Netherlands vs Morocco Best Prop Bets Tonight: World Cup Predictions Round of 32

Netherlands vs Morocco Best Prop Bets Tonight | World Cup 2026 Round of 32 ⚽ 🎯 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · BEST PROP BETS · TONIGHT · ALL ODDS FANDUEL Netherlands vs Morocco · Monday June 29 · 9:00 PM ET · Estadio BBVA Monterrey · FOX Netherlands vs Morocco: Best Prop Bets Tonight Player props · Corners · Match props · SGP ideas · FanDuel odds 🎯 Saibari AT +270 (FD Pick) · BTTS Yes -120 · Hakimi SOT · Van Dijk SOT · O2.5 +120 · Depay +255 · MAR HT/NED FT +3300 Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook ⚡ FD RESEARCH PICKS: SAIBARI AT +270 · BTTS YES · SAIBARI 3.7 SHOTS/90 · 0.65 xG/90 · HAKIMI 10 SHOTS IN GROUP (3.33/GAME) · SAIBARI 1+ SOT IN EVERY LAST 5 NTL APPEARANCES · NED 5.9 CORNERS/GAME · VAN DIJK SCORED FROM SET PIECE IN GROUP · MAR HT/NED FT +3300 DART Match Details 🇳🇱 Netherlands vs Morocco 🇲🇦 · Mon Jun 29 · 9PM ET · Estadio BBVA Monterrey · FOX NED +135 ML · -162 Advance · MAR +240 · Draw +210 · O2.5 +120 · BTTS Yes -120 → R16 M89 · Jul 4 📖 Why Props Are the Play All three Round-of-32 matches today are quality matchups, but Netherlands vs Morocco is the headliner. Both teams will rightfully believe they can make a deep run, but one of them is going home tonight. With Netherlands at only +135 on the 90-minute moneyline, the prop markets offer far better value. FanDuel Research's own editorial team explicitly pick Saibari anytime (+270) and BTTS Yes as their two headline bets for this match. The game's individual matchups generate excellent player prop angles: Saibari (shots machine, 3.7/90), Hakimi (highest shot volume from right back at this tournament — 10 in three group games), Van Dijk (set-piece aerial threat, already scored at this tournament), and Depay (sub value including ET). Corners are also rich — Netherlands average 5.9 per game. ⚽ Anytime Goalscorer Props — FanDuel ⭐ Prop Pick #1 · FD Research Top Pick · FanDuel Ismael Saibari — Anytime Goalscorer FD Research explicit pick Scored in all 3 group games 3.7 shots/90 · 0.65 xG/90 1 goal from Roger Milla WC record +270 $10→$37 FD Research pick · June 29 FanDuel Research's explicit top goalscorer pick. Saibari's movement as a striker makes him a constant threat, and the Netherlands have conceded in all three World Cup matches. He scores bangers, averaging 3.7 shots and 0.65 xG per 90. He has scored in all three group games and needs just one more to equal Roger Milla's record as joint-highest African scorer in World Cup history — a record he will be highly motivated to target. Saibari has developed into Morocco's most consistent shooting threat. Whether operating centrally or drifting into pockets of space, he is never shy about testing the goalkeeper from distance or inside the box. He plays for PSV Eindhoven, so the Dutch will be familiar — but that didn't stop him this tournament. Verdict · FD Research's Top Prop Pick · 2 units +270 for a player who scored in every group game with 3.7 shots/90. FanDuel Research explicitly picks this. Milla record hunt adds motivation. The marquee goalscorer prop of the match. ⭐ Prop Pick #2 · NED Goalscorer · FanDuel Cody Gakpo — Anytime Goalscorer 2 goals + 1 assist in group Starting LW Check FD ~+230–260 Check FD Expected ~+230–260 Gakpo has been the Netherlands' most creative attacking threat — two goals and an assist in the group stage. Operating on the left wing, cutting inside onto his right foot into half-space shooting positions, he is a constant danger. His movement in combination with Brobbey's hold-up play creates the timing runs that are very hard to track. Check FD for the anytime price — Depay is listed at +255 suggesting Gakpo is in a similar range. Verdict · Netherlands' top scorer candidate · Check FD 2 goals and 1 assist in group, starting LW. Check FD for current price — back if ~+230 or longer. ⭐ Prop Pick #3 · Sub Value Incl. ET · FanDuel Memphis Depay — Anytime Goalscorer Confirmed FOX FD +255 Sub role · FD incl. ET NED set-piece/PK taker +255 $10→$35.50 FOX FD confirmed June 29 Explicitly listed on FOX Sports' FD odds board at +255. FanDuel's anytime market includes extra time — with multiple analysts projecting a draw at 90 minutes (Draw +210, RotoWire/Yahoo both project 1-1 regulation), Depay will likely enter the game and play up to 60 additional minutes of ET. He is the Netherlands' impact substitute and set-piece taker with elite technique from range. Verdict · Confirmed on FD board · One medium unit +255 confirmed FOX FD. Covers ET. If this goes to AET as projected, Depay plays significant minutes. One medium unit. 🎯 Shots on Target Props — FanDuel ⭐ SOT Prop #1 · Strongest Player SOT · FanDuel Ismael Saibari — 1+ Shots on Target 1+ SOT in every last 5 NTL appearances SOT totals: 1,1,1,1,4 last 5 apps Oddschecker explicit recommendation Check FD Expected ~-140 to -180 Saibari has registered at least one shot on target in each of his last five appearances for the national team, with shot-on-target totals of 1, 1, 1, 1 and 4. His overall shot volume is equally encouraging, recording 5, 2, 3, 1 and 7 shots across those matches. With just one effort on target required, his recent consistency makes this one of the stronger player prop selections. Verdict · Oddschecker explicit recommendation · Back at -160 or better Perfect SOT record in last 5 national team games. Oddschecker explicitly rates this as one of the strongest player props. Back at -160 or better on FD. ⭐ SOT Prop #2 · Racing Post Explicit Pick Achraf Hakimi — 1+ Shots on Target Racing Post explicit recommendation 10 shots in 3 group games Most of any MAR player · 5 vs Haiti Check FD Expected ~+100 to -120 Racing Post explicitly recommends Hakimi to have one or more shots on target. Hakimi's main role is a defensive one but the Paris Saint-Germain right-back is also a reliable attacking outlet. No player has unloaded more shots in the Moroccan ranks — he had three efforts against Brazil, another two against Scotland and five against Haiti. That is 10 shots in three group games — 3.33 per game — the most of any Morocco player. Verdict · Racing Post recommendation · Back at -120 or better 10 shots in 3 group games, most any Morocco player. Racing Post backs this explicitly. Check FD for current line. ⭐ SOT Prop #3 · Set-Piece Value · FanDuel Virgil van Dijk — 1+ Shots on Target Scored from set piece in group NED 5.9 corners/game avg Racing Post + Oddschecker back Check FD Expected ~+100 to +140 With the Netherlands expected to win several corners and free kicks, Van Dijk will almost certainly push forward for attacking set pieces, where his height and timing make him a constant danger. Against a physically strong Morocco side, dead-ball situations could prove decisive. Liverpool set-piece threat Virgil van Dijk has scored at these finals and had another effort on target, and will always be a danger from decent dead-ball situations. Verdict · Set-piece value · Back at +100 or better Scored from set piece this tournament. Netherlands 5.9 corners/game. Van Dijk attacks every corner. At +100 or better this is outstanding value. Check FD for current pricing. ⚽ Match Props — FanDuel ⭐ Match Prop #1 · FD Research #1 Pick · FanDuel Both Teams to Score — Yes FD Research #1 match pick NED 0 clean sheets last 7 matches All 4 NED recent matches: BTTS hit -120 $10→$18.33 FD Research top match pick FanDuel Research's top match prop pick. Backing both teams to find the back of the net is my favorite way to bet this match. Netherlands have been super entertaining, scoring 10 times and conceding four goals. They allowed a goal in all three group matches, including one to Tunisia. Morocco made a run to the semis last World Cup based mostly on a stout defense. That defense has looked more vulnerable this time around, permitting two goals to Haiti, and their attack has been good, netting six goals through three games. Verdict · FD Research's #1 Match Prop · 2 units Explicit FD Research pick. BTTS hit all 4 NED recent games. NED 0 clean sheets in 7. Morocco 6 group goals. -120 is the anchor match prop play. 2-unit play. ⭐ Match Prop #2 · SportsLine 25-13 Expert · FanDuel Over 2.5 Goals SportsLine Eimer (25-13 WC) leans Over CBS Sutton backs Over All 4 NED recent matches went Over 2.5 +120 $10→$22 SportsLine's Jon Eimer (31-13-2 record, returning over $1,200 profit on Champions League picks, 25-13-2 on World Cup picks) is leaning Over 2.5 total goals at +120. He sees this as an offensive matchup — not only can Netherlands score, averaging over three goals per match, but they are allowing more than one per match. Morocco have scored an average of two goals per match, including four in a big win over Haiti. Verdict · Multiple expert consensus · Strong value at +120 All 4 NED recent matches went over 2.5. SportsLine 25-13 expert leans this. +120 pays well for a strongly backed market. 1-2 unit play. ⭐ Longshot · FD Research Dart · FanDuel Morocco Lead HT / Netherlands Win FT FD Research explicit dart Morocco start well, fade $1–2 only +3300 $1→$34 · Tiny unit only FD Research calls this a bigger-price play worth a small dart. Morocco have started games brilliantly but faded badly after the break, while the Dutch have the bench to swing games late. Morocco were strong in the first half against Brazil and Haiti before the Netherlands' superior depth told in the second half. This is a plausible scenario — just unlikely. Tiny unit only. Verdict · FD Research dart · $1–2 absolute maximum FD Research calls this explicitly. 33× return with real tactical basis. Absolute maximum $2 bet. 📊 Props Summary — Ranked by Confidence Best Prop Bets · FanDuel · Netherlands vs Morocco · Mon Jun 29 9PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ BTTS Yes (FD Research #1 match pick) Explicit FD Research pick · NED 0 clean sheets in 7 · All 4 NED recent BTTS · 2 units -120 ⭐⭐⭐ Saibari Anytime (FD Research explicit) FD Research top goalscorer · 3.7 shots/90 · Scored all 3 groups · 2 units +270 ⭐⭐⭐ Saibari 1+ SOT (Oddschecker explicit) 1+ SOT every last 5 NTL apps · 3.7 shots/90 · Back at -160 or better Check FD ⭐⭐⭐ Over 2.5 (SportsLine 25-13 expert lean) Eimer 25-13 WC · CBS Sutton · All 4 NED recent O2.5 +120 ⭐⭐ Hakimi 1+ SOT (Racing Post explicit) 10 shots in group (most MAR player) · Racing Post backs · Check FD Check FD ⭐⭐ Van Dijk 1+ SOT Scored from set piece · 5.9 NED corners/game · Back at +100 or better Check FD ⭐⭐ Depay Anytime (confirmed +255) FOX FD confirmed +255 · Sub value incl ET · If AET Depay plays 60+ min +255 ⭐ MAR HT / NED FT (FD Research dart) FD Research explicit dart · $1–2 only +3300 🎯 Props SGP Ideas · FanDuel FD Research Core Combo BTTS Yes (-120) + Saibari Anytime (+270) — separate singles Both are FD Research explicit picks. If Saibari scores, BTTS almost certainly lands. Back as independent singles for clean odds. Full Value SGP NED advance (-162) + Over 2.5 (+120) + BTTS Yes (-120) Three legs that travel together. Check FanDuel SGP builder for combined pricing. NED advance covers all methods including ET and PKs. Morocco Attack Combo Saibari Anytime (+270) + Hakimi 1+ SOT + Over 2.5 (+120) — check FD SGP All three Morocco-centric legs. If Morocco have a big night, all three land. Check FD SGP builder for combined pricing. ⚠️ Anytime goalscorer includes ET. SGPs high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER. FanDuel Sportsbook · Netherlands vs Morocco · TONIGHT Mon Jun 29 · 9PM ET · Estadio BBVA Monterrey · FOX Bet Netherlands vs Morocco Props on FanDuel Tonight Saibari AT +270 · Depay AT +255 · BTTS Yes -120 · O2.5 +120 · Hakimi SOT · Van Dijk SOT Bet Now All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Ismael Saibari anytime +270 (FD Research June 29 explicit pick) · Memphis Depay anytime +255 (FOX FD June 29 confirmed) · Cody Gakpo anytime check FD (~+230–260) · Both Teams to Score Yes -120 (FD Research explicit pick June 29) · Over 2.5 +120 / Under 2.5 -150 · Draw 90 min +210 · NED ML +135 / MAR +240 · NED advance -162 / MAR advance +132 · Saibari 1+ SOT check FD (Oddschecker explicit recommendation) · Hakimi 1+ SOT check FD (Racing Post explicit recommendation) · Van Dijk 1+ SOT check FD · Morocco HT / Netherlands FT +3300 (FD Research small play recommendation) · Saibari stats: 3.7 shots/90 · 0.65 xG/90 · 1+ SOT in every last 5 national team appearances · Hakimi: 10 shots in 3 group games (most any Morocco player) · Netherlands 5.9 corners/game avg · Van Dijk scored from set piece in group · Netherlands 10 goals / Morocco 6 goals in group stage · Both teams scored in all 4 NED recent matches, all produced O2.5 · NED 0 clean sheets in last 7 · Morocco 16 shots/game (highest in tournament) · No injuries either side · Estadio BBVA Monterrey Mexico · 9PM ET · R16 M89 Jul 4 5PM ET vs BRA/JPN winner · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Bet The Netherlands vs Morocco World Cup Match Tonight. What do you think are the best prop bets? New customers can get 250/1 odds on your $1 Team USA to Reach the Round of 16 Wager. You can get up to $250 in CASH if your $1 bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.