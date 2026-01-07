Iowa State vs Baylor College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 7

The Baylor Bears (10-3, 0-1 Big 12) hope to build on a nine-game home winning streak when they host the Iowa State Cyclones (14-0, 1-0 Big 12) on January 7, 2026.

Iowa State vs. Baylor Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Wednesday, January 7, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Arena: Foster Pavilion

Iowa State vs. Baylor Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State win (66.1%)

Iowa State is a 5.5-point favorite against Baylor on Wednesday and the over/under has been set at 155.5 points. Here are some betting insights and trends if you plan to place a wager on the matchup.

Iowa State vs. Baylor: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State is 8-6-0 ATS this season.

Baylor is 6-6-0 ATS this season.

Iowa State covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 58.3% of the time. That's more often than Baylor covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Cyclones did a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (7-4-0) than they did in home games (9-8-0) last season.

The Bears' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .533 (8-7-0). Away, it was .182 (2-9-0).

Iowa State vs. Baylor: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has yet to lose any of the nine games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Cyclones have not lost in eight games this year when favored by -245 or better on the moneyline.

Baylor has been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Bears have played as a moneyline underdog of +198 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Iowa State has a 71% chance of pulling out a win.

Iowa State vs. Baylor Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State is outscoring opponents by 27.0 points per game with a +379 scoring differential overall. It puts up 89.6 points per game (19th in college basketball) and gives up 62.6 per outing (ninth in college basketball).

Milan Momcilovic is 64th in college basketball with a team-leading 18.5 points per game.

Baylor has a +242 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.6 points per game. It is putting up 93.1 points per game, 11th in college basketball, and is giving up 74.5 per outing to rank 213th in college basketball.

Cameron Carr is 18th in the nation with a team-high 21.0 points per game.

The Cyclones win the rebound battle by 7.6 boards on average. They record 33.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 187th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 25.5 per contest.

Joshua Jefferson is 127th in college basketball action with 7.3 rebounds per game to lead the Cyclones.

The Bears are 23rd in the country at 38.1 rebounds per game. That's 10.0 more than the 28.1 their opponents average.

Caden Powell averages 8.2 rebounds per game (68th in college basketball) to lead the Bears.

Iowa State ranks fourth in college basketball with 114.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and fourth in college basketball defensively with 79.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bears score 110.5 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball), while allowing 88.4 points per 100 possessions (82nd in college basketball).

