Nebraska vs UCLA Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) will host the UCLA Bruins (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) after winning five home games in a row.

Nebraska vs. UCLA Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 4, 2025

2:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nebraska vs. UCLA Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska win (79.2%)

Check out the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Saturday's Nebraska-UCLA spread (Nebraska -1.5) or total (134.5 points).

Nebraska vs. UCLA: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Nebraska has covered seven times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

UCLA has compiled a 9-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Nebraska covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 55.6% of the time. That's less often than UCLA covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (100%).

The Cornhuskers had a better record against the spread at home (15-4-0) than they did in road games (4-7-0) last season.

The Bruins performed better against the spread on the road (7-4-0) than at home (5-10-0) last year.

Nebraska vs. UCLA: Moneyline Betting Stats

Nebraska has been listed as the moneyline favorite nine times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Cornhuskers have yet to lose in nine games when named as moneyline favorite of -120 or better.

UCLA has won all three of the games it has been the underdog on the moneyline this season.

The Bruins have played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer and won each of them.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Nebraska has a 54.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Nebraska vs. UCLA Head-to-Head Comparison

Nebraska has a +164 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.6 points per game. It is putting up 77.7 points per game to rank 126th in college basketball and is allowing 65.1 per contest to rank 39th in college basketball.

Brice Williams' 19.0 points per game lead Nebraska and rank 39th in college basketball.

UCLA outscores opponents by 18.7 points per game (posting 77.4 points per game, 136th in college basketball, and conceding 58.7 per outing, sixth in college basketball) and has a +243 scoring differential.

UCLA's leading scorer, Tyler Bilodeau, is 313th in the nation, averaging 14.5 points per game.

The Cornhuskers win the rebound battle by 4.3 boards on average. They collect 35.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 75th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.7 per outing.

Berke Buyuktuncel is 219th in college basketball action with 6.6 rebounds per game to lead the Cornhuskers.

The Bruins are 258th in the nation at 31.6 rebounds per game. That's 3.6 more than the 28.0 their opponents average.

Kobe Johnson is 446th in the nation with 5.5 rebounds per game, leading the Bruins.

Nebraska ranks 107th in college basketball by averaging 99.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 38th in college basketball, allowing 83.5 points per 100 possessions.

The Bruins rank 75th in college basketball averaging 101.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are fourth, allowing 77.0 points per 100 possessions.

