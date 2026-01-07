Arkansas vs Ole Miss College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 7

The Ole Miss Rebels (8-6, 0-1 SEC) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3, 1-0 SEC) on January 7, 2026 at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Game Info and Odds

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas win (62.6%)

Before you bet on Wednesday's Arkansas-Ole Miss spread (Arkansas -4.5) or over/under (153.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Ole Miss has put together a 3-11-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Ole Miss is 1-3 against the spread compared to the 6-2 ATS record Arkansas puts up as a 4.5-point favorite.

The Razorbacks did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (9-8-0) last season than they did in road affairs (5-5-0).

The Rebels' winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .438 (7-9-0). Away, it was .364 (4-7-0).

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arkansas has yet to lose any of the seven games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Razorbacks have not lost in six games this year when favored by -225 or better on the moneyline.

Ole Miss has yet to win when playing as the moneyline underdog this season, going 2-3.

The Rebels have played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +184 or longer, and lost each game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arkansas has a 69.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Head-to-Head Comparison

Arkansas' +215 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 90.2 points per game (17th in college basketball) while giving up 74.9 per outing (221st in college basketball).

Arkansas' leading scorer, Darius Acuff Jr., ranks 38th in college basketball putting up 19.5 points per game.

Ole Miss outscores opponents by 6.4 points per game (posting 74.3 points per game, 247th in college basketball, and conceding 67.9 per outing, 62nd in college basketball) and has a +90 scoring differential.

Malik Dia's team-leading 14.6 points per game rank him 322nd in the country.

The 33.9 rebounds per game the Razorbacks average rank 145th in college basketball, and are 2.0 more than the 31.9 their opponents record per outing.

Trevon Brazile averages 7.0 rebounds per game (ranking 166th in college basketball) to lead the Razorbacks.

The Rebels are 233rd in college basketball at 32.0 rebounds per game. That's 2.5 more than the 29.5 their opponents average.

Dia's 7.0 rebounds per game lead the Rebels and rank 166th in the nation.

Arkansas averages 108.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (23rd in college basketball), and allows 90.2 points per 100 possessions (125th in college basketball).

The Rebels rank 171st in college basketball averaging 98.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 107th, allowing 89.5 points per 100 possessions.

