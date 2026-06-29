Netherlands vs Morocco Best Prop Bets Tonight: World Cup Predictions Round of 32
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Netherlands vs Morocco: Best Prop Bets Tonight
Player props · Corners · Match props · SGP ideas · FanDuel odds
📖 Why Props Are the Play
All three Round-of-32 matches today are quality matchups, but Netherlands vs Morocco is the headliner. Both teams will rightfully believe they can make a deep run, but one of them is going home tonight. With Netherlands at only +135 on the 90-minute moneyline, the prop markets offer far better value. FanDuel Research's own editorial team explicitly pick Saibari anytime (+270) and BTTS Yes as their two headline bets for this match.
The game's individual matchups generate excellent player prop angles: Saibari (shots machine, 3.7/90), Hakimi (highest shot volume from right back at this tournament — 10 in three group games), Van Dijk (set-piece aerial threat, already scored at this tournament), and Depay (sub value including ET). Corners are also rich — Netherlands average 5.9 per game.
⚽ Anytime Goalscorer Props — FanDuel
FanDuel Research's explicit top goalscorer pick. Saibari's movement as a striker makes him a constant threat, and the Netherlands have conceded in all three World Cup matches. He scores bangers, averaging 3.7 shots and 0.65 xG per 90. He has scored in all three group games and needs just one more to equal Roger Milla's record as joint-highest African scorer in World Cup history — a record he will be highly motivated to target.
Saibari has developed into Morocco's most consistent shooting threat. Whether operating centrally or drifting into pockets of space, he is never shy about testing the goalkeeper from distance or inside the box. He plays for PSV Eindhoven, so the Dutch will be familiar — but that didn't stop him this tournament.
Gakpo has been the Netherlands' most creative attacking threat — two goals and an assist in the group stage. Operating on the left wing, cutting inside onto his right foot into half-space shooting positions, he is a constant danger. His movement in combination with Brobbey's hold-up play creates the timing runs that are very hard to track. Check FD for the anytime price — Depay is listed at +255 suggesting Gakpo is in a similar range.
Explicitly listed on FOX Sports' FD odds board at +255. FanDuel's anytime market includes extra time — with multiple analysts projecting a draw at 90 minutes (Draw +210, RotoWire/Yahoo both project 1-1 regulation), Depay will likely enter the game and play up to 60 additional minutes of ET. He is the Netherlands' impact substitute and set-piece taker with elite technique from range.
🎯 Shots on Target Props — FanDuel
Saibari has registered at least one shot on target in each of his last five appearances for the national team, with shot-on-target totals of 1, 1, 1, 1 and 4. His overall shot volume is equally encouraging, recording 5, 2, 3, 1 and 7 shots across those matches. With just one effort on target required, his recent consistency makes this one of the stronger player prop selections.
Racing Post explicitly recommends Hakimi to have one or more shots on target. Hakimi's main role is a defensive one but the Paris Saint-Germain right-back is also a reliable attacking outlet. No player has unloaded more shots in the Moroccan ranks — he had three efforts against Brazil, another two against Scotland and five against Haiti. That is 10 shots in three group games — 3.33 per game — the most of any Morocco player.
With the Netherlands expected to win several corners and free kicks, Van Dijk will almost certainly push forward for attacking set pieces, where his height and timing make him a constant danger. Against a physically strong Morocco side, dead-ball situations could prove decisive. Liverpool set-piece threat Virgil van Dijk has scored at these finals and had another effort on target, and will always be a danger from decent dead-ball situations.
⚽ Match Props — FanDuel
FanDuel Research's top match prop pick. Backing both teams to find the back of the net is my favorite way to bet this match. Netherlands have been super entertaining, scoring 10 times and conceding four goals. They allowed a goal in all three group matches, including one to Tunisia. Morocco made a run to the semis last World Cup based mostly on a stout defense. That defense has looked more vulnerable this time around, permitting two goals to Haiti, and their attack has been good, netting six goals through three games.
SportsLine's Jon Eimer (31-13-2 record, returning over $1,200 profit on Champions League picks, 25-13-2 on World Cup picks) is leaning Over 2.5 total goals at +120. He sees this as an offensive matchup — not only can Netherlands score, averaging over three goals per match, but they are allowing more than one per match. Morocco have scored an average of two goals per match, including four in a big win over Haiti.
FD Research calls this a bigger-price play worth a small dart. Morocco have started games brilliantly but faded badly after the break, while the Dutch have the bench to swing games late. Morocco were strong in the first half against Brazil and Haiti before the Netherlands' superior depth told in the second half. This is a plausible scenario — just unlikely. Tiny unit only.
📊 Props Summary — Ranked by Confidence
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Ismael Saibari anytime +270 (FD Research June 29 explicit pick) · Memphis Depay anytime +255 (FOX FD June 29 confirmed) · Cody Gakpo anytime check FD (~+230–260) · Both Teams to Score Yes -120 (FD Research explicit pick June 29) · Over 2.5 +120 / Under 2.5 -150 · Draw 90 min +210 · NED ML +135 / MAR +240 · NED advance -162 / MAR advance +132 · Saibari 1+ SOT check FD (Oddschecker explicit recommendation) · Hakimi 1+ SOT check FD (Racing Post explicit recommendation) · Van Dijk 1+ SOT check FD · Morocco HT / Netherlands FT +3300 (FD Research small play recommendation) · Saibari stats: 3.7 shots/90 · 0.65 xG/90 · 1+ SOT in every last 5 national team appearances · Hakimi: 10 shots in 3 group games (most any Morocco player) · Netherlands 5.9 corners/game avg · Van Dijk scored from set piece in group · Netherlands 10 goals / Morocco 6 goals in group stage · Both teams scored in all 4 NED recent matches, all produced O2.5 · NED 0 clean sheets in last 7 · Morocco 16 shots/game (highest in tournament) · No injuries either side · Estadio BBVA Monterrey Mexico · 9PM ET · R16 M89 Jul 4 5PM ET vs BRA/JPN winner · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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