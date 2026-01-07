Virginia vs Cal College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 7

The Virginia Cavaliers (12-2, 1-1 ACC) will host the California Golden Bears (13-2, 1-1 ACC) after winning five straight home games.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Virginia vs. Cal Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Wednesday, January 7, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

Virginia vs. Cal Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Virginia win (76.4%)

Before placing a bet on Wednesday's Virginia-Cal spread (Virginia -12.5) or total (147.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Virginia vs. Cal: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Virginia has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Cal is 7-7-0 ATS this year.

The Cavaliers sported a worse record against the spread when playing at home (7-10-0) than they did in away games (5-6-0) last season.

Against the spread last season, the Golden Bears had better results on the road (10-3-0) than at home (7-9-0).

Virginia vs. Cal: Moneyline Betting Stats

Virginia has been victorious in eight of the 10 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Cavaliers have not lost in six games this year when favored by -1000 or better on the moneyline.

Cal has won one of the three games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (33.3%).

The Golden Bears have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +640 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Virginia has a 90.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Virginia vs. Cal Head-to-Head Comparison

Virginia averages 86.2 points per game (48th in college basketball) while allowing 68.1 per outing (63rd in college basketball). It has a +253 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 18.1 points per game.

Thijs De Ridder leads Virginia, recording 16.4 points per game (168th in college basketball).

Cal is outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game, with a +194 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.5 points per game (97th in college basketball) and allows 68.5 per outing (70th in college basketball).

Cal's leading scorer, Dai Dai Ames, is 95th in the country, scoring 17.6 points per game.

The 38.7 rebounds per game the Cavaliers average rank 16th in the nation, and are 8.9 more than the 29.8 their opponents collect per outing.

Johann Grunloh leads the team with 6.9 rebounds per game (176th in college basketball action).

The Golden Bears rank 246th in the country at 31.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.1 their opponents average.

Lee Dort averages 7.9 rebounds per game (85th in college basketball) to lead the Golden Bears.

Virginia averages 107.3 points per 100 possessions (38th in college basketball), while allowing 84.8 points per 100 possessions (39th in college basketball).

The Golden Bears' 104.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 62nd in college basketball, and the 88.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 81st in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!