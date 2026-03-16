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NCAA Tournament: March Madness Odds, Spreads and Totals for Every First Round Game

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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NCAA Tournament: March Madness Odds, Spreads and Totals for Every First Round Game

The NCAA Tournament is here, and this week is one of the best stretches on the sports calendar.

What do the betting odds look like ahead of this week's first-round games?

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds, let's take a look at the March Madness odds for every first-round game.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published. All times Eastern.

March Madness Odds for Every Game

Tuesday's First Four Games

UMBC vs. Howard, 6:40 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

UMBC
@
Howard
Mar 17 10:40pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Texas vs. North Carolina State, 9:15 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Texas
@
NC State
Mar 18 1:15am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Wednesday's First Four Games

Prairie View A&M vs. Lehigh, 6:40 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Prairie View A&M
@
Lehigh
Mar 18 10:40pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Miami (Ohio) vs. SMU, 9:15 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Miami (OH)
@
SMU
Mar 19 1:15am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Thursday's First-Round Games

TCU vs. Ohio State, 12:15 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

TCU
@
Ohio State
Mar 19 4:15pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Troy vs. Nebraska, 12:40 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Troy
@
Nebraska
Mar 19 4:40pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

South Florida vs. Louisville, 1:30 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

South Florida
@
Louisville
Mar 19 5:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

High Point vs. Wisconsin, 1:50 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

High Point
@
Wisconsin
Mar 19 5:50pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Siena vs. Duke, 2:50 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Siena
@
Duke
Mar 19 6:50pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

McNeese vs. Vanderbilt, 3:15 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

McNeese
@
Vanderbilt
Mar 19 7:15pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

North Dakota State vs. Michigan State, 4:05 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

North Dakota State
@
Michigan State
Mar 19 8:05pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Hawaii vs. Arkansas, 4:25 p.m.

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Spread: Hawaii +15.5 (-120)/Arkansas -15.5 (-102)

Moneyline: Hawaii +980/Arkansas -2000

Total: Over 160.5 (-105)/Under 160.5 (-115)

VCU vs. North Carolina, 6:50 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

VCU
@
North Carolina
Mar 19 10:50pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Texas A&M vs. St. Mary's, 7:35 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Texas A&M
@
Saint Mary's
Mar 19 11:35pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Penn vs. Illinois, 9:25 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Pennsylvania
@
Illinois
Mar 20 1:25am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

St. Louis vs. Georgia, 9:45 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Saint Louis
@
Georgia
Mar 20 1:45am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Kennesaw State vs. Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Kennesaw State
@
Gonzaga
Mar 20 2:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Idaho vs. Houston, 10:10 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Idaho
@
Houston
Mar 20 2:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Friday's First-Round Games

Santa Clara vs. Kentucky, 12:15 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Santa Clara
@
Kentucky
Mar 20 4:15pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Akron vs. Texas Tech, 12:40 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Akron
@
Texas Tech
Mar 20 4:40pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Long Island vs. Arizona, 1:35 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Long Island University
@
Arizona
Mar 20 5:35pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Wright State vs. Virginia, 1:50 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Wright State
@
Virginia
Mar 20 5:50pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Tennessee State vs. Iowa State, 2:50 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Tennessee State
@
Iowa State
Mar 20 6:50pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Hofstra vs. Alabama, 3:15 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Hofstra
@
Alabama
Mar 20 7:15pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Utah State vs. Villanova, 4:10 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Utah State
@
Villanova
Mar 20 8:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Iowa vs. Clemson, 6:50 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Iowa
@
Clemson
Mar 20 10:50pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Northern Iowa vs. St. John's, 7:10 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Northern Iowa
@
St. John's
Mar 20 11:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

UCF vs. UCLA, 7:25 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

UCF
@
UCLA
Mar 20 11:25pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Queen's vs. Purdue, 7:35 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Queen's University
@
Purdue
Mar 20 11:35pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Cal Baptist vs. Kansas, 9:45 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

California Baptist
@
Kansas
Mar 21 1:45am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Furman vs. Connecticut, 10 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Furman
@
Connecticut
Mar 21 2:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Missouri vs. Miami, 10:10 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Missouri
@
Miami
Mar 21 2:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

You can also read about the best NCAA Tournament sleepers and first round upset picks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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