Netherlands vs Morocco Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds Today World Cup

Match Details 🇳🇱 Netherlands vs Morocco 🇲🇦 · Mon Jun 29 · 9PM ET · Estadio BBVA Monterrey · FOX NED +135 ML · -162 Advance · MAR +240 · Draw +210 · O2.5 +120 · BTTS Yes -120 → R16 M89 · Jul 4

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

Tonight's match has the most evenly distributed and deepest goalscorer board in the Round of 32. Six players sit between +260 and +320 anytime — a remarkably tight cluster reflecting genuine uncertainty about who scores. The Netherlands have spread their goals across six different scorers in the group stage (Brobbey 3, Gakpo 2, Summerville 2, Van Dijk 1, Van Hecke 1, Gravenberch 1) and Morocco's goals have come from four different players with Saibari leading on three. This is not a one-man attack on either side.

FanDuel Research explicitly picks Saibari anytime +270 as their top goalscorer selection for this match. SportsBettingDime backs Saibari as the primary Moroccan target. RotoWire and TNT Sports both note Gakpo and Brobbey as the most dangerous Netherlands threats. With anytime odds including extra time, the many projected routes to goal make multiple plays justifiable tonight.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer Incl. ET · June 29 2026 Source: ESPN FD odds confirmed 🇳🇱 Netherlands Scorers 10 goals in 3 group games · Goals from 6 players Player · Role Anytime FGS 2+ Goals Cody Gakpo LW · Starting 2 goals + 1 assist in group · Most dangerous NED attacker · Cuts inside onto right · ⭐ TOP NED PICK +260 +650 +1800 Memphis Depay FW · Sub (incl. ET) Confirmed FD +265 (FOX) · Penalty/set-piece specialist · Best ET value on board +265 +650 +1900 Brian Brobbey ST · Starting 3 WC goals (joint top scorer) · Powerful ST · Physical aerial threat · ⭐ VALUE vs Gakpo +280 +700 +2000 Wout Weghorst FW · Sub Aerial target sub · ET threat if Brobbey tires · Long-range record +310 +800 +2200 Donyell Malen RW · Starting Starting right wing · Pace on counter · Less involved than Gakpo offensively +320 +800 +2500 🇲🇦 Morocco Scorers 6 goals in 3 group games · Unbeaten 32 straight regulation matches Ismael Saibari M/F · Starting 3 WC goals · 3.7 shots/90 · 0.65 xG/90 · FD Research #1 pick · 1 from Milla record · ⭐ TOP PICK +270 +700 +1900 Ayoub El Kaabi F · Sub/Option Morocco forward · Direct runner · Value play at +320 · ET threat +320 +800 +2500 Soufiane Rahimi F · Sub Morocco striker option · Sub role · +330 · SportsBettingDime value selection +330 +850 +2500 Source: ESPN FanDuel odds confirmed · June 29 2026 · All anytime goalscorer odds include ET · Score in both halves: Depay/Gakpo/Brobbey/Saibari +3000–+4000 range

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · FD Research Top Pick · FanDuel Ismael Saibari — Anytime Goalscorer FD Research explicit pick Scored in all 3 group games 3.7 shots/90 · 0.65 xG/90 1 goal from Roger Milla WC record +270 $10→$37 FGS: +700 · 2+ goals: +1900 FanDuel Research's explicit number one goalscorer pick for this match. Saibari has been the standout attacker at this World Cup — three goals in three group stage appearances, 3.7 shots per 90 minutes, 0.65 xG per 90. His movement as a false-9, dropping into pockets before spinning and shooting, makes him extraordinarily difficult to track. He needs just one more goal to equal Roger Milla's record as joint-highest African scorer in World Cup history, providing enormous personal motivation. The Netherlands have conceded in all three World Cup matches and all four of their recent games produced both teams scoring. SportsBettingDime: "Saibari consistently generates high-danger scoring chances in transition. The Netherlands defense has been breached four times in three matches. They show a pronounced vulnerability in the second half, where all four of those goals occurred." One more goal and he equals the all-time record for African players at a World Cup. Verdict · FD Research's #1 Pick · 2 units +270 for a player who scored in every group game with 3.7 shots/90. FD Research explicitly backs this. Milla record motivation. The top play on the Morocco side and arguably in the whole match. ⭐ Pick #2 · Netherlands Top Value · FanDuel Cody Gakpo — Anytime Goalscorer 2 goals + 1 assist in group Most dangerous NED attacker Starting LW · 6 group shots +260 $10→$36 FGS: +650 · 2+ goals: +1800 Gakpo has been the Netherlands' most creative and dangerous attacking force — two goals and an assist in the group stage. TNT Sports: "Gakpo has arguably been the Netherlands' most dangerous attacker at the tournament. He has scored two goals and registered one assist, and he could benefit from the hold-up play of Brobbey." His trademark movement — cutting inside from the left wing onto his right foot — is extremely hard to defend. Against Morocco's right-back Mazraoui, Gakpo has a genuine 1v1 matchup to exploit. At +260 — the shortest anytime price on the board — this is the market's consensus pick for most likely scorer. Six total shots in the group stage, operating in the most dangerous attacking position in Koeman's 4-3-3. His directness and shooting accuracy inside the box make him the natural #1 Netherlands pick. Verdict · Netherlands' leading scorer candidate · 1-2 units Shortest anytime price (+260). 2 goals + 1 assist in group. Starting LW. Market consensus most likely Netherlands scorer. Back 1-2 units. ⭐ Pick #3 · Tournament Top Scorer · FanDuel Brian Brobbey — Anytime Goalscorer 3 WC goals · Joint tournament top scorer Physical ST · Aerial mismatch Starting CF · +280 +280 $10→$38 FGS: +700 · 2+ goals: +2000 Brobbey has been the X-factor of this Dutch team — three goals in two starts. CBS Sports: "Another player with three goals in the tournament is Dutch striker Brian Brobbey. The Sunderland man has provided a major answer up top as the Oranje came into the tournament without a true established center forward." Sportscasting: "Brian Brobbey has been the breakout striker of the entire tournament. Three goals across two starts, including a brace in the 5-1 demolition of Sweden. His physical profile is the exact mismatch Morocco's backline struggles to contain against mobile center-forwards." At +280 — better odds than Gakpo at +260 for the same tournament goal count (3) — Brobbey is the better value play among Netherlands starters. Ronald Koeman's 4-3-3 generates consistent crossing volume from both flanks feeding directly into Brobbey's aerial threat at the back post. Morocco's central defenders will have their hands full. Verdict · Best starter value on Netherlands side · 1-2 units Joint tournament top scorer at +280 — better value than Gakpo at +260 with same goal count. Starting CF, aerial threat, physical mismatch. Strong play. ⭐ Pick #4 · ET Value Play · FanDuel Memphis Depay — Anytime Goalscorer Confirmed FD +265 Sub covers ET · PK taker Draw projection → AET likely +265 $10→$36.50 FGS: +650 · 2+ goals: +1900 Depay is listed at +265 on the confirmed FD board. As a substitute, FanDuel's anytime market (which includes ET) works perfectly in his favour in a match heavily projected to go to extra time. If this draws 1-1 at 90 minutes — RotoWire's explicit projection, Yahoo's projection, Draw +210 odds all supporting it — Depay will enter by the 70th minute and play 30+ minutes of extra time as Netherlands' most dangerous attacking sub. He is Netherlands' penalty taker and direct free-kick specialist. In extra time, tired defenders are at their most vulnerable to his technique from range and set-piece delivery. +265 for expected 60+ minutes of game time if AET arrives is outstanding risk-adjusted value — arguably the best anytime play on the board when accounting for playing time. Verdict · Best ET value play · 1 unit +265 confirmed. Sub covers ET. Projected draw = AET = Depay gets 60+ min. Netherlands' PK/set-piece specialist. One unit. ⭐ Pick #5 · Morocco Value · FanDuel Ayoub El Kaabi — Anytime Goalscorer Morocco forward option Direct runner · ET threat FD +320 vs DK +275 — value gap +320 $10→$42 FGS: +800 · 2+ goals: +2500 El Kaabi is a direct Morocco forward option priced at +320 on FanDuel anytime. A direct runner who occupies Morocco's forward positions, he benefits from any counter-attack where Saibari draws defenders and El Kaabi makes runs in behind. With the match projected to go to ET — where Morocco's fresh attackers become more dangerous — El Kaabi as a late sub carries real scoring threat. The FD +320 vs DK's +275 listed on Bleacher Nation suggests FanDuel is offering slightly longer odds here. One small unit as a Morocco value play alongside the Saibari anytime. If Morocco score twice in this game, Saibari is likely one of them and El Kaabi has a route to the other. Verdict · Morocco value dart · Small unit only +320 for a direct Morocco forward option. Best combined with Saibari anytime as the Morocco two-pick play. Small unit only.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Netherlands vs Morocco · Mon Jun 29 9PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Ismael Saibari — FD Research #1 Pick Scored all 3 group games · 3.7 shots/90 · Milla record motivation · 2 units +270 ⭐⭐⭐ Cody Gakpo — Shortest price / market consensus 2 goals + 1 assist · Starting LW · Cuts inside onto right · 1-2 units +260 ⭐⭐⭐ Brian Brobbey — Best starter value 3 WC goals · Better odds than Gakpo · Physical mismatch · Starting CF · 1-2 units +280 ⭐⭐ Memphis Depay — Best ET value Confirmed +265 · Sub covers ET · PK taker · AET projection = 60+ min · 1 unit +265 ⭐ Ayoub El Kaabi — Morocco value dart Direct runner · ET threat · FD generous vs DK · Small unit only +320

🎯 Goalscorer SGP & Parlay Ideas · FanDuel FD Research Core Combo Saibari anytime (+270) + Gakpo anytime (+260) — separate singles One is FD Research's top pick, the other is the market's most likely Netherlands scorer. Back as independent singles — if both teams score (BTTS -120), both legs are live simultaneously. Netherlands Attack Double Brobbey anytime (+280) + Depay anytime (+265) — separate singles Netherlands projected 2+ goals — Brobbey scores in the run of play, Depay enters and covers ET. Different route, different time frame. Netherlands' two most dangerous forward options across full game including ET. Full Match SGP Saibari anytime (+270) + Brobbey anytime (+280) + Over 2.5 (+120) — check FD SGP builder Both individual threats on each side scoring, game going over 2.5. Natural companions if match plays out as a back-and-forth affair. Check FanDuel SGP builder for combined pricing. ⚠️ Anytime goalscorer includes ET. FGS voids if match finishes 0-0 at 90 min. SGPs high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Netherlands vs Morocco Goalscorer Props · Mon Jun 29 · 9PM ET · Estadio BBVA Monterrey Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Tonight Saibari +270 · Gakpo +260 · Brobbey +280 · Depay +265 · El Kaabi +320 · Rahimi +330

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime goalscorer including extra time · Memphis Depay +265 AT / +650 FGS / +1900 brace · Cody Gakpo +260 AT / +650 FGS / +1800 brace · Brian Brobbey +280 AT / +700 FGS / +2000 brace · Ismael Saibari +270 AT / +700 FGS / +1900 brace · Wout Weghorst +310 AT / +800 FGS · Donyell Malen +320 AT / +800 FGS · Ayoub El Kaabi +320 AT / +800 FGS · Soufiane Rahimi +330 AT / +850 FGS (ESPN FD June 29 confirmed) · Score in both halves: Depay/Gakpo/Brobbey/Saibari +3000–+4000 range · Netherlands predicted 4-3-3: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, De Jong, Reijnders; Malen, Brobbey, Gakpo · Morocco predicted 4-2-3-1: Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Brahim Díaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari · No injuries either side · Netherlands 10 goals 3 group games · Brobbey 3 goals · Gakpo 2 goals 1 assist · Morocco 6 goals 3 group games · Saibari 3.7 shots/90 · 0.65 xG/90 · NED 0 clean sheets last 7 · Draw +210 / NED advance -162 / O2.5 +120 / BTTS Yes -120 · Estadio BBVA Monterrey · 9PM ET · R16 M89 Jul 4 5PM ET vs BRA/JPN winner · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER