Germany vs Paraguay Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Predictions Today World Cup 2026

Alfaro has gone with five at the back rather than the predicted 4-4-2. A 5-4-1 formation with five at the back. Bobadilla starts instead of Mauricio in midfield. Alderete is out entirely — Canale starts at centre-back. Almirón confirmed starting.

Nagelsmann made two changes from the Ecuador game: Deniz Undav replaces Jamal Musiala in the right AM slot. Brown also starts in place of Raum at left back. Musiala moves to the bench. This directly affects anytime goalscorer odds — check FD for updated pricing.

Stuttgart forward · Scored the winner vs Ivory Coast as a sub · Nagelsmann chose him over Musiala for this knockout match · Anytime +145 FD (check FD for updated line) · FGS +450 · Late-arriving box runs are his trademark

⚠️ Big News: Musiala Dropped · Undav Starts · Betting Impact

Nagelsmann made two changes from the team that lost 2-1 to Ecuador, with Nathaniel Brown and Deniz Undav starting at the expense of David Raum and Jamal Musiala. Musiala drops to the bench — a significant tactical decision. Undav's anytime at +145 (same price as Havertz) is now outstanding value as a confirmed starter facing Paraguay's deep 5-4-1 block.

Undav scored the winner against Ivory Coast as a substitute. His late-arriving box runs from the right of the AM line — arriving at the back post — are a genuine finishing threat. With Musiala on the bench, Undav and Havertz are the two joint-shortest anytime prices at +145. Check FD immediately for any updated Undav line.