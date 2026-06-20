Netherlands vs Sweden Confirmed Lineups & Formations: With Predictions World Cup 2026

⚠️ GK — Bart Verbruggen (Anderlecht) · Questionable Koeman's #1 going into the tournament but flagged questionable. He commanded his area well against Japan — both goals conceded came from a set piece and a 90th-minute lapse rather than individual errors. If he plays: Netherlands have their first-choice keeper with sweeping ability to cover the high defensive line. If Flekken starts: a confidence question for a keeper without recent competitive international football. The most important lineup question for Netherlands today.

RB — Denzel Dumfries (PSG) Primary right-side width provider in the 4-3-3, bombing forward when the attack builds and tracking back against Sweden's left wing-back. His pace is an asset both ways. No injury concerns mentioned across any source.

CBs — Virgil van Dijk © (Liverpool) + Jan Paul van Hecke (Tottenham Hotspur) Van Dijk scored vs Japan and captains the side. Van Hecke recently completed a £52 million move to Spurs from Brighton, making him a club teammate of Van de Ven. Together they must deal with the Gyökeres/Isak partnership. Van Dijk's aerial dominance is the key asset — both are ball-playing defenders who push the line high, creating transition space for Isak's pace runs.

LB — Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur) Pace and strong left foot at left back. Against Sweden's 3-5-2 right wing-back (Gudmundsson), his speed to recover behind the defensive line is his greatest asset when Gyökeres or Isak run in behind on the counter. No injury concerns.

MID — Ryan Gravenberch / Frenkie de Jong / Tijjani Reijnders The most celebrated midfield three in this tournament. Gravenberch (Liverpool) plays deepest — ball-winning and first-wave cover. De Jong (Barcelona) is the classic playmaker — dictating tempo, linking defence to attack. Reijnders (AC Milan) is the most attack-minded, arriving late into scoring positions and providing the direct threat from midfield. Against Sweden's three-man central midfield, De Jong and Reijnders hold the quality advantage — but Sweden's 3-5-2 numerically outnumbers them if Netherlands play 4-3-3.

⭐ RW — Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) Summerville scored against Japan from the right wing with a fine individual effort, confirming his starting status over Depay for this position. In a 4-3-3 he holds the right wing and looks to cut inside onto his left foot. Anytime goalscorer at +270.

⭐ ST — Donyell Malen (PSG / formerly Roma) Rotowire's explicit scorer value. CBS Sports notes his 15 goals in 20 appearances for Roma since January 2026 — one of Europe's most productive strikers over this period. As the central striker in either formation (4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1), Malen is the primary finishing reference. Anytime +155; first goal +500. If he starts as the lone striker, he is the most important attacking player on the Dutch roster today.