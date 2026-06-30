Netherlands vs Morocco Score Prediction & Correct Score Odds Tonight World Cup Round of 32

Netherlands vs Morocco Score Prediction & Correct Score Odds Tonight | World Cup 2026
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🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · SCORE PREDICTION · TONIGHT · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Netherlands vs Morocco · Monday June 29 · 9:00 PM ET · Estadio BBVA Monterrey · FOX
Netherlands vs Morocco: Score Prediction & Correct Score Odds Tonight
Expert predictions · Correct score odds · Score analysis · What will the score be? · FanDuel
📊 1-1 Draw ~+800 · 2-1 NED ~+600 · 1-0 NED ~+700 · Draw +210 · O2.5 +120 · 4 experts predict 1-1 or 2-1
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ EXPERT CONSENSUS: ROTOWIRE · YAHOO · COVERS ALL PROJECT 1-1 REGULATION · FOX SPORTS BACKS DRAW +210 · TNT/WHOSCORED PROJECT 2-1 NED · NED +135 ML · DRAW +210 · MAR +240 · O2.5 +120 · U2.5 -150 · BTTS -120 · NED 10 GOALS IN 3 GAMES · MAR UNBEATEN 32 STRAIGHT REGULATION
Match Details · Kickoff in ~1 Hour
🇳🇱 Netherlands vs Morocco 🇲🇦 · Mon Jun 29 · 9PM ET · Estadio BBVA Monterrey · FOX
NED +135 ML · MAR +240 · Draw +210 · NED advance -162 · MAR advance +132 · O2.5 +120
→ R16 M89 · Jul 4
🏆 Our Score Prediction · Netherlands vs Morocco · Tonight Jun 29 · 9PM ET
Netherlands 2–1 Morocco
After Extra Time if needed · Netherlands advance
Brobbey opens · Saibari equalises · Late NED winner (Gakpo / Depay) · Tight, tactical affair · Both teams score
Confidence
MEDIUM
1-1 also strongly projected
This is the tightest match of the Round of 32 — four expert outlets project 1-1 regulation or 2-1 Netherlands as the two most likely scorelines. Our pick: 2-1 Netherlands. The Netherlands have not trailed once at this tournament, Brobbey's physicality creates the opening goal, and Saibari's inevitability (scored in all 3 group games) makes a Morocco equaliser the natural second act. Netherlands then find a winner through Gakpo or Depay. The 1-1 draw after 90 minutes is an equally valid projection — and if it draws at 90, it likely goes to extra time where Netherlands' bench depth gives them the edge.
🔮 What Will the Score Be? — Expert Consensus
RotoWire
1–1
After 90 min · Morocco advance in ET/PKs. "Projects as a 1-1 after 90 minutes, with Morocco then finding a way through in extra time."
Yahoo Sports / Covers
1–1
After 90 min. "Expecting a low-scoring affair with a projected 1-1 tally after regulation. Both sides close down passing and shooting lanes."
FOX Sports
Draw
Regulation draw. "Back a draw here in regulation time (+210). Razor close matchup — stars on both sides."
TNT Sports / WhoScored
2–1 NED
Netherlands win. "A predicted scoreline of 2-1 reflects consistent scoring with Morocco's resilience keeping it competitive."
📊 Correct Score Odds — FanDuel
Correct Score (90 min) · FanDuel Sportsbook · June 29 2026Check FD for live pricing · Derived from match markets
🇳🇱 Netherlands Win Scorelines
Score · Notes
FD Odds
Implied %
2–1 Netherlands ⭐ OUR PICK
Both score · NED win · TNT/WhoScored prediction · Most likely NED win
~+600
~14%
1–0 Netherlands
Clean sheet win · U2.5 + NED ML route · Against-the-grain but plausible
~+700
~13%
2–0 Netherlands
NED clean sheet with 2 goals · Morocco very limited
~+900
~10%
3–1 Netherlands
High-scoring NED win · O2.5 route · Brobbey brace scenario
RotoWire · Yahoo · Covers all project 1-1 · Saibari scores · NED responds
~+800
~11%
0–0 Draw
Goalless stalemate · Both defences dominant · Less likely given both teams attack
~+1400
~7%
2–2 Draw
High-scoring draw · O2.5 + Draw · Thrilling scenario · Unlikely but possible
~+1800
~5%
🇲🇦 Morocco Win Scorelines · +240 ML · MAR advance +132
1–0 Morocco
Morocco low-block win · Saibari counter · Most likely MAR win route
~+1000
~9%
2–1 Morocco
Morocco upset win · Both score · Saibari + another Moroccan scorer
~+1200
~8%
1–2 Morocco
Morocco comeback win · NED never trailed this tournament — least likely Morocco win
~+1400
~7%
Correct score odds derived from FD match markets · Check FD for live correct score pricing before betting · June 29 2026
🔍 Score Scenario Analysis
⭐ Our Pick · Most Likely NED Win Scoreline
Netherlands 2–1 Morocco
~+600
Check FD · $10→$70
The game script: Netherlands dominate possession early, Brobbey's physicality opens the scoring, Morocco hit back through Saibari (who has scored in every game), and Netherlands find a late winner through Gakpo cutting inside or Depay from the bench. Both TNT Sports and WhoScored explicitly project 2-1 Netherlands. The Netherlands have not trailed once in this tournament — they lead early and Morocco chase. Saibari's inevitability means the equaliser is coming, but the Dutch have enough quality to win it late. Pairs perfectly with: Brobbey anytime (+280) + Saibari anytime (+270) + NED advance (-162).
⭐ Value Correct Score · 4 Experts Back Draw
1–1 Draw (90 Minutes)
~+800
Check FD · $10→$90
The most commonly projected 90-minute result in this match. RotoWire, Yahoo Sports, and Covers all specifically project a 1-1 scoreline at 90 minutes, while FOX Sports backs the draw outright at +210. The tactical profile strongly supports it: both teams have disciplined midfields, Morocco are unbeaten in 32 straight regulation games, and Netherlands have the quality to score but Morocco have Saibari to equalise. Both sides close down passing and shooting lanes while battling centrally for the ball, and the Atlas Lions rank eighth with a 53.7% ground duel win rate. At ~+800, the 1-1 is the single best value correct score in the match.
NED Clean Sheet Win
Netherlands 1–0 Morocco
~+700
Check FD · $10→$80
The Netherlands win without conceding — requires Van Dijk's back four to contain Saibari, which is possible but historically unlikely given the Dutch have conceded in every one of their last seven matches. However, Morocco have limited themselves to zero goals in tight defensive games against Turkey and Scotland, and if Netherlands score early and Morocco sit even deeper, this scoreline becomes plausible. The U2.5 -150 and NED ML +135 both imply this route. ~+700 carries genuine value if you think Netherlands keep it tight.
Morocco Upset Win
Morocco 1–0 Netherlands
~+1000
Check FD · $10→$110
Morocco's most likely path to winning — one counter-attack goal and a resolute defensive performance to hold it. They beat Turkey 1-0 and Scotland 1-0 in the group stage and know how to win this type of game. RotoWire projects Morocco finding a way through in extra time, and a regulation 1-0 Morocco win fits their profile perfectly. If Saibari scores and Morocco's back line absorbs Dutch pressure, ~+1000 delivers outstanding value. One small unit as a Morocco value play alongside the MAR advance +132.
📊 Key Stats Driving the Score Prediction
Why 1-1 or 2-1 are the most likely outcomes
Netherlands conceded in every last 7 matches
0 clean sheets → Morocco WILL score
Saibari scored in all 3 group games
3.7 shots/90 · Morocco will create
Netherlands have not trailed this tournament
NED score first in majority of scenarios
Both teams have 7 group stage points
Evenly matched → tight result
Morocco unbeaten in 32 regulation matches
Hard to beat in 90 min → draw likely
U2.5 odds
-150 — market backs low scoring
Brobbey 0.46 xG/shot (6th best in tournament)
NED will score — Brobbey is the route
💡 How to Bet This Score Prediction · FanDuel
If you back 2-1 Netherlands (~+600)
Back the correct score ~+600 on FD. Or back NED +135 ML + BTTS Yes -120 + U3.5 goals as 3-leg SGP — three bets that all land if NED win 2-1. Also: Brobbey anytime (+280) + Saibari anytime (+270) as singles to cover your scorer picks.
If you back 1-1 Draw (~+800)
Back correct score 1-1 ~+800. Or back Draw +210 (90 min) + NED advance -162 as separate bets — covers the 1-1 regulation AND NED winning in ET/PKs. Both can cash from one prediction.
Best base play regardless of exact score
BTTS Yes -120 is the most reliable play — our top two scenarios (2-1 NED and 1-1 Draw) both require both teams to score. If you're confident in the scoreline prediction, BTTS -120 is the base layer to back first.
⚠️ Correct score bets cover 90 min only. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · NED ML +135 / MAR +240 / Draw +210 (90 min) · Netherlands advance -162 / Morocco advance +132 · O2.5 +120 / U2.5 -150 · BTTS Yes -120 / No +100 · Correct score odds derived from FD match markets and standard soccer correct score pricing — check FD for live correct score pricing before betting · Our prediction: Netherlands 2-1 Morocco · RotoWire prediction: 1-1 draw, Morocco advance ET/PKs · Yahoo Sports / Covers prediction: 1-1 regulation · FOX Sports: backs draw +210 · TNT Sports / WhoScored: Netherlands 2-1 Morocco · Netherlands 10 goals 3 group games · Morocco 6 goals 3 group games · Saibari 3 WC goals · Brobbey 3 WC goals · NED 0 clean sheets last 7 · MAR unbeaten 32 straight regulation · Both teams 7 pts · Estadio BBVA Monterrey Mexico · 9PM ET · R16 M89 Jul 4 5PM ET · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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