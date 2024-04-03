NCAA Tournament Prop Bets for Saturday's Final Four Games

College basketball season is in full swing, and via the college basketball odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, we can get into the action by checking out prop bets for key games.

NCAA Tournament Prop Bets

NC State vs. Purdue, 6:09 p.m. ET

All eyes are understandably going to be on Zach Edey (25.0 PPG, 12.2 RPG) when the Purdue Boilermakers take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the first Final Four matchup on Saturday. While Edey has been dominant on both ends of the floor, Braden Smith (12.2 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 7.5 APG) has been crucial in Purdue's success thus far.

In the first four games of the NCAA Tournament, Smith has contributed 23-plus points, rebounds, and assists in three of them. Smith registered a combined 15 points, rebounds, and assists in the Second Round of the tourney due to the Boilermakers securing a 39-point victory.

Despite being a 6-foot guard, Smith is active on the glass, logging seven-plus rebounds in each of the last two tournament contests. Generating assists isn't an oddity for Smith, who has dished out six-plus assists in eight consecutive games.

The second-leading scorer on the Boilermakers has tallied double-digit points in only two of the four games Purdue has played in the tournament. But if the Boilermakers want to advance to the National Championship, they're likely going to need Smith to be more involved in the scoring.

The fact that NC State is 183rd in effective field-goal percentage allowed (50.5%) should help Smith have an efficient performance. Even though the Wolfpack are 100th in defensive three-point rate (35.3%), they are 248th in three-point percentage allowed (34.9%).

This is worth mentioning as Smith shoots an impressive 43.9% from beyond the arc.

Alabama vs. UConn, 8:49 p.m. ET

The UConn Huskies have steamrolled their way to another Final Four appearance, beating each of their first four opponents in the tournament by 17-plus points. Among the various reasons why the Huskies have cruised through the tourney thus far is because of the play they've gotten from Donovan Clingan (12.9 PPG, 7.5 RPG).

While he doesn't command the attention that Edey does, Clingan is another 7-foot-plus center who can be ultra-productive on offense and defense. Clingan has been more engaged on the offensive end of the court in the NCAA Tournament, posting 14-plus points in three of the four games.

Even with Clingan playing 27 or fewer minutes in all four tournament contests, he has still achieved 27-plus points and rebounds in three games. So despite the Huskies being 11.5-point favorites against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Clingan is capable of having a notable outing.

The Crimson Tide are 218th in defensive rebound rate allowed (29.9%) and are 319th in defensive free-throw rate (39.6%). Clingan is coming off a 22-point, 10-rebound performance against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Elite Eight where he shot eight free throws.

With UConn having their sights set on back-to-back titles, Clingan should remain a focal point in Saturday's must-win matchup versus Alabama.

Tristen Newton (15.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 6.1 APG) produced an uncharacteristic five points for UConn in the Elite Eight victory over Illinois. It was Newton's second-lowest scoring output of the season as he made none of his six field-goal attempts.

Before his forgettable outing versus the Fighting Illini, Newton had tallied 17-plus points in back-to-back games in the tournament. With a total of 160.5 and the fact Alabama plays at the 13th-fastest adjusted tempo (72.5), Newton is in a perfect bounce-back spot.

In the two games he reached 17-plus points during this year's tourney, Newton attempted 13-plus shots in both contests. Newton has taken 13-plus shots in 11 of his 38 appearances this season, and he's posted 17-plus points in seven of those games.

There should be more volume for Newton in Saturday's matchup with Alabama wanting to speed the game up.

As mentioned above, the Crimson Tide are 319th in defensive free-throw rate at 39.6%. The fifth-year guard averages 5.3 free throws per game and makes them at a 80.5% clip.

Assuming Alabama can keep this game somewhat competitive for a decent bit, Newton should have plenty of opportunities to score.

