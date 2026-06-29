Netherlands vs Morocco Prediction World Cup: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets Tonight

⚡ MARQUEE MATCHUP: TWO UNBEATEN TEAMS · NED 10 GOALS IN 3 GROUP GAMES · MAR UNBEATEN IN 32 STRAIGHT REGULATION MATCHES · SAIBARI SCORED IN ALL 3 GROUP GAMES · BROBBEY 3 GOALS · BOTH TEAMS HAVE 7 PTS · NO INJURIES REPORTED EITHER SIDE · ROTOWIRE: "FAR CLOSER THAN MARKET SUGGESTS" · DRAW +210 (FOX PICK) · O2.5 +120

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · ESPN Match 4 · Mon Jun 29 · 9:00 PM ET · Estadio BBVA Monterrey Mexico · FOX 🇳🇱 Netherlands vs 🇲🇦 Morocco Group F Winners · 7pts · 10 goals Group C 2nd · 7pts · Unbeaten FD Moneyline (90 min) NED +135 MAR +240 · Draw +210 To Advance NED -162 · MAR +132 FD TONIGHT: O2.5 +120 U2.5 -150 BTTS Yes -120 Draw +210 Depay +255 AT Saibari ~+300 AT

ESPN Bracket Path · Confirmed Winner plays Brazil/Japan winner in R16 M89 · Jul 4 · 5PM ET · Houston · QF M97 Jul 9 if advance → R16 M89 · Jul 4

⭐ Match of the Night — Monday June 29 Two unbeaten teams. Two top-10 nations. Two legitimate dark horses with dreams of making a deep World Cup run. The Dutch enter as slight favorites, but don't be fooled — Morocco has already shown it can stand toe-to-toe with the world's elite. No injuries reported in either camp.

📖 Match Preview

Ronald Koeman's Netherlands arrive as the tournament's most prolific scorers — 10 goals in three group games, the joint-highest tally at this World Cup. They topped Group F unbeaten: a 2-2 draw with Japan, a 5-1 demolition of Sweden, and a 3-1 win over Tunisia. Frenkie de Jong has been imperious in midfield, and with the incessant running of Ryan Gravenberch and Tijjani Reijnders providing the perfect foil, the Netherlands have not trailed once at this tournament. They are unbeaten in 15 straight World Cup games.

Morocco are arguably the most dangerous side the Netherlands have faced. Morocco opened with a superb display — a 1-1 draw against Brazil in which they dominated for large swathes, only conceding to an individual piece of magic from Vinícius Júnior. They were then unconvincing in a 1-0 win over Scotland before putting 4 past Haiti in an entertaining 4-2 win. Their weapon is Ismael Saibari: the PSV Eindhoven forward — reportedly on his way to Bayern Munich — scored in all three group games. If Saibari scores against the Netherlands, he will equal Roger Milla's record of four goals for Cameroon to become the joint-highest African scorer in World Cup history.

There is a large degree of shared ties, with Morocco having three Dutch-born players on their side and their top scorer Ismael Saibari playing in the Dutch league. As RotoWire writes, this is "far closer than the market's modest Netherlands favorite suggests." Both teams have seven points from the group stage.

The Dutch back line is littered with big names and elite talent, but it's the midfield that deserves a lot of credit. Morocco's pressure has seen them picking up contributions from touchline to touchline — El Khannouss is one of six Moroccan players averaging 5+ recoveries per match. That dedication to defending for both nations is why many analysts are expecting a low-scoring affair. Weather: upper 70s-80s at kickoff in Monterrey, possible early showers.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇳🇱 Netherlands ✅ No injuries reported · Full squad available ✅ Brian Brobbey — 3 WC goals, starting ST ✅ Cody Gakpo — 2 goals, 1 assist, starting LW ✅ Virgil van Dijk — CB captain, 1 goal ✅ Van de Ven — back after Tunisia rest ✅ Frenkie de Jong · Gravenberch · Reijnders 🇲🇦 Morocco ✅ No injuries reported · Full squad available ✅ Ismael Saibari — 3 WC goals (all 3 games) ✅ Achraf Hakimi — RB, 1 goal, set pieces ✅ Brahim Díaz — 2 assists, AM ✅ Mazraoui + Ounahi — back from Tunisia rest ✅ Bouaddi · El Khannouss · El Aynaoui

📋 Predicted Lineups — Kick-Off 9PM ET

🇳🇱 Netherlands · 4-3-3 GK Verbruggen DEF Dumfries · Van Hecke · Van Dijk · Van de Ven MID Gravenberch · De Jong · Reijnders ATT Malen · Brobbey ⭐ · Gakpo ⭐ Bench: Depay · Weghorst · Summerville · Kluivert · Koopmeiners 🇲🇦 Morocco · 4-2-3-1 GK Bounou (Bono) DEF Hakimi ⭐ · Diop · Riad · Mazraoui DM El Aynaoui · Bouaddi AM Brahim · Ounahi · El Khannouss ST Saibari ⭐ (3 WC goals) Bench: El Kaabi · Rahimi · Amrabat · Talbi · El Ouahdi

Sources: Sports Mole · SI.com · FotMob · Goal.com · Al Jazeera · June 29 2026 · Lineups predicted, not yet officially confirmed

🎯 Tactical Key — The Battle in the Middle The central contest in this game is between Morocco's defensive structure and the Netherlands' multi-source attacking threat. Regragui organizes his defensive block with discipline, screening the center with Bouaddi and El Aynaoui and relying on his center-back partners to stay compact. The problem for Morocco is that the Netherlands scored ten goals across three group games using contributions from six different players, including defenders and midfielders arriving late into the box. Stopping Brobbey and Gakpo in isolation is achievable; tracking Reijnders and Dumfries arriving from deep at the same time is a far more complex assignment. The key individual battle: Achraf Hakimi vs Cody Gakpo. Hakimi attacks relentlessly from right back — no Morocco player had more shots in the group stage. The other critical matchup is Saibari vs Van Dijk — the PSV striker scored a hat-trick across three group games facing the Dutch defensive captain. Van Dijk will be very aware of him.

📊 Key Stats & Context

Match Data · June 29 2026 Netherlands group goals scored / conceded 10 scored · 4 conceded Morocco group goals scored / conceded 6 scored · 3 conceded Morocco shots per game (group stage) 16.0 — higher than NED's 13.3 Netherlands unbeaten WC streak (all-time) 15 straight games Morocco unbeaten in regulation (streak) 32 consecutive matches Saibari WC goals 3 goals · Scored in all 3 group games Both teams scored: NED last 4 matches All 4 produced Over 2.5 goals Netherlands clean sheets — last 7 matches 0 — conceded in every one H2H competitive record NED 2-0 MAR · Last: NED 2-1 MAR (1994 WC)

⭐ Best Bets Tonight — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor · FanDuel Netherlands To Advance The Netherlands have not lost a match at the tournament in normal or extra time since the 2010 final against Spain — a run stretching to 15 games. They have not trailed once at this tournament. Their attacking depth (Depay, Weghorst available off bench) means they can always find a goal in ET or PKs. Morocco are a real threat but the Dutch quality in their squad and their knockout pedigree is real. -162 $10→$16.17 ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Top Value · FanDuel Over 2.5 Goals Both teams have scored in the Netherlands' last four matches, with all producing over 2.5 goals. Netherlands have scored 10 WC goals and conceded in every match. Morocco average 16 shots/game and have won three scoring affairs. CBS SportsLine expert Brandt Sutton: "The Netherlands have been prolific — I think Morocco will have a tough time keeping them at bay." SportsLine's Jon Eimer (25-13 WC run) leans Over 2.5 at +120. +120 $10→$22 ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Value · FanDuel Draw (90 Minutes) FOX Sports backs the Draw at +210 explicitly. Yahoo Sports projection: "1-1 tally after regulation." RotoWire: "Projects as a 1-1 after 90 minutes — built around a tight regulation game and Morocco to advance." The tactical profile fits — Morocco's deep block makes it very hard to win cleanly in regulation. Pair Draw +210 with NED advance -162 as a dual bet covering two routes to profit. +210 $10→$31 ⭐ Best Bet #4 · Value Play · FanDuel Both Teams to Score — Yes Netherlands have conceded in every one of their last seven matches. Morocco have Saibari (3 goals), Hakimi, and Brahim Díaz in attack. Morocco scored 6 goals in three group games. The Netherlands has conceded at least one goal in each of its last seven matches. Morocco has won 10 of its last 13 games (77%). BTTS Yes at -120 is the most reliable play — both these teams score. -120 $10→$18.33 ⭐ Best Bet #5 · Goalscorer · FanDuel Ismael Saibari — Anytime Goalscorer Scored in every group game — 3 goals total. Needs just one more to equal Roger Milla's record. Plays for PSV Eindhoven — the Dutch know him but that hasn't stopped him before. There's a reason Bayern Munich is reportedly close to signing Saibari. He scores bangers, and shooting from range may be the move when the opposition has defenders like Virgil van Dijk. Check FD for current pricing — expected in the +290–340 range. Check FD Expected ~+290–340

🎯 SGP Idea · FanDuel Netherlands to advance (-162) + Over 2.5 (+120) + BTTS Yes (-120) All three legs project a high-scoring game that the Netherlands ultimately win. BTTS and Over 2.5 also cover the draw scenario. Check FanDuel SGP builder for combined pricing — all moneyline bets cover 90 min only, use "to advance" for ET and PKs. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · Netherlands vs Morocco · World Cup R32 · Tonight Jun 29 · 9PM ET Netherlands 2–1 Morocco (AET) Brobbey opens scoring · Saibari equalises · NED second goal in ET · Netherlands advance to R16 M89 vs Brazil winner · July 4 5PM Houston Confidence MEDIUM This is genuinely the most competitive match in the Round of 32. Netherlands to advance (-162) is the anchor — 15 straight WC games unbeaten. Over 2.5 at +120 is the top value bet — all four recent NED matches went over 2.5 with BTTS. Draw 90 min +210 has strong analyst consensus and should be a small value bet given Morocco's defensive quality. BTTS Yes -120 is the most reliable standalone play. Avoid NED 90-min ML at +135 — they may need ET, making the advance -162 the smarter play covering all methods.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Netherlands vs Morocco · TONIGHT Mon Jun 29 · 9PM ET · Estadio BBVA Monterrey · FOX Bet Netherlands vs Morocco on FanDuel — Kickoff 9PM ET NED advance -162 · O2.5 +120 · Draw +210 · BTTS Yes -120 · Saibari AT check FD · Depay +255

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Updated June 29 2026 · Netherlands ML +135 / Morocco +240 / Draw +210 (90 min) · Netherlands advance -162 / Morocco advance +132 (CBS Sports June 29) · O2.5 +120 / U2.5 -150 · BTTS Yes -120 · Memphis Depay anytime +255 (FOX FD June 29) · Ismael Saibari anytime check FD (~+290–340 range) · Netherlands predicted 4-3-3: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, De Jong, Reijnders; Malen, Brobbey, Gakpo (Sports Mole/SI/FotMob/Goal.com June 29) · Morocco predicted 4-2-3-1: Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Brahim Díaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari (SI/FotMob/Goal.com/Al Jazeera June 29) · Lineups predicted, not yet officially confirmed · No injuries reported either side · Netherlands 10 goals 3 group games · Morocco 6 goals 3 group games · Saibari scored in all 3 group games · NED unbeaten in 15 WC games · MAR unbeaten in 32 consecutive regulation matches · NED conceded in every last 7 matches · All 4 NED recent matches BTTS + O2.5 · Morocco 16 shots/game · NED 13.3 shots/game · Estadio BBVA Monterrey Mexico · 9PM ET kickoff · Upper 70s-80s possible early showers · R16 M89 Jul 4 5PM ET winner vs BRA/JPN winner · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER