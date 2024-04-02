Women's Final Four Betting: NC State vs. South Carolina Picks, Prop Bets and Odds

After one of the most exciting Elite Eights in recent memory, the stage is set for the Final Four of the 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament. Friday's first matchup features a must-watch game between two teams with very different paths to the top.

The South Carolina Gamecocks' 36-0 run has taken them back to the Final Four for a fourth straight season. Their undefeated 2023-24 campaign spilled over into the tournament, and they've looked nigh unstoppable over the past two weeks. They're just two wins away from sealing a perfect 38-0 record and capping it off with their second tournament win in three years.

Before they can get there, though, they'll need to match up with their feisty neighbors from a little further north -- the NC State Wolfpack. Where the Gamecocks entered the year ranked sixth in the AP's preseason rankings, NC State didn't even earn a ranking. The Wolfpack have completely defied expectations during their tournament run and could be the ones to end South Carolina's impressive win streak.

How will these two teams stack up on Friday night? Let's take a look at FanDuel Sportsbook's Women's College Basketball Betting Odds to get a better sense of this matchup.

NCAA Tournament Betting Picks

NC State vs. South Carolina Betting Odds

Date and Time: Friday, April 5th at 7:00 p.m. ET

Spread: South Carolina -11.5 (-110)

Total: 139.5

Moneyline:

NC State: +710

South Carolina: -1250

NC State vs. South Carolina Statistical Breakdown

NC State

Defensive Efficiency Ranking: 83.2 (32nd)

Offensive Efficiency Ranking: 102 (48th)

Tempo Ranking: 71.7 (114th)

South Carolina

Defensive Efficiency Ranking: 76.6 (1st)

Offensive Efficiency Ranking: 115.5 (3rd)

Tempo Ranking: 74.1 (49th)

NC State vs. South Carolina Best Bet

NC State +11.5 (-110)

Whatever you thought of NC State entering the tournament, you can pretty safely discard those opinions at this point. With Sweet 16 and Elite Eight victories over a seventh-ranked Stanford team and a fourth-ranked Texas team, the Wolfpack have established themselves as legitimate contenders in 2024.

In both 10-point victories, the Wolfpack had things pretty much wrapped up by the middle of the fourth quarter. They comfortably paced the Longhorns last Sunday by outscoring them in three quarters, and they dominated the Cardinal with a 50-point outburst of scoring in the second half.

Given their recent performances, it's fair to believe they can keep things close against the Gamecocks on Friday -- at least closer than the 11.5-point spread would imply. The Wolfpack lost a single game by more than 11 points during the regular season and have developed into an even more refined team in the postseason.

The Gamecocks don't really have any flaws for the Wolfpack to exploit in this one -- undefeated teams are just like that. But South Carolina has played some tight games in the second stage of the tournament. They topped the Oregon State Beavers by 12 points but eked out a 4-point win over the Indiana Hoosiers two days earlier despite taking a 17-point lead into halftime.

The Wolfpack earned our respect in March. They have what it takes to challenge the best team in college ball and can cover the spread on Friday night.

NC State vs. South Carolina Prop Bets

South Carolina corralled the second-most rebounds in the NCAA this season (1,664) while winning 57.6% of their rebound opportunities (4th-best). Star center Kamilla Cardoso -- who just declared for the WNBA Draft -- has been a major factor in those marks and figures to have a strong night against the Wolfpack on Friday.

Cardoso's 6'7" frame gives her a pretty major size advantage over NC State, whose own center River Baldwin stands at 6'5" and is the only starter on the team over 6'3". Cardoso has been a looming presence in the paint all season, averaging 9.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game.

NC State has not been winning rebound battles in the tournament. Each of their opponents in their last three games has finished with more rebounds than them. It's something they did well during the year, but that hasn't quite held up in the tournament. Cardoso -- who is currently expected to be a top four pick in the WNBA Draft -- should be able to dominate the boards against them on Friday.

The Wolfpack have been feeding Aziaha James' hot hand in the tournament recently, and for good reason -- she has averaged 26 points per game over their last three outings and is shooting 71.4% from three in their last two. If you think she can extend her hot streak against the Gamecocks' strong defense, consider taking the over on her 20.5-point player prop.

Next to James, NC State junior Saniya Rivers has earned the team's second-highest usage rate (21.7%). Rivers began her collegiate career at South Carolina and could theoretically be primed for a big night against her former team if the Gamecocks focus on shutting down James.

As much as I love a "revenge game" narrative, though, I think Rivers could have a hard time hitting the over on her 13.5-point line on Friday. With James earning most of the team's three-point looks, Rivers has taken 35 of her 43 shots from the two-point range in her last three games. That means she'll need to charge straight into Cardoso and the teeth of South Carolina's defense to score points.

If the Gamecocks do pull ahead in this one -- as the 11.5-point spread implies they could -- NC State could eschew Rivers' two-point opportunities in favor of James' hot hand around the arc. Rivers' 25.8% make rate from three ranks just sixth-best on her own team, meaning she could get phased out of the offense if things get out of hand.

