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Netherlands vs Sweden Confirmed Lineups & Formations: With Predictions World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Netherlands vs Sweden Confirmed Lineups & Formations: With Predictions World Cup 2026
Netherlands vs Sweden: Confirmed Lineups & Formations — World Cup 2026 Group F | FanDuel
🔴 TODAY — 1:00 PM ET · NRG STADIUM, HOUSTON · FOX
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group F · Matchday 2

Netherlands vs Sweden: Confirmed Lineups & Formations

The formation debate: 4-3-3 (RotoWire/Yahoo consensus) vs 4-2-3-1 (Covers.com update) · Sweden confirmed 3-5-2 · Verbruggen ⚠️ questionable · GK uncertainty for both sides · what every lineup decision means for today's match.

Saturday June 20, 2026 · Lineups released ~75 mins before kick-off · Confirm at FanDuel before wagering · Must be 21+
🇸🇪 1. Sweden — 3 pts (5-1 vs Tunisia MD1) 🇯🇵 2. Japan — 1 pt (2-2 vs Netherlands) 🇳🇱 3. Netherlands — 1 pt (2-2 vs Japan MD1) 🇹🇳 4. Tunisia — 0 pts
🇳🇱
NED ML
-145
Draw
+290
🇸🇪
SWE ML
+380

With kick-off approaching, this article focuses entirely on the lineup picture — who is expected to start, what formations both managers are likely to deploy, and critically, what each lineup decision means for the match outcome and for betting. The biggest story is the Netherlands formation debate: most sources predict a 4-3-3 unchanged from the Japan game, while Covers.com and SI.com project a 4-2-3-1 that repositions Gakpo and Malen. Sweden's lineup is far more settled and consistent.

🔑 The Central Question: Which NED Formation?
Option A — 4-3-3 · RotoWire · Yahoo Sports · World Soccer Talk · Sports Mole · PrizePicks
Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, De Jong, Reijnders; Summerville, Malen, Gakpo. Unchanged from the Japan game. SI.com: "Koeman will be reluctant to make any alterations to the XI used against Japan, with none of his starters producing particularly poor performances." Gakpo plays left wing, Malen central striker, Summerville right wing. A flat 4-3-3 with three advanced forwards and a midfield three.
Option B — 4-2-3-1 · Covers.com · SI.com formation note
Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; De Jong, Gravenberch; Summerville, Reijnders, Malen; Gakpo. A formation shift dropping one midfielder into a double pivot (De Jong + Gravenberch), pushing Reijnders into the #10, and moving Gakpo to central attacking midfielder — the creative hub rather than the wide threat.
⚠️ Bottom Line: Confirm at FanDuel Before Betting NED Props
The formation significantly affects scorer odds. In a 4-3-3: Gakpo is the left-wing threat at +170 anytime, first-goal record intact. In a 4-2-3-1: Malen is the central striker at +155 with Gakpo as CAM. Official lineups drop ~75 mins before kick-off (around 11:45 AM ET). Confirm at FanDuel before wagering on any scorer or formation-dependent prop.

🇳🇱 Netherlands — Projected Lineup

🇳🇱 Netherlands · Ronald Koeman
Most likely: 4-3-3 unchanged from Japan · Alternative: 4-2-3-1 · Verbruggen ⚠️ questionable
FIFA Rank
#7
⚠️ GK UNCERTAINTY — Verbruggen Listed as Questionable
Bart Verbruggen (Anderlecht) is listed as questionable ahead of kick-off per Covers.com. If unavailable, Mark Flekken steps in. Flekken (Brentford) is a capable top-flight goalkeeper but hasn't played competitive international football recently — a cold start in a World Cup match would be a significant disadvantage. This is the single biggest team news uncertainty. Confirm GK status at FanDuel before wagering on any clean sheet, saves, or GK-related props.
📋 Consensus Projected XI — 4-3-3 (RotoWire · Yahoo · Sports Mole · World Soccer Talk)
Verbruggen ⚠️
GK · Anderlecht
Dumfries
RB · PSG
Van Hecke
CB · Spurs
Van Dijk ©
CB · Liverpool
Van de Ven
LB · Spurs
Gravenberch
MID · Liverpool
De Jong
MID · Barcelona
Reijnders
MID · AC Milan
Summerville
RW · Leeds
Malen ⭐
ST · PSG/Roma
Gakpo ⭐
LW · Liverpool
Gakpo LW: scored first in 3 of 4 WC matches — primary first-goal threat Malen ST: 15 goals in 20 Roma appearances Jan–Jun 2026 — elite current form Van Dijk + Summerville both scored vs Japan · continuity rewarded Van Hecke + Van de Ven: Spurs club teammates — familiar partnership at CB No clean sheet in last 5 matches — defensive vulnerability confirmed Memphis Depay (55 intl goals) from bench — market leader +150 anytime
What the 4-3-3 Means — Tactically & for Betting

In a 4-3-3, Gakpo operates from the left wing cutting inside to shoot with his right foot — his strongest scoring mechanism, and the position from which he scored first in three WC matches. Malen plays as the central striker and receives the lion's share of through-ball service from Reijnders and De Jong. The three-man attack gives Koeman maximum width but can become isolated if the midfield is overrun in central areas — which Sweden's 3-5-2 five-man midfield will try to do.

For scorer bets: In the 4-3-3, Gakpo's +170 anytime and first-goal record remain the primary Dutch scorer angle from left wing. Malen +155 as the central target. Summerville +270 from the right. Depay +150 anytime from the bench at the market-shortest price regardless of formation.

Key Bench Options
⚡ Memphis Depay — 55 intl goals · impact sub · anytime +150 (market leader) Brian Brobbey — powerful physical striker · anytime +165 Wout Weghorst — aerial set-piece threat · anytime +190 Mark Flekken — GK backup if Verbruggen ruled out

🇳🇱 Netherlands — Player-by-Player Breakdown

⚠️ GK — Bart Verbruggen (Anderlecht) · Questionable

Koeman's #1 going into the tournament but flagged questionable. He commanded his area well against Japan — both goals conceded came from a set piece and a 90th-minute lapse rather than individual errors. If he plays: Netherlands have their first-choice keeper with sweeping ability to cover the high defensive line. If Flekken starts: a confidence question for a keeper without recent competitive international football. The most important lineup question for Netherlands today.

RB — Denzel Dumfries (PSG)

Primary right-side width provider in the 4-3-3, bombing forward when the attack builds and tracking back against Sweden's left wing-back. His pace is an asset both ways. No injury concerns mentioned across any source.

CBs — Virgil van Dijk © (Liverpool) + Jan Paul van Hecke (Tottenham Hotspur)

Van Dijk scored vs Japan and captains the side. Van Hecke recently completed a £52 million move to Spurs from Brighton, making him a club teammate of Van de Ven. Together they must deal with the Gyökeres/Isak partnership. Van Dijk's aerial dominance is the key asset — both are ball-playing defenders who push the line high, creating transition space for Isak's pace runs.

LB — Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur)

Pace and strong left foot at left back. Against Sweden's 3-5-2 right wing-back (Gudmundsson), his speed to recover behind the defensive line is his greatest asset when Gyökeres or Isak run in behind on the counter. No injury concerns.

MID — Ryan Gravenberch / Frenkie de Jong / Tijjani Reijnders

The most celebrated midfield three in this tournament. Gravenberch (Liverpool) plays deepest — ball-winning and first-wave cover. De Jong (Barcelona) is the classic playmaker — dictating tempo, linking defence to attack. Reijnders (AC Milan) is the most attack-minded, arriving late into scoring positions and providing the direct threat from midfield. Against Sweden's three-man central midfield, De Jong and Reijnders hold the quality advantage — but Sweden's 3-5-2 numerically outnumbers them if Netherlands play 4-3-3.

⭐ RW — Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United)

Summerville scored against Japan from the right wing with a fine individual effort, confirming his starting status over Depay for this position. In a 4-3-3 he holds the right wing and looks to cut inside onto his left foot. Anytime goalscorer at +270.

⭐ ST — Donyell Malen (PSG / formerly Roma)

Rotowire's explicit scorer value. CBS Sports notes his 15 goals in 20 appearances for Roma since January 2026 — one of Europe's most productive strikers over this period. As the central striker in either formation (4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1), Malen is the primary finishing reference. Anytime +155; first goal +500. If he starts as the lone striker, he is the most important attacking player on the Dutch roster today.

⭐ LW / CAM — Cody Gakpo (Liverpool)

First goal in 3 of his 4 World Cup matches — the strongest individual tournament scoring record in this fixture. In a 4-3-3 he plays left wing (cutting inside to shoot with his right foot). In a 4-2-3-1 he drops to CAM and becomes the creative hub. Either way he is the centrepiece of the Dutch attacking threat. Anytime +170; first goal +550 (ESPN/FD) / +370 (Sportsgambler). Lineups.com name him as their explicit best bet.

🇸🇪 Sweden — Confirmed / Projected Lineup

🇸🇪 Sweden · Graham Potter
3-5-2 consensus across all sources · Gyökeres + Isak confirmed up top · No injuries
FIFA Rank
#22
📋 GK Note — Nordfeldt vs Johansson
RotoWire, World Soccer Talk, and Sports Mole all project Kristoffer Nordfeldt as the Sweden GK. Some earlier sources listed Viktor Johansson. Sweden have no injuries — the GK selection is purely a Potter squad management decision. Confirm the official lineup. Neither significantly changes the outfield scorer betting picture.
📋 Consensus Projected XI — 3-5-2 (RotoWire · World Soccer Talk · Sports Mole · Covers.com)
Nordfeldt
GK (most sources)
Lagerbielke
CB · Celtic
Hien
CB · Atalanta
Lindelöf ©
CB · Man Utd
Bernhardsson
RWB
Nygren
MID
Karlström
MID
Ayari ⭐
LWB
Gudmundsson
WB
Gyökeres © ⭐
ST · Arsenal
Isak ⭐
ST · Liverpool
✅ No injuries reported — Sweden at full strength Gyökeres: 14 goals in recent intl run · Rotowire + OddsShark explicit scorer · ~+280 Isak: 2 assists + 1 goal vs Tunisia · Oddschecker recommended · +220/+270 Ayari scored twice vs Tunisia — attacking wing-back with genuine goal threat ~+400 ATS.io: Sweden created under 1.5 xG vs Tunisia — some finishing outperformance likely to regress
What the 3-5-2 Means — Tactically & for Betting

Potter's 3-5-2 is the most settled tactical picture in this match. Three central defenders provide a physical defensive block. Two wing-backs (Gudmundsson and Bernhardsson/Ayari) provide the width and attacking overloads. The midfield three of Nygren, Karlström and Ayari supports the two strikers in a purely functional way — winning second balls and distributing to Gyökeres and Isak quickly.

The key tactical implication: Sweden's 3-5-2 outnumbers Netherlands' midfield three in central zones — a primary reason Covers.com projects a 4-2-3-1 for Netherlands, to address this midfield imbalance with a double pivot. The wing-backs Gudmundsson and Bernhardsson must track back — if they don't, they expose the wide areas behind Lindelöf.

For scorer bets: Gyökeres and Isak are the two focal points — both legitimate scoring threats at any point. Ayari (~+400 anytime) is the value option given his two Tunisia goals. The three CBs don't feature in scoring markets unless set pieces create opportunities.

🇸🇪 Sweden — Player-by-Player Breakdown

GK — Kristoffer Nordfeldt (most sources) / Viktor Johansson

Minor GK uncertainty — most sources project Nordfeldt but some earlier articles listed Johansson. No injuries. Confirm at kick-off. Neither significantly changes the outfield betting picture.

CB3 — Lagerbielke (Celtic) · Hien (Atalanta) · Lindelöf © (Man Utd)

Victor Lindelöf captains and leads the defensive three. Isak Hien provides physicality. Gustaf Lagerbielke completes the trio. Their primary vulnerability: the space in behind when wing-backs push forward, leaving Lindelöf exposed covering wide areas where Gakpo and Summerville can exploit.

Wing-Backs — Gudmundsson (Sporting CP) + Bernhardsson / Ayari (Brighton)

Gudmundsson operates as the right wing-back — primarily defensive with attacking involvement. Ayari and Bernhardsson share the left-side wing-back duties depending on the source. Ayari's two goals against Tunisia make his positioning the most impactful sub-question in Sweden's lineup — if he operates with attacking freedom as a wing-back, his ~+400 anytime becomes more attractive.

Midfield Three — Nygren · Karlström · (Ayari or Bernhardsson)

Primarily functional — ball-winning and distribution to the two strikers rather than creative hub. Their job is to win second balls and serve Gyökeres and Isak quickly in transition. Against De Jong and Reijnders, Sweden's midfield needs discipline to avoid being overrun by quality.

⭐ ST — Viktor Gyökeres © (Arsenal) · Sweden's Primary Scorer

Sweden's captain and primary goal threat. 14 goals in recent international appearances including one against Tunisia. Physical power, powerful running and finishing from range. The defining duel: Gyökeres vs Van Dijk — multiple sources (Juvefc, Shekicks, OneFootball) identify this as the match's central confrontation. If Gyökeres wins it, Sweden score and the Both Teams to Score market lands. Rotowire and OddsShark both name him explicitly as Sweden's scorer. Anytime ~+280; first goal ~+650.

⭐ ST — Alexander Isak (Liverpool) · Sweden's Pace & Craft

A completely different profile to Gyökeres — elite pace in behind defensive lines, technical quality in tight spaces, and all-round link-up contribution. Three involvements against Tunisia (2 assists, 1 goal). Oddschecker recommend him explicitly at 27/10: "Sweden's focal point in the final third — against a Netherlands side that pushes full-backs high, there should be space to exploit in transition moments, which is exactly where Isak is most effective." Anytime +220 (ESPN/FD) / +270 (Sports Interaction/Oddschecker — shop for better price).

⚙️ Key Tactical Matchups — What the Formations Create

⚔️ Gyökeres vs Van Dijk — The Match's Defining Duel
Multiple sources identify this as the central duel. Gyökeres's 14 international goals, physical power and directness vs Van Dijk's experience, aerial dominance and defensive authority. Van Dijk scored vs Japan, so his offensive set-piece contribution is also a factor. If Van Dijk wins: Netherlands are more likely to keep a cleaner sheet and Gyökeres anytime props lose value. If Gyökeres wins: Sweden score, BTTS lands, Over 2.5 becomes near-certain.
🏃 Isak's Pace vs Netherlands' High Defensive Line
Oddschecker explicitly: "Against a Netherlands side that likes to push their full-backs high and control possession, there should be space to exploit in transition moments, which is exactly where Isak is most effective." Van de Ven's recovery pace and Van Hecke's positioning are the Dutch answer. If Netherlands' full-backs push too high, Isak will run in behind multiple times per half.
📐 NED 4-3-3 Width vs SWE 3-5-2 Midfield Numbers
Sweden's 3-5-2 outnumbers Netherlands' three-man midfield in central areas. Five Swedish midfield players vs three Dutch midfielders — compensated by Netherlands' three forwards. This central congestion forces Gakpo and Malen to drop deeper to contribute, limiting their goal threat. This numerical mismatch is the primary reason Covers.com projects a 4-2-3-1 for Netherlands — to address it with a double pivot (De Jong + Gravenberch) freeing Reijnders higher.
🛡️ Netherlands' Defensive Vulnerability — The Primary BTTS Argument
Racing Post: "Netherlands have gone five games without keeping a clean sheet." CBS Sports: "Surprisingly porous" against Japan. Sweden's two-striker system (Gyökeres physical, Isak pacy) is built to exploit the high defensive line Netherlands play. This is the primary analytical basis for the Both Teams to Score market sitting near even money — and why the NED Win + BTTS SGP at ~+180 (Squawka/Racing Post) is such a well-supported bet.

✅ What to Confirm When Official Lineups Drop (~11:45 AM ET)

Official lineups drop ~75 minutes before kick-off (approx 11:45 AM ET) — confirm these before wagering
⚠️
1. Is Verbruggen starting for Netherlands?
If NO → Flekken starts. Affects clean-sheet confidence but not outfield scorer bets. If YES → your scorer props are unaffected. #1 confirmation item.
🔑
2. Is Koeman playing 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1?
If 4-3-3 → Gakpo LEFT WING (+170 anytime, first-goal threat from wide). Malen is ST (+155). Summerville is RW. If 4-2-3-1 → Gakpo at CAM (deeper, creative). Affects first-goal market more than anytime.
3. Is Memphis Depay starting or on the bench?
If STARTING → Depay +500 first goal / +150 anytime becomes top priority. Back immediately. If BENCH → skip first-goal Depay; anytime (+150) still valid as impact-sub play.
🇸🇪
4. Sweden GK — Nordfeldt or Johansson?
Minor. Doesn't affect outfield scorer bets. Worth confirming if wagering on Sweden clean sheet or save-related props.
🔄
5. Ayari — wing-back or central midfield for Sweden?
If operating as a free-roaming attacking wing-back (as when scoring twice vs Tunisia), his ~+400 anytime becomes more attractive. Either way: Gyökeres and Isak as the two confirmed strikers is the primary scorer focus.
📋 Lineup Summary — Netherlands vs Sweden · World Cup 2026 Group F
🇳🇱 Netherlands Most Likely XI
Verbruggen (⚠️Q); Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk ©, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, De Jong, Reijnders; Summerville, Malen, Gakpo. Formation: 4-3-3 (consensus) or 4-2-3-1 (Covers.com). Key bench: Depay, Brobbey, Weghorst, Flekken.
🇸🇪 Sweden Most Likely XI
Nordfeldt (or Johansson); Lagerbielke, Hien, Lindelöf ©; Bernhardsson, Nygren, Karlström, Ayari, Gudmundsson; Gyökeres, Isak. Formation: 3-5-2 (confirmed all sources). No injuries. Full strength.
💰 Betting Implications
NED win -145 · Over 2.5 -150 · Malen +155 anytime (ST either formation) · Gakpo +170 anytime (LW in 4-3-3) · Isak +220/+270 (shop books) · Gyökeres ~+280 · Depay +150 (confirm start vs bench) · BTTS+NED win ~+180 SGP. Confirm official lineup at FanDuel ~11:45 AM ET before wagering.
FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group F · 1 PM ET
Bet Netherlands vs Sweden — Confirm Lineup First
NED -145 · Over 2.5 -150 · Malen +155 · Gakpo +170 · Isak +220 · Gyökeres ~+280 · Depay +150
Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Confirm official lineup at FanDuel before wagering · Lineups drop ~11:45 AM ET · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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