NCAA Tournament: Sweet 16 Odds, Analysis and Picks for Thursday's College Basketball Games

The Sweet 16 is upon us!

Let's dig into each of Thursday's four matchups.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.

College Basketball Sweet 16 Betting Picks and Analysis for Today

Prediction: Purdue wins

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Texas @ Purdue Mar 26 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step 1: Team form and tournament path

Purdue enters at 29-8 and has looked like the steadier team through March, beating Queens by 33 and Miami by 10 to reach a third straight Sweet 16. Texas is the last double-digit seed left and has real momentum after surviving the First Four and then beating BYU and Gonzaga, but the Longhorns are only 21-14 overall.

Step 2: Lineup/core rotation edge

Purdue’s offense is built around a proven perimeter core led by Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and C.J. Cox, with frontcourt support from Oscar Cluff. Texas’ key group revolves around Dailyn Swain, Jordan Pope, Simeon Wilcher, Tramon Mark, and its frontcourt depth, but the Longhorns’ biggest recent jump has come from playing cleaner, turning it over less, and defending harder rather than simply overwhelming teams with top-end scoring.

Step 3: Player matchups

Smith is the matchup fulcrum. He's the all-time career assists leader and the engine of Purdue’s elite offense, while Texas has been leaning on Swain, Pope, and Wilcher during this run. Purdue’s own preview and Texas coverage both point to the same central tension: Purdue’s shotmaking and offensive efficiency vs. Texas’ improved defense and ability to grind possessions.

Step 4: Injury read

This game has more injury uncertainty than the other three. Purdue guard C.J. Cox hyperextended his knee against Miami but said afterward he expected to be ready, and public reporting describes Purdue’s injury picture as relatively stable. Texas has more moving parts: reporting notes backcourt concerns, frontcourt uncertainty, Jordan Pope nursing a rolled ankle, and Lassina Traore out for Thursday. That matters against Purdue’s spacing and ball movement.

Step 5: Historical angle and betting conclusion

Texas owns a 4-2 all-time edge in the series, but that is much less important than the current matchup. Purdue is healthier at the top of the rotation, has the more bankable half-court offense, and has been here repeatedly under Matt Painter. Texas is live because of its momentum and defense, but I trust Purdue more over 40 minutes.

Prediction: Nebraska wins narrowly

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Iowa @ Nebraska Mar 26 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step 1: Team form and tournament path

Nebraska is 28-6, reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history, and got here by beating Troy and Vanderbilt. Iowa is 23-12 and has the best win of the day’s slate after knocking off defending champion Florida, following a first-round win over Clemson. Nebraska has been the better full-season team; Iowa has been the hotter underdog story.

Step 2: Lineup/core rotation edge

Nebraska’s core is built around Pryce Sandfort and Rienk Mast, with its shooting depth and bench spacing being central to the offense. Iowa is driven by Bennett Stirtz, plus a supporting group that includes Tavion Banks and a frontcourt that has rebounded well in the tournament. The publicly available roster pages support those cores, and the Sweet 16 preview frames the game as Nebraska’s shooting depth versus Iowa’s rebounding and late-game poise.

Step 3: Key player analysis

Sandfort averages 17.9 points per game and shoots 41% from three, while Stirtz averages 19.7 points and 4.5 assists. Nebraska’s preview highlights Sandfort’s perimeter efficiency; Iowa’s side highlights Stirtz as the offensive engine. Through the tournament, Banks also popped with 20 points and 6 rebounds against Florida, which matters because Iowa needs secondary scoring to keep Nebraska from loading up on Stirtz.

Step 4: Head-to-head and injury read

Iowa leads the all-time series 28-16, and the teams split two meetings this season. Nebraska won the latest one 84-75 on March 8, while the Houston Chronicle preview notes Iowa’s case for optimism: in its February win, the Hawkeyes hit 17 of 18 free throws, outrebounded Nebraska 37-24, and held the Huskers to just five made threes. On injuries, Nebraska’s core lineup is fully available, though depth pieces remain out; public Iowa injury reporting did not flag a major fresh absence in the primary rotation.

Step 5: Betting conclusion

This is the hardest side of the four because the line is basically a toss-up. Iowa has the better March narrative and the more proven closer in Stirtz, but Nebraska has been the stronger season-long team, is healthier at the edges of the rotation, and has enough shooting depth to force Iowa into a more uncomfortable defensive game. I lean Nebraska by one or two possessions.

Prediction: Arizona wins

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Arkansas @ Arizona Mar 27 1:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step 1: Team form and tournament path

Arizona is 34-2, has won 11 straight, and reached this point by beating Long Island and Utah State. Arkansas is 28-8, has won seven straight, and got here by beating Hawai’i and then surviving High Point. Both teams are playing well; Arizona’s full-season résumé is stronger.

Step 2: Lineup/core rotation edge

Arkansas is centered on freshman star Darius Acuff Jr., with help from a talented young group and veterans such as Trevon Brazile. Arizona’s identity is similarly youth-driven, with Brayden Burries, Ivan Kharchenkov, and Koa Peat all playing major roles. The roster pages and team previews make clear that this is a showdown between two elite freshman-led attacks, but Arizona has the deeper overall team structure around those freshmen.

Step 3: Tournament performance

Acuff has been the star of the matchup build-up, averaging 30 points and 6.5 assists in the NCAA tournament entering Thursday, while Arizona’s three freshman headliners combined for 86 points across the first two tournament games. That tells you both offenses have real shot-creation, but Arizona has been a little less dependent on one player carrying the entire burden.

Step 4: History and injury read

Arkansas has owned the historical edge, leading the all-time series 6-2; this is the first meeting since 1995, and Arizona lost to Arkansas in the 1994 Final Four. On health, Arizona appears to be in better shape than some of the other contenders: public reporting says Koa Peat is back anchoring the frontcourt and Brayden Burries has returned from illness, which matters for a team that leans heavily on its freshman core.

Step 5: Betting conclusion

Arkansas is good enough to win if Acuff is the best player on the floor and the Razorbacks turn it into a guard-dominated shotmaking game. But Arizona has been the better two-way team all season, is healthier now than it was earlier, and has more lineup answers if one scoring option stalls. I’m taking Arizona to survive and advance.

Prediction: Houston wins

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Illinois @ Houston Mar 27 2:05am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step 1: Team form and tournament path

Houston enters 30-6, has won both tournament games by 30-plus points, and is making its seventh straight Sweet 16, the longest active streak in the country. Illinois is 26-8 and arrives off a convincing 76-55 win over VCU. Houston’s tournament dominance has been more overwhelming to this point.

Step 2: Lineup/core rotation edge

Houston’s core is led by Kingston Flemings and Emanuel Sharp, with Chris Cenac Jr. and Joseph Tugler anchoring the defense and rebounding. Illinois’ front-facing core includes Keaton Wagler, Andrej Stojakovic, David Mirkovic, and the Ivisic twins, giving the Illini more size and shotmaking than most opponents Houston sees. That is why this is the most tactically interesting matchup of the night.

Step 3: Player and team performance through the tournament

Sharp scored 18 points in Houston’s second-round blowout of Texas A&M, and the Cougars’ supporting size has consistently controlled the glass. Illinois got 21 points from Andrej Stojakovic against VCU, and public preview coverage notes the Illini have four double-digit scorers plus unusual frontcourt size. In other words, Illinois has more offensive counters than Houston’s first two tournament opponents did.

Step 4: Historical angle and injury read

The all-time series is tied 3-3, with Houston winning the most recent meeting in 2022. I did not find a major fresh injury that clearly changes Thursday’s matchup for either side; the public focus has been far more on style and execution than on a key absence. That favors the team with the stronger established identity, which is Houston.

Step 5: Betting conclusion

Illinois has the size and scoring variety to make Houston uncomfortable for stretches, but Houston has been the best defensive culture on the floor in nearly every game it plays, and its recent tournament performances back that up. If Illinois doesn’t win the rebounding battle decisively, I think Houston’s pressure, shot selection, and discipline eventually wear the Illini down.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.