4-2-3-1 · wide threat cutting inside +270 +850 Virgil van Dijk · CB (STARTING) Scored vs Japan · set-piece CB · extreme long dart for first goal only ~+350 ~+900 🇸🇪 Sweden Player Anytime First Goal ⭐ Viktor Gyökeres · ST Arsenal · Rotowire + OddsShark explicit · 9 goals in last 10 intl matches · SWE first-goal pick ~+280 ~+650 Alexander Isak · ST Liverpool · 3 source explicit anytime picks · pace in behind NED high line · 3 involvements vs TUN +220 +700 Yasin Ayari · MID/WB Brighton · scored twice vs Tunisia · wing-back · legitimate wider first-goal threat ~+400 ~+1000 Gabriel Gudmundsson · WB Left wing-back · overlapping runs · extreme long dart for first goal ~+500 ~+1300

*First goal odds from ESPN live board (Depay +500, Malen +500, Gakpo +550, Brobbey +550, Weghorst +600, Isak +700, Summerville +850 — confirmed). Gakpo also +370 on Sportsgambler. Sweden estimated from anytime market ratios. Check FanDuel live board. Must be 21+. Subject to change.

💎 Value Analysis — Is the First Goal Premium Worth Paying?

📐 In This Match, Yes — For the Dutch The Netherlands desperately need to win and will press aggressively from minute one, concentrating early goal probability more heavily than in a casual group game. That aggressive push means Dutch forwards are in scoring position from the first whistle. The first-goal premium is most justified for Malen (the ST who physically receives the first ball in attack) and Gakpo (whose extraordinary 75% WC first-goal rate is the single strongest individual stat on the board). For Sweden's scorers, the anytime market is more efficient — the first-goal premium for players likely to score against the run of play is harder to justify. ✅ Primary: Gakpo First Goal (+370 to +550) BACK IT · SHOP PRICE First goal in 3 of 4 WC matches. Lineups.com explicit. The 75% first-goal rate at World Cup level is the strongest statistical argument on the entire board. Take +370 at Sportsgambler if available. At either price, this is the primary first-goal selection. 💎 Position Pick: Malen First Goal +500 BACK IT Starting central striker of the projected match winner. Tips.gg co-favourite. Netherlands press high → Malen receives the first ball in attack as the furthest-forward player. Back alongside Gakpo for full Dutch first-goal coverage at +500/+550. ⚡ Wildcard: Depay +500 — Check Team Sheet CONFIRM FIRST Same price as Malen (+500) but expected from bench. If confirmed starting: back immediately — 55-goal all-time top scorer as starting striker at +500 is exceptional value. If benched: skip first-goal, back anytime (+150) instead. 🇸🇪 Sweden: Gyökeres First Goal ~+650 SMALL STAKES Rotowire + OddsShark both name Gyökeres as the Swedish scorer. Sweden scoring first is a genuine scenario given Dutch defensive vulnerability. Small stakes at ~+650 — a real scenario dart. The anytime (~+280) is the more efficient market for Gyökeres overall. 🔴 Skip: Summerville +850 First Goal NOT THE PLAY +850 first goal is too expensive when Gakpo (+550), Malen (+500) and Brobbey (+550) all offer better value from more central scoring positions. Skip the wide options for first goal.

🎯 First Goal Parlay Ideas

⚽ Netherlands vs Sweden · First Goal Parlays Safe SGP — Gakpo First Goal + Netherlands ML (~+900) Gakpo First +550 + Netherlands ML -145. Correlated — if Gakpo opens scoring, the Dutch almost certainly win. Combined approximately +900. The consensus game script: Dutch win where the CAM with the strongest WC first-goal record fires first. Coverage — Gakpo + Malen as Separate Bets (~$5 each) Gakpo First +550 and Malen First +500 as two independent bets. Cover both primary Dutch first-goal sources. $10 total stake. If Gakpo hits: $32.50 profit. If Malen hits: $30 profit. Between the two you cover the most likely NED first-goal scenarios. Value SGP — Malen First + Over 2.5 Goals (~+1200) Malen First +500 + Over 2.5 Goals -150. Partially correlated — Malen opening scoring in a high-goals game. Both legs support the same game script. Combined approximately +1200. Sweden Upset Dart — Gyökeres First + Sweden ML (~+3500) Gyökeres First ~+650 + Sweden ML +380. The maximum upset parlay: Sweden score first and go on to win. Micro-stakes only — genuine scenario, extreme odds at approximately +3500.

📋 First Goal Best Bets — Ranked Summary ⭐ #1 — Gakpo First Goal (SHOP PRICE) First goal in 3 of 4 WC matches · 75% WC first-goal rate · +370 (Sportsgambler) to +550 (ESPN) +370–550 💎 #2 — Malen First Goal Central ST in 4-2-3-1 · tips.gg co-favourite · position advantage · Dutch press from kick-off +500 ⚡ #3 — Depay First Goal (if confirmed starting) 55 intl goals · check team sheet · same price as Malen · immediate top priority if he starts +500 🇸🇪 #4 — Gyökeres First Goal (small stakes dart) Rotowire + OddsShark explicit · SWE scorer if they open against the run of play ~+650 🎯 SGP — Gakpo First + Netherlands ML Correlated · Dutch win where the CAM fires first · consensus game script · ~+900 ~+900

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group F · 1 PM ET Today Bet First Goal Scorer — Netherlands vs Sweden Gakpo +550 (or +370 SG) · Malen +500 · Depay +500 (check team sheet) · Gyökeres ~+650

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · ESPN live board · Subject to change · Confirm lineup & Verbruggen status before wagering · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly