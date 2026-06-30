Netherlands vs Morocco Score Prediction & Correct Score Odds Tonight World Cup Round of 32

🏆 Our Score Prediction · Netherlands vs Morocco · Tonight Jun 29 · 9PM ET

Netherlands 2–1 Morocco After Extra Time if needed · Netherlands advance Brobbey opens · Saibari equalises · Late NED winner (Gakpo / Depay) · Tight, tactical affair · Both teams score Confidence MEDIUM 1-1 also strongly projected

This is the tightest match of the Round of 32 — four expert outlets project 1-1 regulation or 2-1 Netherlands as the two most likely scorelines. Our pick: 2-1 Netherlands. The Netherlands have not trailed once at this tournament, Brobbey's physicality creates the opening goal, and Saibari's inevitability (scored in all 3 group games) makes a Morocco equaliser the natural second act. Netherlands then find a winner through Gakpo or Depay. The 1-1 draw after 90 minutes is an equally valid projection — and if it draws at 90, it likely goes to extra time where Netherlands' bench depth gives them the edge.