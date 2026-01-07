BYU vs Arizona State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 7

The BYU Cougars (13-1, 1-0 Big 12) aim to continue a 10-game winning streak when they host the Arizona State Sun Devils (9-5, 0-1 Big 12) on January 7, 2026 at Marriott Center.

BYU vs. Arizona State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Wednesday, January 7, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Arena: Marriott Center

BYU vs. Arizona State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: BYU win (90%)

Before you bet on Wednesday's BYU-Arizona State spread (BYU -17.5) or total (164.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

BYU vs. Arizona State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

BYU is 8-6-0 ATS this season.

Arizona State is 8-6-0 ATS this season.

Against the spread last season, the Cougars fared better at home, covering 10 times in 16 home games, and six times in 11 road games.

Against the spread last season, the Sun Devils had better results away (7-4-0) than at home (3-10-0).

BYU vs. Arizona State: Moneyline Betting Stats

BYU has been listed as the moneyline favorite eight times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Cougars have been listed as a favorite of -3448 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Arizona State has been the underdog on the moneyline seven total times this season. Arizona State has gone 4-3 in those games.

The Sun Devils have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +1280 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that BYU has a 97.2% chance of pulling out a win.

BYU vs. Arizona State Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, BYU was 24th-best in college basketball on offense (81.4 points scored per game) and ranked 199th defensively (72.6 points allowed).

BYU was 84th in the nation in rebounds per game (33.5) and 19th-best in rebounds conceded (27.8) last year.

At 17.2 assists per game, BYU was 10th-best in the country last season.

Last year, BYU was 215th in college basketball in turnovers committed (11.4 per game) and 184th in turnovers forced (11.2).

With 74.1 points per game on offense, Arizona State ranked 165th in the nation last year. On defense, it ceded 76.8 points per contest, which ranked 310th in college basketball.

Arizona State grabbed 29.9 rebounds per game (300th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 33.7 rebounds per contest (318th-ranked).

Arizona State put up 12.8 assists per game, which ranked them 241st in the nation.

Arizona State ranked 259th in college basketball with 12.0 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 225th with 10.8 forced turnovers per game.

