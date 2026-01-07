Arizona vs Kansas State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 7

The Arizona Wildcats (14-0, 1-0 Big 12) will look to extend a nine-game home win streak when they take on the Kansas State Wildcats (9-5, 0-1 Big 12) on January 7, 2026 at McKale Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arizona vs. Kansas State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Wednesday, January 7, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Arena: McKale Center

Arizona vs. Kansas State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (90.8%)

Before you bet on Wednesday's Arizona-Kansas State spread (Arizona -18.5) or over/under (169.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Arizona vs. Kansas State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has compiled a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Kansas State has covered six times in 14 matchups with a spread this year.

Against the spread last season, the Arizona Wildcats played better at home, covering nine times in 16 home games, and six times in 11 road games.

The Kansas State Wildcats' winning percentage against the spread at home was .533 (8-7-0) last year. Away, it was .583 (7-5-0).

Arizona vs. Kansas State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has yet to lose any of the five games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Arizona Wildcats have played as a favorite of -4000 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Kansas State has won two of the five games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (40%).

The Kansas State Wildcats have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +1400 or longer.

Arizona has an implied victory probability of 97.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona vs. Kansas State Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona averages 90.8 points per game (16th in college basketball) while allowing 67.1 per outing (48th in college basketball). It has a +332 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 23.7 points per game.

Koa Peat's 14.4 points per game lead Arizona and rank 352nd in the country.

Kansas State has a +131 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.4 points per game. It is putting up 87.4 points per game, 28th in college basketball, and is giving up 78.0 per outing to rank 295th in college basketball.

PJ Haggerty's 23.0 points per game paces Kansas State and ranks fourth in the country.

The Arizona Wildcats win the rebound battle by 15.3 boards on average. They collect 40.7 rebounds per game, which ranks fifth in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 25.4 per outing.

Tobe Awaka's 10.2 rebounds per game lead the Arizona Wildcats and rank 14th in college basketball play.

The Kansas State Wildcats win the rebound battle by 3.2 boards on average. They collect 34.1 rebounds per game, 132nd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.9.

Haggerty averages 5.2 rebounds per game (522nd in college basketball) to lead the Kansas State Wildcats.

Arizona's 109.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 22nd in college basketball, and the 80.7 points it allows per 100 possessions rank ninth in college basketball.

The Kansas State Wildcats put up 103.5 points per 100 possessions (79th in college basketball), while allowing 92.4 points per 100 possessions (190th in college basketball).

