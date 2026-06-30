Netherlands vs Morocco Lineups & Formations Tonight Confirmed: Predictions For World Cup

⚠️ Important: Gakpo Situation — Check Before Betting

Yahoo Sports reports that Cody Gakpo's wife announced the tragic loss of their son during pregnancy in the days leading up to this match. Yahoo's predicted XI has Summerville potentially replacing Gakpo. All other sources (ESPN, Sports Mole, Goal.com, World Soccer Talk, SI) still list Gakpo in the starting XI. Gakpo has made himself available per reports. Check official lineups before placing any Gakpo anytime (+260) or prop bets. If Summerville starts, his anytime odds become the live Netherlands left wing option — check FD for his updated pricing.