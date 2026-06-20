Netherlands vs Sweden Confirmed Lineups & Formations: With Predictions World Cup 2026
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Netherlands vs Sweden: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
The formation debate: 4-3-3 (RotoWire/Yahoo consensus) vs 4-2-3-1 (Covers.com update) · Sweden confirmed 3-5-2 · Verbruggen ⚠️ questionable · GK uncertainty for both sides · what every lineup decision means for today's match.
With kick-off approaching, this article focuses entirely on the lineup picture — who is expected to start, what formations both managers are likely to deploy, and critically, what each lineup decision means for the match outcome and for betting. The biggest story is the Netherlands formation debate: most sources predict a 4-3-3 unchanged from the Japan game, while Covers.com and SI.com project a 4-2-3-1 that repositions Gakpo and Malen. Sweden's lineup is far more settled and consistent.
🇳🇱 Netherlands — Projected Lineup
In a 4-3-3, Gakpo operates from the left wing cutting inside to shoot with his right foot — his strongest scoring mechanism, and the position from which he scored first in three WC matches. Malen plays as the central striker and receives the lion's share of through-ball service from Reijnders and De Jong. The three-man attack gives Koeman maximum width but can become isolated if the midfield is overrun in central areas — which Sweden's 3-5-2 five-man midfield will try to do.
For scorer bets: In the 4-3-3, Gakpo's +170 anytime and first-goal record remain the primary Dutch scorer angle from left wing. Malen +155 as the central target. Summerville +270 from the right. Depay +150 anytime from the bench at the market-shortest price regardless of formation.
🇳🇱 Netherlands — Player-by-Player Breakdown
Koeman's #1 going into the tournament but flagged questionable. He commanded his area well against Japan — both goals conceded came from a set piece and a 90th-minute lapse rather than individual errors. If he plays: Netherlands have their first-choice keeper with sweeping ability to cover the high defensive line. If Flekken starts: a confidence question for a keeper without recent competitive international football. The most important lineup question for Netherlands today.
Primary right-side width provider in the 4-3-3, bombing forward when the attack builds and tracking back against Sweden's left wing-back. His pace is an asset both ways. No injury concerns mentioned across any source.
Van Dijk scored vs Japan and captains the side. Van Hecke recently completed a £52 million move to Spurs from Brighton, making him a club teammate of Van de Ven. Together they must deal with the Gyökeres/Isak partnership. Van Dijk's aerial dominance is the key asset — both are ball-playing defenders who push the line high, creating transition space for Isak's pace runs.
Pace and strong left foot at left back. Against Sweden's 3-5-2 right wing-back (Gudmundsson), his speed to recover behind the defensive line is his greatest asset when Gyökeres or Isak run in behind on the counter. No injury concerns.
The most celebrated midfield three in this tournament. Gravenberch (Liverpool) plays deepest — ball-winning and first-wave cover. De Jong (Barcelona) is the classic playmaker — dictating tempo, linking defence to attack. Reijnders (AC Milan) is the most attack-minded, arriving late into scoring positions and providing the direct threat from midfield. Against Sweden's three-man central midfield, De Jong and Reijnders hold the quality advantage — but Sweden's 3-5-2 numerically outnumbers them if Netherlands play 4-3-3.
Summerville scored against Japan from the right wing with a fine individual effort, confirming his starting status over Depay for this position. In a 4-3-3 he holds the right wing and looks to cut inside onto his left foot. Anytime goalscorer at +270.
Rotowire's explicit scorer value. CBS Sports notes his 15 goals in 20 appearances for Roma since January 2026 — one of Europe's most productive strikers over this period. As the central striker in either formation (4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1), Malen is the primary finishing reference. Anytime +155; first goal +500. If he starts as the lone striker, he is the most important attacking player on the Dutch roster today.
First goal in 3 of his 4 World Cup matches — the strongest individual tournament scoring record in this fixture. In a 4-3-3 he plays left wing (cutting inside to shoot with his right foot). In a 4-2-3-1 he drops to CAM and becomes the creative hub. Either way he is the centrepiece of the Dutch attacking threat. Anytime +170; first goal +550 (ESPN/FD) / +370 (Sportsgambler). Lineups.com name him as their explicit best bet.
🇸🇪 Sweden — Confirmed / Projected Lineup
Potter's 3-5-2 is the most settled tactical picture in this match. Three central defenders provide a physical defensive block. Two wing-backs (Gudmundsson and Bernhardsson/Ayari) provide the width and attacking overloads. The midfield three of Nygren, Karlström and Ayari supports the two strikers in a purely functional way — winning second balls and distributing to Gyökeres and Isak quickly.
The key tactical implication: Sweden's 3-5-2 outnumbers Netherlands' midfield three in central zones — a primary reason Covers.com projects a 4-2-3-1 for Netherlands, to address this midfield imbalance with a double pivot. The wing-backs Gudmundsson and Bernhardsson must track back — if they don't, they expose the wide areas behind Lindelöf.
For scorer bets: Gyökeres and Isak are the two focal points — both legitimate scoring threats at any point. Ayari (~+400 anytime) is the value option given his two Tunisia goals. The three CBs don't feature in scoring markets unless set pieces create opportunities.
🇸🇪 Sweden — Player-by-Player Breakdown
Minor GK uncertainty — most sources project Nordfeldt but some earlier articles listed Johansson. No injuries. Confirm at kick-off. Neither significantly changes the outfield betting picture.
Victor Lindelöf captains and leads the defensive three. Isak Hien provides physicality. Gustaf Lagerbielke completes the trio. Their primary vulnerability: the space in behind when wing-backs push forward, leaving Lindelöf exposed covering wide areas where Gakpo and Summerville can exploit.
Gudmundsson operates as the right wing-back — primarily defensive with attacking involvement. Ayari and Bernhardsson share the left-side wing-back duties depending on the source. Ayari's two goals against Tunisia make his positioning the most impactful sub-question in Sweden's lineup — if he operates with attacking freedom as a wing-back, his ~+400 anytime becomes more attractive.
Primarily functional — ball-winning and distribution to the two strikers rather than creative hub. Their job is to win second balls and serve Gyökeres and Isak quickly in transition. Against De Jong and Reijnders, Sweden's midfield needs discipline to avoid being overrun by quality.
Sweden's captain and primary goal threat. 14 goals in recent international appearances including one against Tunisia. Physical power, powerful running and finishing from range. The defining duel: Gyökeres vs Van Dijk — multiple sources (Juvefc, Shekicks, OneFootball) identify this as the match's central confrontation. If Gyökeres wins it, Sweden score and the Both Teams to Score market lands. Rotowire and OddsShark both name him explicitly as Sweden's scorer. Anytime ~+280; first goal ~+650.
A completely different profile to Gyökeres — elite pace in behind defensive lines, technical quality in tight spaces, and all-round link-up contribution. Three involvements against Tunisia (2 assists, 1 goal). Oddschecker recommend him explicitly at 27/10: "Sweden's focal point in the final third — against a Netherlands side that pushes full-backs high, there should be space to exploit in transition moments, which is exactly where Isak is most effective." Anytime +220 (ESPN/FD) / +270 (Sports Interaction/Oddschecker — shop for better price).
⚙️ Key Tactical Matchups — What the Formations Create
✅ What to Confirm When Official Lineups Drop (~11:45 AM ET)
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Confirm official lineup at FanDuel before wagering · Lineups drop ~11:45 AM ET · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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