Germany vs Paraguay Best Prop Bets Today: World Cup Predictions for Round of 32
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Germany vs Paraguay: Best Prop Bets Today
Corners · Shots on target · Player props · Match props · SGP ideas · FanDuel odds
📖 Why Props Are the Play Here
With Germany at -950 to advance, the moneyline and advance markets offer minimal value. The prop markets are where Germany vs Paraguay is richest. Germany have averaged 17.7 shots per match, with 7.3 shots on target, 12 box shots, 2.23 expected goals and 6.2 corners per match — more than enough attacking gravity to keep Paraguay pinned back in their own end. Paraguay recorded just two total corners across all three group games and 1.7 shots on target per game — the lowest of any remaining team.
Germany camped in the Paraguay half, racking up territory and set pieces, against a side set up to survive rather than threaten. That is the dynamic to bet. The game script is highly predictable, which means specific props — especially corner markets and Germany player shots-on-target — represent outstanding value given how reliably Germany produces volume statistics when controlling possession.
🚩 Corner Props — FanDuel
The standout corner prop in this match. Paraguay have failed to cover the 2.5 corners line in three straight games. Through three World Cup matches, Paraguay has just two corners — they didn't earn a single one against Turkey, and they recorded just one in each of their other two games. Germany allowed just seven total in the group stage, making this an easy three-unit play.
Paraguay's entire game plan is to sit deep and break quickly — they don't generate corners because they don't attack in sustained waves. Against Germany they will defend even deeper, meaning corner production will be even lower. This is as close to a free money prop as this match offers.
Germany have averaged 6.2 corners per match. Paraguay allow an average of 5.6 corners per match. If Germany generate 7+ corners (very plausible given their 6.2 average) and Paraguay earn even 3, the total clears 9.5 comfortably. The O8.5 at -140 is the safer line; O9.5 at +105 is the value play for those wanting a return.
🎯 Shots on Target Props — FanDuel
7.3 SOT/game
12 box shots/game
2.23 xG/game
10.9 shots against/game
0.9 goals conceded/game
low block structure
Havertz is confirmed on FanDuel's shots on target prop board. As the starting false-9 centre-forward, he occupies the central finishing zone and will receive through-balls from Wirtz and Musiala in pockets between Paraguay's defensive and midfield lines. Germany have 7.3 shots on target per game — Havertz, as the primary central target, will generate multiple attempts on goal.
Musiala scored in both of Germany's group wins and is one of the highest-volume shooters in Germany's squad. He generates shots from the half-space — compact, close-to-goal attempts that regularly hit the target. With Paraguay sitting in a low block, Germany will generate many half-space shooting opportunities exactly where Musiala thrives.
Kimmich is confirmed on FanDuel's player shots-on-target board. Under Nagelsmann's system, Kimmich pushes into central midfield positions from the right back slot. He is one of the best long-range shooting right backs in European football — his technique from distance is well established and Paraguay's compressed 4-4-2 block creates the 30-yard shooting lanes that Kimmich exploits.
⚽ Match Props — FanDuel
The Over 2.5 at -142 is the market's strongest signal — and with both teams projected to score, Paraguay O0.5 goals at -134 is the natural companion. Almirón back from suspension provides the counter-attack pace that makes Germany's aggressive press exploitable, creating the space behind the fullbacks for Paraguay to attack on the break.
Note of caution: U0.5 at -107 is almost exactly coin-flip pricing, meaning the market is split. Paraguay kept back-to-back clean sheets in games 2-3, though those opponents weren't comparable to Germany's quality. This is best used as a companion to BTTS Yes +108 rather than a standalone play.
Germany scored first in two of three group games and Paraguay's only goal of the entire group stage came in the 74th minute against Turkey. Paraguay are structurally not built to score early — their counter-attack requires Germany to be in possession first. Germany's press from the first whistle almost guarantees they open the scoring.
FanDuel confirms Wirtz "To Score or Assist Including Extra Time" as one of their featured props for this match. Wirtz leads Germany's tournament assists chart with four — he is involved in a Germany goal more often than any other player. The score-or-assist market captures both his goal and assist routes, making it considerably more likely to land than his standalone anytime goal price.
🇵🇾 Paraguay Player Props — FanDuel
Julio Enciso can be backed to have a minimum of one shot on goal at +114. When it comes to wagering Shots on Target, we think the betting odds really stand out for this pick. Enciso is Paraguay's most naturally direct forward — his ability to shoot from range means even when Paraguay have limited possession, he tends to attempt shots from distance.
With Gómez suspended, Enciso now takes set pieces for Paraguay — corners and free kicks. Every direct free kick is a potential shot on target attempt. Combined with his instinct to shoot from range in transition, he is likely to register at least one SOT across 90 minutes even in a game Paraguay lose comfortably. At +114 this is genuinely attractive value.
📊 Props Summary — Ranked by Confidence
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook unless noted · Total Corners O8.5 -140 / U8.5 +100 · O9.5 +105 / U9.5 -145 (ESPN FD June 29) · Paraguay Team Corners U2.5 +108 (SportGambler FD) · Paraguay Team Goals O0.5 -134 / U0.5 -107 · O1.5 +363 / U1.5 -680 (ESPN FD June 29) · Julio Enciso 1+ SOT +114 (SportGambler June 29) · Kai Havertz 1+ SOT / Jamal Musiala 1+ SOT / Joshua Kimmich 1+ SOT / Florian Wirtz Score or Assist — confirmed listed on FanDuel (ESPN FD June 29) · Germany 17.7 shots/game · 7.3 SOT/game · 6.2 corners/game · 66.7% possession · Paraguay 3.4 SOT against/game · 5.6 corners against/game · only 2 total corners in 3 WC group games · 0 corners vs Turkey · 1 corner each vs USA and Australia · Havertz anytime +145 · Musiala anytime +195 · Wirtz anytime +185 (ESPN FD June 29) · Germany -320 ML / Paraguay +1000 / Germany advance -950 / O2.5 -142 · Germany 4-2-3-1: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rüdiger, Brown; Nmecha, Pavlović; Sané, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz · Paraguay 4-4-2: Gill; Cáceres, Alderete, Velázquez, Alonso; Almirón, Galarza, Cubas, Mauricio; Avalos, Enciso · Schlotterbeck OUT tournament · Gómez SUSPENDED · Almirón back from suspension · R16 M90 Jul 4 1PM ET · ~80°F Gillette Stadium Foxborough MA · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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