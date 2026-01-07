Purdue vs Washington College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 7

The Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 3-0 Big Ten) aim to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Washington Huskies (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) on January 7, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Purdue vs. Washington Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Wednesday, January 7, 2026 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Arena: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Washington Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (87.7%)

Before you wager on Wednesday's Purdue-Washington spread (Purdue -16.5) or over/under (151.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Purdue vs. Washington: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue is 9-5-0 ATS this season.

Washington has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Boilermakers did a better job covering the spread at home (10-6-0) last season than they did in road affairs (6-5-0).

Against the spread, the Huskies have been better at home (4-3-0) than away (2-3-0).

Purdue vs. Washington: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has won in nine of the 10 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Boilermakers have not lost in four games this year when favored by -2778 or better on the moneyline.

Washington has gone 1-3 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

The Huskies have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +1160 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Purdue has a 96.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Purdue vs. Washington Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue scored 77.3 points per game and allowed 70.4 last year, making them 82nd in the nation on offense and 126th defensively.

Purdue collected 29.9 rebounds per game and conceded 28.2 boards last season, ranking 300th and 28th, respectively, in college basketball.

Purdue was 42nd in the nation in assists (15.9 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Purdue was 62nd in the country in committing them (9.9 per game) last season. It was 176th in forcing them (11.3 per game).

Washington ranked 243rd in the nation last season with 71.6 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 283rd with 75.5 points allowed per contest.

Last season Washington grabbed 30.0 rebounds per game (294th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 31.6 rebounds per contest (209th-ranked).

Washington ranked 227th in the country with 12.9 assists per game.

Washington averaged 11.6 turnovers per game (232nd-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.4 turnovers per contest (166th-ranked).

