Netherlands vs Morocco Lineups & Formations Tonight Confirmed: Predictions For World Cup

Netherlands vs Morocco: Confirmed Lineups & Formations Tonight | World Cup 2026 Round of 32
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📋 LINEUPS · WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · TONIGHT · KICKOFF 9PM ET
Monday June 29 2026 · 9:00 PM ET · Estadio BBVA · Monterrey Mexico · FOX
Netherlands vs Morocco: Lineups & Formations Tonight
Predicted XIs · Team news · Player roles · Key match-ups · Betting impact
⚠️ NED 4-3-3: Verbruggen · Dumfries · Van Hecke · Van Dijk · Van de Ven · Gravenberch · De Jong · Reijnders · Malen · Brobbey · Gakpo · MAR 4-2-3-1: Bounou · Hakimi · Diop · Riad · Mazraoui · Bouaddi · El Aynaoui · Brahim · Ounahi · El Khannouss · Saibari
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ PREDICTED XIs NOT YET OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED — CHECK FOR OFFICIAL RELEASE ~1HR BEFORE KICKOFF · NED: BROBBEY 3 WC GOALS · GAKPO 2 GOALS 1 ASSIST · ⚠️ YAHOO: SUMMERVILLE MAY START OVER GAKPO (PERSONAL REASONS) · MAR: SAIBARI 3 WC GOALS · MAZRAOUI/DIOP/BOUADDI/OUNAHI ALL RETURN · NO INJURIES EITHER SIDE
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · ESPN Match 4
🇳🇱 Netherlands vs Morocco 🇲🇦 · Mon Jun 29 · 9PM ET · Estadio BBVA Monterrey Mexico · FOX
NED +135 ML · -162 Advance · MAR +240 · Draw +210 · O2.5 +120 · BTTS Yes -120
→ R16 M89 · Jul 4
⚠️
Predicted Lineups · Not Yet Officially Confirmed · Updated June 29 2026
XIs predicted from ESPN · Sports Mole · Goal.com · World Soccer Talk · Sports Illustrated · Yahoo Sports — unanimous consensus across all sources. Official lineups release ~1hr before kickoff. Check for confirmed XIs before betting on goalscorer or lineup-dependent props.
⚠️ Important: Gakpo Situation — Check Before Betting
Yahoo Sports reports that Cody Gakpo's wife announced the tragic loss of their son during pregnancy in the days leading up to this match. Yahoo's predicted XI has Summerville potentially replacing Gakpo. All other sources (ESPN, Sports Mole, Goal.com, World Soccer Talk, SI) still list Gakpo in the starting XI. Gakpo has made himself available per reports. Check official lineups before placing any Gakpo anytime (+260) or prop bets. If Summerville starts, his anytime odds become the live Netherlands left wing option — check FD for his updated pricing.
🇳🇱 Netherlands — Predicted Starting XI
🇳🇱 NETHERLANDS · 4-3-3 · KOEMAN
18
Malen
RW
19
Brobbey ⭐
ST · 3 WC goals · +280 AT
11
Gakpo ⭐ ⚠️
LW · Check lineup
8
Gravenberch
CM
21
De Jong ⭐
CM · 5.29 rec/game
14
Reijnders
CM
22
Dumfries
RB
6
Van Hecke
CB
4
Van Dijk ⭐
CB · Captain
15
Van de Ven
LB · Returns
1
Verbruggen
GK
Key bench
Depay +265 AT · Weghorst +310 AT · Summerville ⚠️ (may start) · Kluivert · Koopmeiners · Ake
🇳🇱 Netherlands Predicted XI — Roles, Notes & Betting Impact
1
Bart Verbruggen GK
Brighton GK · Composed sweeper-keeper · Has conceded 4 in 3 group games — no clean sheets
22
Denzel Dumfries RB
Inter Milan RB · 2 group assists · Pushes high · Faces El Khannouss / MAR left side · Declared fit (minor concern resolved)
6
Jan Paul van Hecke CB
New Tottenham · Scored vs Tunisia · Leads tournament in final-third passes (61) · Van Dijk's partner
⭐
Virgil van Dijk CB · Captain
Liverpool CB · Scored from set piece vs Tunisia · Major aerial threat at corners · Van Dijk SOT listed on FD · Attacks every dead ball
15
Micky van de Ven LB · Returns
Tottenham LB · Replaces Ake (rested vs Tunisia) · Pace to track Hakimi's runs from right back
8
Ryan Gravenberch CM
Liverpool CM · 2 group assists · Box-to-box runner · High pressing volume
⭐
Frenkie de Jong CM · Pivot
Barcelona CM · Outstanding in group stage · 5.29 recoveries/game · 2.44 interceptions/game · Key midfield battle vs Bouaddi and El Aynaoui
14
Tijjani Reijnders CM
Man City CM · Late arriving box runner · Provides break-the-lines passing that unlocks the front three
18
Donyell Malen RW
Starting right wing · Pace on counter · Faces Mazraoui · Anytime +320 FD
🔥
Brian Brobbey ST · X-Factor
3 WC goals in 2 starts · 0.46 xG/shot (6th best tournament) · Physical aerial mismatch · Declared fit · Anytime +280 FD · Best value NED striker
⚠️
Cody Gakpo LW · CONFIRM BEFORE BETTING
Liverpool LW · 2 goals + 1 assist · Has made himself available (Yahoo) · However wife lost baby during pregnancy — Summerville may replace. Check official XI before betting Gakpo anytime (+260 FD). If Summerville starts: check FD for his updated odds.
🇲🇦 Morocco — Predicted Starting XI
🇲🇦 MOROCCO · 4-2-3-1 · OUAHBI
11
Saibari ⭐
ST/F9 · 3 WC goals · +270 AT
10
Brahim ⭐
RAM · 2 assists
8
Ounahi
CAM · Returns
23
El Khannouss
LAM
6
Bouaddi ⭐
DM · Returns
24
El Aynaoui
DM
2
Hakimi ⭐
RB · 10 shots
14
Diop
CB · Returns
18
Riad
CB
3
Mazraoui
LB · Returns
1
Bounou (Bono)
GK
Bench
El Kaabi +320 AT · Rahimi +330 AT · Amrabat · Halhal · El Ouahdi · Talbi
🇲🇦 Morocco Predicted XI — 4-2-3-1 · Roles & Notes
1
Yassine Bounou (Bono) GK
Al-Hilal GK · 2022 World Cup semi-final hero · Faces 6.7 NED shots on target per game average
⭐
Achraf Hakimi RB · Attacking outlet
PSG RB · 10 shots in 3 group games (most any MAR player) · 11 chances created · Racing Post SOT recommendation · Attacks Van de Ven all night
14
Issa Diop CB · Returns from rest
Fulham CB · Returns after Haiti rest · Must handle Brobbey's physical style in the box
18
Chadi Riad CB
Played all three group games · CB partner with Diop
3
Noussair Mazraoui LB · Returns
Man City LB · Back after Haiti rest · Faces Malen's direct running down the right
⭐
Ayyoub Bouaddi DM · 18yo · Returns
Lille teen · Outstanding vs Brazil · Back after Haiti rest · Press trigger and Morocco's midfield engine · CBS: "18-year-old Bouaddi, likely to sign for a Premier League team soon"
24
Neil El Aynaoui DM
Stade Rennais DM · Started all 3 group games · Double pivot with Bouaddi · One of 6 MAR players averaging 5+ recoveries/game
⭐
Brahim Díaz RAM · Creative force
Real Madrid AM · 2 crucial assists in group stage · Creates for Saibari and Hakimi overlaps · Key link in Morocco's attacking patterns
8
Azzedine Ounahi CAM · Returns
Marseille AM · Back after Haiti rest · Central AM who links the double pivot to Saibari and the wide players
23
Bilal El Khannouss LAM
Genk AM · 6 recoveries vs Brazil · Left AM providing width · Faces Dumfries overlaps from right back
🔥
Ismael Saibari ST/False-9 · ⭐ KEY MAN
PSV / Bayern Munich-bound · 3 WC goals in 3 games · 3.7 shots/90 · 0.65 xG/90 · 1+ SOT every last 5 NTL apps · FD Research #1 goalscorer pick · +270 AT / +700 FGS · 1 goal from equalling Roger Milla's record
Sources: ESPN · Sports Mole · Goal.com · World Soccer Talk · Sports Illustrated · Yahoo Sports · June 29 2026 · Lineups predicted, not officially confirmed · Check official XIs before placing goalscorer props
⚔️ Key Individual Match-Ups Tonight
🔥 The Main Event
Van Dijk vs Saibari
The defining duel of the match. Van Dijk must contain Saibari who scored in all 3 group games with 3.7 shots/90. Saibari drops into pockets to spin and shoot — Van Dijk's reading of play is his strongest counter. If Saibari escapes once, he scores. Van Dijk's own set-piece goal threat means neither stops when the ball is dead.
Critical
⚡ Counter-Attack Key
Hakimi vs Van de Ven
Hakimi's 10 shots in 3 group games (most of any Morocco player) vs Van de Ven returning at left back after rest. Van de Ven has the pace to track but can be caught when Hakimi arrives late. Hakimi SOT (Racing Post recommended) is live. This flank determines Morocco's counter-attack route.
Watch
🎯 Midfield Battle
De Jong vs Bouaddi + El Aynaoui
De Jong averages 5.29 recoveries and 2.44 interceptions — directly battling 18-year-old Bouaddi (outstanding vs Brazil). The side that wins this midfield duel controls tempo. Netherlands need it to open Brobbey chances; Morocco need it to stay compact for Saibari.
Game-defining
🇳🇱 Netherlands
Stat
Morocco 🇲🇦
4-3-3
Formation
4-2-3-1
Koeman
Manager
Ouahbi
Verbruggen
GK
Bounou (Bono)
Dumfries · Van Hecke · Van Dijk · Van de Ven
Def
Hakimi · Diop · Riad · Mazraoui
Gravenberch · De Jong · Reijnders
Mid
Bouaddi · El Aynaoui (DM) · Brahim · Ounahi · El Khannouss (AM)
Malen · Brobbey · Gakpo ⚠️
Attack
Saibari (ST)
None reported
Injuries
None reported
💡 Lineup Betting Impact · Check FD Before Betting
⚠️ GAKPO — confirm before betting his anytime (+260)
Yahoo reports Summerville may start. All other sources list Gakpo. Check official XI ~1hr before kickoff. If Summerville starts, check FD for his updated anytime odds.
Predicted lineups · Netherlands (4-3-3): Bart Verbruggen; Denzel Dumfries, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, Micky van de Ven; Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong, Tijjani Reijnders; Donyell Malen, Brian Brobbey, Cody Gakpo [⚠️ Yahoo: Summerville may replace Gakpo — check official XI] · Sources: ESPN / Sports Mole / Goal.com / World Soccer Talk / Sports Illustrated / Yahoo Sports June 29 2026 · Morocco (4-2-3-1): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui; Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui; Brahim Díaz, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss; Ismael Saibari · Morocco changes from Haiti: Mazraoui, Diop, Bouaddi, Ounahi all return · No injuries reported either side · Brobbey and Dumfries declared fit · Van de Ven returns at LB · FanDuel: NED +135 ML / MAR +240 / Draw +210 · NED advance -162 / MAR advance +132 · O2.5 +120 / BTTS -120 · Saibari +270 AT · Gakpo +260 AT · Brobbey +280 AT · Depay +265 AT · R16 M89 Jul 4 5PM ET · Referee: Wilton Sampaio · Estadio BBVA Monterrey · 9PM ET · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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