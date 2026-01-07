UConn vs Providence College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 7

The UConn Huskies (14-1, 4-0 Big East) will try to build on a 10-game win streak when they visit the Providence Friars (8-6, 1-2 Big East) on January 7, 2026 at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. Providence Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Wednesday, January 7, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Arena: Amica Mutual Pavilion

UConn vs. Providence Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (73%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for UConn (-10.5) versus Providence on Wednesday. The over/under is set at 150.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

UConn vs. Providence: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has compiled a 6-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Providence has compiled a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 10.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Providence is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 4-6 ATS record UConn racks up as a 10.5-point favorite.

The Huskies covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered eight times in 16 games at home, and they covered six times in 11 games on the road.

Against the spread last year, the Friars had better results on the road (6-5-0) than at home (7-9-0).

UConn's record against the spread in conference play is 3-1-0.

UConn vs. Providence: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 10 games this year and has walked away with the win nine times (90%) in those games.

The Huskies have been a -752 moneyline favorite on five occasions this season and won every game.

Providence has won one of the six games it was the moneyline underdog this season (16.7%).

The Friars have played as a moneyline underdog of +520 or longer in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UConn has a 88.3% chance of walking away with the win.

UConn vs. Providence Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn scored 77.0 points per game and allowed 68.0 last season, making them 90th in the nation offensively and 56th on defense.

On the glass, UConn was 111th in the nation in rebounds (33.1 per game) last season. It was second-best in rebounds allowed (25.9 per game).

With 17.3 assists per game, UConn was eighth-best in the nation last season.

UConn committed 10.0 turnovers per game last year and forced 9.8 per game, ranking 71st and 317th, respectively, in the country.

Last season Providence posted 71.3 points per game (249th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 72.5 points per contest (195th-ranked).

With 33.6 rebounds per game, Providence ranked 75th in the nation. It gave up 29.7 rebounds per contest, which ranked 82nd in college basketball.

Providence put up 12.9 dimes per game, which ranked them 227th in college basketball.

Providence, who ranked 246th in college basketball with 11.8 turnovers per game, forced 8.8 turnovers per contest, which was 10th-worst in the nation.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!