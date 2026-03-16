NCAA Tournament: March Madness Odds, Spreads and Totals for Every First Round Game
The NCAA Tournament is here, and this week is one of the best stretches on the sports calendar.
What do the betting odds look like ahead of this week's first-round games?
Using FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds, let's take a look at the March Madness odds for every first-round game.
All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published. All times Eastern.
March Madness Odds for Every Game
Tuesday's First Four Games
UMBC vs. Howard, 6:40 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Texas vs. North Carolina State, 9:15 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Wednesday's First Four Games
Prairie View A&M vs. Lehigh, 6:40 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Miami (Ohio) vs. SMU, 9:15 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Thursday's First-Round Games
TCU vs. Ohio State, 12:15 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Troy vs. Nebraska, 12:40 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
South Florida vs. Louisville, 1:30 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
High Point vs. Wisconsin, 1:50 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Siena vs. Duke, 2:50 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
McNeese vs. Vanderbilt, 3:15 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
North Dakota State vs. Michigan State, 4:05 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Hawaii vs. Arkansas, 4:25 p.m.
Spread: Hawaii +15.5 (-120)/Arkansas -15.5 (-102)
Moneyline: Hawaii +980/Arkansas -2000
Total: Over 160.5 (-105)/Under 160.5 (-115)
VCU vs. North Carolina, 6:50 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Texas A&M vs. St. Mary's, 7:35 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Penn vs. Illinois, 9:25 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
St. Louis vs. Georgia, 9:45 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Kennesaw State vs. Gonzaga, 10 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Idaho vs. Houston, 10:10 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Friday's First-Round Games
Santa Clara vs. Kentucky, 12:15 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Akron vs. Texas Tech, 12:40 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Long Island vs. Arizona, 1:35 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Wright State vs. Virginia, 1:50 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Tennessee State vs. Iowa State, 2:50 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Hofstra vs. Alabama, 3:15 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Utah State vs. Villanova, 4:10 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Iowa vs. Clemson, 6:50 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Northern Iowa vs. St. John's, 7:10 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
UCF vs. UCLA, 7:25 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Queen's vs. Purdue, 7:35 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Cal Baptist vs. Kansas, 9:45 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Furman vs. Connecticut, 10 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Missouri vs. Miami, 10:10 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.
You can also read about the best NCAA Tournament sleepers and first round upset picks.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.