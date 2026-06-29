Germany vs Paraguay Best Prop Bets Today: World Cup Predictions for Round of 32

Germany vs Paraguay Best Prop Bets | World Cup 2026 Round of 32 ⚽ 🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · BEST PROP BETS · ALL ODDS FANDUEL Germany vs Paraguay · Monday June 29 · 4:30 PM ET · Gillette Stadium Boston · FS1 Germany vs Paraguay: Best Prop Bets Today Corners · Shots on target · Player props · Match props · SGP ideas · FanDuel odds 🎯 PRY Corners U2.5 +108 · Total Corners O9.5 +105 · Havertz SOT · Musiala SOT · Enciso SOT +114 · Germany Score First · Wirtz Score or Assist Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook ⚡ KEY PROPS: PARAGUAY CORNERS U2.5 +108 · TOTAL CORNERS O8.5 -140 / O9.5 +105 · PRY GOALS O0.5 -134 / U0.5 -107 · ENCISO SOT +114 · KIMMICH SOT LISTED · GER 17.7 SHOTS/GAME · PRY 2 TOTAL CORNERS IN 3 WC GAMES · GER 6.2 CORNERS/GAME · GÓMEZ SUSPENDED Match Details 🇩🇪 Germany vs Paraguay 🇵🇾 · Mon Jun 29 · 4:30PM ET · Gillette Stadium Boston · FS1 Germany -320 ML · -950 To Advance · O2.5 -142 · U2.5 +116 · BTTS Yes +108 · ~80°F → R16 M90 · Jul 4 📖 Why Props Are the Play Here With Germany at -950 to advance, the moneyline and advance markets offer minimal value. The prop markets are where Germany vs Paraguay is richest. Germany have averaged 17.7 shots per match, with 7.3 shots on target, 12 box shots, 2.23 expected goals and 6.2 corners per match — more than enough attacking gravity to keep Paraguay pinned back in their own end. Paraguay recorded just two total corners across all three group games and 1.7 shots on target per game — the lowest of any remaining team. Germany camped in the Paraguay half, racking up territory and set pieces, against a side set up to survive rather than threaten. That is the dynamic to bet. The game script is highly predictable, which means specific props — especially corner markets and Germany player shots-on-target — represent outstanding value given how reliably Germany produces volume statistics when controlling possession. 🚩 Corner Props — FanDuel Corner Odds — ESPN FanDuel · June 29 2026 Total Corners O8.5 -140 Total Corners U8.5 +100 Total Corners O9.5 +105 Total Corners U9.5 -145 Paraguay Team Corners O2.5 Check FD Paraguay Team Corners U2.5 +108 ⭐ Corner Prop #1 · Best Value · FanDuel Paraguay Team Corners — Under 2.5 Only 2 corners in 3 WC games 0 corners vs Turkey Failed to cover in all 3 games +108 $10→$20.80 The standout corner prop in this match. Paraguay have failed to cover the 2.5 corners line in three straight games. Through three World Cup matches, Paraguay has just two corners — they didn't earn a single one against Turkey, and they recorded just one in each of their other two games. Germany allowed just seven total in the group stage, making this an easy three-unit play. Paraguay's entire game plan is to sit deep and break quickly — they don't generate corners because they don't attack in sustained waves. Against Germany they will defend even deeper, meaning corner production will be even lower. This is as close to a free money prop as this match offers. Verdict · Top Prop Play · 3 units +108 at near-even money for a team that has earned just 2 total corners in 3 games. Paraguay haven't cleared 2.5 corners once this tournament. Highest-confidence prop in the match. Three unit play. ⭐ Corner Prop #2 · Value · FanDuel Total Corners — Over 9.5 Germany 6.2 corners/game Paraguay allow 5.6 corners/game +105 +105 $10→$20.50 Germany have averaged 6.2 corners per match. Paraguay allow an average of 5.6 corners per match. If Germany generate 7+ corners (very plausible given their 6.2 average) and Paraguay earn even 3, the total clears 9.5 comfortably. The O8.5 at -140 is the safer line; O9.5 at +105 is the value play for those wanting a return. Verdict · Strong value at +105 Germany's 6.2 corner average + Paraguay allowing 5.6 = natural baseline of ~9.8. O9.5 at +105 is near-even money for what should be Germany's dominant possession game. Two unit play. 🎯 Shots on Target Props — FanDuel 📊 Shots Context 🇩🇪 Germany avg 17.7 shots/game

7.3 SOT/game

12 box shots/game

2.23 xG/game 🇵🇾 Paraguay allow 3.8 SOT against/game

10.9 shots against/game

0.9 goals conceded/game

low block structure ⭐ SOT Prop #1 · Player · FanDuel Kai Havertz — 1+ Shots on Target Starting CF Central finishing position Check FD for line Check FD Listed on ESPN FD board Anytime: +145 Havertz is confirmed on FanDuel's shots on target prop board. As the starting false-9 centre-forward, he occupies the central finishing zone and will receive through-balls from Wirtz and Musiala in pockets between Paraguay's defensive and midfield lines. Germany have 7.3 shots on target per game — Havertz, as the primary central target, will generate multiple attempts on goal. Verdict · Check FD · Back if under -200 Starting false-9, Germany's 7.3 SOT average, central finishing position. If priced at -160 or better on FD, back it. The SOT market offers a "partial win" on the anytime story at shorter odds. ⭐ SOT Prop #2 · Player · FanDuel Jamal Musiala — 1+ Shots on Target Scored in both GER wins Starting AM · High volume Check FD ~-130 to -160 Check FD Expected ~-130 to -160 Anytime: +195 Musiala scored in both of Germany's group wins and is one of the highest-volume shooters in Germany's squad. He generates shots from the half-space — compact, close-to-goal attempts that regularly hit the target. With Paraguay sitting in a low block, Germany will generate many half-space shooting opportunities exactly where Musiala thrives. Verdict · Back at -150 or better Scored in both GER wins, starting AM, half-space shooter. Check FD for the 1+ SOT line — back if priced reasonably. ⭐ SOT Prop #3 · Listed on FD Joshua Kimmich — 1+ Shots on Target Starting RB · Pushes high Long-range shooter Confirmed on ESPN FD board Check FD Confirmed listed on FD Kimmich is confirmed on FanDuel's player shots-on-target board. Under Nagelsmann's system, Kimmich pushes into central midfield positions from the right back slot. He is one of the best long-range shooting right backs in European football — his technique from distance is well established and Paraguay's compressed 4-4-2 block creates the 30-yard shooting lanes that Kimmich exploits. Verdict · Check FD · Value if at +100 or better Confirmed on FD board. Kimmich pushes high, shoots from range vs a low block that creates long-range opportunities. Check FD for current pricing. ⚽ Match Props — FanDuel ⭐ Match Prop #1 · Goals Market · FanDuel Paraguay Team Goals — Over 0.5 Almirón back · Counter threat -134 · O2.5 -142 implies PRY score U0.5 -107 nearly coin-flip -134 $10→$17.46 U0.5: -107 The Over 2.5 at -142 is the market's strongest signal — and with both teams projected to score, Paraguay O0.5 goals at -134 is the natural companion. Almirón back from suspension provides the counter-attack pace that makes Germany's aggressive press exploitable, creating the space behind the fullbacks for Paraguay to attack on the break. Note of caution: U0.5 at -107 is almost exactly coin-flip pricing, meaning the market is split. Paraguay kept back-to-back clean sheets in games 2-3, though those opponents weren't comparable to Germany's quality. This is best used as a companion to BTTS Yes +108 rather than a standalone play. Verdict · Conditional · Back with BTTS Yes -134 is fair pricing given Almirón's return. Best as a companion to BTTS Yes +108 or Over 2.5 -142 rather than a standalone must-bet. ⭐ Match Prop #2 · Method · FanDuel Germany to Score First Scored first in 2 of 3 group games Paraguay only goal: 74th min Check FD ~-300 to -350 Check FD Expected ~-300 to -350 Germany scored first in two of three group games and Paraguay's only goal of the entire group stage came in the 74th minute against Turkey. Paraguay are structurally not built to score early — their counter-attack requires Germany to be in possession first. Germany's press from the first whistle almost guarantees they open the scoring. Verdict · Back if priced better than -300 Germany scored first in 2/3 group games, Paraguay's only goal came in the 74th minute. If FD prices this at -280 or better, worth a small play. ⭐ Match Prop #3 · FanDuel Featured Florian Wirtz — To Score or Assist 4 tournament assists FD featured popular parlay Check FD for exact line Check FD Confirmed listed on FD Anytime: +185 FanDuel confirms Wirtz "To Score or Assist Including Extra Time" as one of their featured props for this match. Wirtz leads Germany's tournament assists chart with four — he is involved in a Germany goal more often than any other player. The score-or-assist market captures both his goal and assist routes, making it considerably more likely to land than his standalone anytime goal price. Verdict · FD featured prop · Back at -150 or better Wirtz leads Germany's assists chart with 4. Score-or-assist covers two routes to cashing. Check FD for the current line — back at -150 or better. 🇵🇾 Paraguay Player Props — FanDuel ⭐ Paraguay Prop #1 · Value · FanDuel Julio Enciso — 1+ Shots on Target Brighton FW · Starting Rocket shot specialist Primary set-piece taker +114 $10→$21.40 SportGambler recommended Julio Enciso can be backed to have a minimum of one shot on goal at +114. When it comes to wagering Shots on Target, we think the betting odds really stand out for this pick. Enciso is Paraguay's most naturally direct forward — his ability to shoot from range means even when Paraguay have limited possession, he tends to attempt shots from distance. With Gómez suspended, Enciso now takes set pieces for Paraguay — corners and free kicks. Every direct free kick is a potential shot on target attempt. Combined with his instinct to shoot from range in transition, he is likely to register at least one SOT across 90 minutes even in a game Paraguay lose comfortably. At +114 this is genuinely attractive value. Verdict · Recommended · +114 outstanding value +114 at near-even money for a starting forward who shoots from range and now takes set pieces. SportGambler's explicit recommendation. One-to-two unit play — the best Paraguay prop in the match. 📊 Props Summary — Ranked by Confidence Best Props · FanDuel · Germany vs Paraguay · Mon Jun 29 4:30PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Paraguay Corners U2.5 Only 2 total corners in 3 WC games · Failed to cover in all 3 · Near-lock · 3 units +108 ⭐⭐⭐ Enciso 1+ SOT SportGambler recommended · Rocket shot · Set-piece taker · 1-2 units +114 ⭐⭐⭐ Total Corners O9.5 Germany 6.2 corners avg · Paraguay allow 5.6 · Near-even money · 2 units +105 ⭐⭐ Wirtz Score or Assist FD featured · 4 assists · Score + assist route · Back at -150 or better Check FD ⭐⭐ Havertz 1+ SOT Starting CF · 7.3 SOT Germany avg · Back at -160 or better Check FD ⭐⭐ Kimmich 1+ SOT Confirmed FD board · Long-range specialist · Back at +100 or better Check FD 🎯 Props SGP Ideas · FanDuel Corner Domination Total Corners O9.5 (+105) + Paraguay Corners U2.5 (+108) — separate singles Two sides of the same coin — Germany generating many corners while Paraguay earn almost none. Back both as independent singles for clean odds. Germany Dominance SGP Havertz anytime (+145) + Germany -1.5 AH (-104) + Over 2.5 (-142) All three move together if Germany win comfortably with multiple goals and Havertz scores. Check FD SGP builder for combined pricing. Value Prop Combo Paraguay Corners U2.5 (+108) + Enciso 1+ SOT (+114) — separate singles Both near-even money plays with strong underlying logic. Paraguay don't earn corners (historical fact) and Enciso shoots from range and takes set pieces. Best two-prop combination in the match. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. All props include ET unless otherwise stated. Check FD for all current lines before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER. FanDuel Sportsbook · Germany vs Paraguay Props · Mon Jun 29 · 4:30PM ET · Gillette Stadium Boston · FS1 Bet Germany vs Paraguay Props on FanDuel PRY Corners U2.5 +108 · Total Corners O9.5 +105 · Enciso SOT +114 · Havertz AT +145 · Wirtz score/assist check FD Bet Now All odds FanDuel Sportsbook unless noted · Total Corners O8.5 -140 / U8.5 +100 · O9.5 +105 / U9.5 -145 (ESPN FD June 29) · Paraguay Team Corners U2.5 +108 (SportGambler FD) · Paraguay Team Goals O0.5 -134 / U0.5 -107 · O1.5 +363 / U1.5 -680 (ESPN FD June 29) · Julio Enciso 1+ SOT +114 (SportGambler June 29) · Kai Havertz 1+ SOT / Jamal Musiala 1+ SOT / Joshua Kimmich 1+ SOT / Florian Wirtz Score or Assist — confirmed listed on FanDuel (ESPN FD June 29) · Germany 17.7 shots/game · 7.3 SOT/game · 6.2 corners/game · 66.7% possession · Paraguay 3.4 SOT against/game · 5.6 corners against/game · only 2 total corners in 3 WC group games · 0 corners vs Turkey · 1 corner each vs USA and Australia · Havertz anytime +145 · Musiala anytime +195 · Wirtz anytime +185 (ESPN FD June 29) · Germany -320 ML / Paraguay +1000 / Germany advance -950 / O2.5 -142 · Germany 4-2-3-1: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rüdiger, Brown; Nmecha, Pavlović; Sané, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz · Paraguay 4-4-2: Gill; Cáceres, Alderete, Velázquez, Alonso; Almirón, Galarza, Cubas, Mauricio; Avalos, Enciso · Schlotterbeck OUT tournament · Gómez SUSPENDED · Almirón back from suspension · R16 M90 Jul 4 1PM ET · ~80°F Gillette Stadium Foxborough MA · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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