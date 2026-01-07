Vanderbilt vs Alabama College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 7

The Vanderbilt Commodores (14-0, 1-0 SEC) bring a 14-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide (11-3, 1-0 SEC), who have won four straight.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt win (76.3%)

If you are planning on making a wager on Vanderbilt-Alabama contest (in which Vanderbilt is a 4.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 178.5 points), here are some betting insights and trends for Wednesday's game.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt is 9-5-0 ATS this season.

Alabama has covered seven times in 14 games with a spread this year.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Vanderbilt (9-5) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (64.3%) than Alabama (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

The Commodores have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered four times in seven games when playing at home, and they've covered three times in four games when playing on the road.

The Crimson Tide were better against the spread away (8-4-0) than at home (8-7-0) last season.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama: Moneyline Betting Stats

Vanderbilt has been named as the moneyline favorite 10 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Commodores have been a -210 moneyline favorite on 10 occasions this season and won every game.

Alabama has won 50% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (2-2).

The Crimson Tide have played as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer in just one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Vanderbilt has a 67.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Head-to-Head Comparison

Vanderbilt averages 93.4 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while giving up 70.7 per outing (115th in college basketball). It has a +318 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 22.7 points per game.

Duke Miles leads Vanderbilt, scoring 17.1 points per game (120th in the country).

Alabama is outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game, with a +183 scoring differential overall. It puts up 94.1 points per game (seventh in college basketball) and allows 81.1 per contest (333rd in college basketball).

Labaron Philon's 21.5 points per game leads Alabama and ranks 11th in college basketball.

The Commodores win the rebound battle by an average of 7.5 boards. They are collecting 35.3 rebounds per game (81st in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.8 per outing.

Devin's 7.0 rebounds per game lead the Commodores and rank 166th in college basketball play.

The Crimson Tide rank 22nd in the nation at 38.4 rebounds per game. That's 2.2 more than the 36.2 their opponents average.

Amari Allen leads the team with 7.3 rebounds per game (127th in college basketball).

Vanderbilt's 114.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank third in college basketball, and the 86.7 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 60th in college basketball.

The Crimson Tide rank 39th in college basketball averaging 107.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 184th, allowing 92.3 points per 100 possessions.

