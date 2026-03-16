NCAA Tournament: March Madness Odds, Spreads and Totals for Every First Round Game

The NCAA Tournament is here, and this week is one of the best stretches on the sports calendar.

What do the betting odds look like ahead of this week's first-round games?

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds, let's take a look at the March Madness odds for every first-round game.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published. All times Eastern.

March Madness Odds for Every Game

Tuesday's First Four Games

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points UMBC @ Howard Mar 17 10:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Texas @ NC State Mar 18 1:15am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Wednesday's First Four Games

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Prairie View A&M @ Lehigh Mar 18 10:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Miami (OH) @ SMU Mar 19 1:15am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Thursday's First-Round Games

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points TCU @ Ohio State Mar 19 4:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Troy @ Nebraska Mar 19 4:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points South Florida @ Louisville Mar 19 5:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points High Point @ Wisconsin Mar 19 5:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Siena @ Duke Mar 19 6:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points McNeese @ Vanderbilt Mar 19 7:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points North Dakota State @ Michigan State Mar 19 8:05pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Spread: Hawaii +15.5 (-120)/Arkansas -15.5 (-102)

Moneyline: Hawaii +980/Arkansas -2000

Total: Over 160.5 (-105)/Under 160.5 (-115)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points VCU @ North Carolina Mar 19 10:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Texas A&M @ Saint Mary's Mar 19 11:35pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Pennsylvania @ Illinois Mar 20 1:25am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Saint Louis @ Georgia Mar 20 1:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Kennesaw State @ Gonzaga Mar 20 2:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Idaho @ Houston Mar 20 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Friday's First-Round Games

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Santa Clara @ Kentucky Mar 20 4:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Akron @ Texas Tech Mar 20 4:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Long Island University @ Arizona Mar 20 5:35pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Wright State @ Virginia Mar 20 5:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Tennessee State @ Iowa State Mar 20 6:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Hofstra @ Alabama Mar 20 7:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Utah State @ Villanova Mar 20 8:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Iowa @ Clemson Mar 20 10:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Northern Iowa @ St. John's Mar 20 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points UCF @ UCLA Mar 20 11:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Queen's University @ Purdue Mar 20 11:35pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points California Baptist @ Kansas Mar 21 1:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Furman @ Connecticut Mar 21 2:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Missouri @ Miami Mar 21 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

You can also read about the best NCAA Tournament sleepers and first round upset picks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.