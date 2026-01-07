Clemson vs SMU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 7

The Clemson Tigers (12-3, 2-0 ACC) take a five-game win streak into a home matchup with the SMU Mustangs (12-2, 1-0 ACC), who have won three straight.

Clemson vs. SMU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 7, 2026

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum

Clemson vs. SMU Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Clemson win (65.3%)

Clemson vs. SMU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Clemson has covered eight times in 15 matchups with a spread this season.

SMU has put together a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Clemson covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 37.5% of the time. That's more often than SMU covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Tigers have done a better job covering the spread in road games (3-1-0) than they have at home (3-4-0).

The Mustangs' winning percentage against the spread at home was .412 (7-10-0) last season. Away, it was .455 (5-6-0).

Clemson vs. SMU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Clemson has been the moneyline favorite in 10 games this season and has come away with the win nine times (90%) in those contests.

The Tigers have been a -225 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every game.

SMU is 2-2 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

The Mustangs have played as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Clemson has a 69.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Clemson vs. SMU Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Clemson was 112th in college basketball offensively (76.1 points scored per game) and 27th on defense (65.8 points conceded).

Clemson collected 32.4 rebounds per game and conceded 29.8 boards last year, ranking 156th and 90th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season Clemson was ranked 124th in the country in assists with 14.2 per game.

Clemson was 79th in the country in turnovers per game (10.1) and 85th in turnovers forced (12.3) last season.

SMU put up 79.9 points per game (40th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while ceding 71.3 points per contest (152nd-ranked).

SMU averaged 34.7 boards per game (43rd-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 29.0 rebounds per contest (53rd-ranked).

SMU averaged 15.9 dimes per game, which ranked them 42nd in college basketball.

SMU ranked 221st in the nation with 11.5 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 112th with 12.0 forced turnovers per game.

