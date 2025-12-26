2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Clippers at Trail Blazers

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Portland Trail Blazers host the Los Angeles Clippers?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Clippers at Trail Blazers Betting Picks

With the Blazers playing at home and the Clippers missing Ivica Zubac, I'm taking Portland to win.

Moneyline Portland Trail Blazers Dec 27 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Clips have won two straight, one of which Zubac missed and the other he exited early due to injury. Despite those results, LA has been a worse team sans Zubac this season -- especially offensively.

With Zubac off the floor, the Clippers are scoring 111.1 points per 100 possessions, down from 116.7 with Zubac on the court.

The location of this game is a factor, too. LA is 25th in road net rating (-8.1) and has won only two of their past 12 road games.

Portland is far from a world beater at home, sporting a -2.4 home net rating and losing eight straight home games after winning five in a row to start the year. But their home schedule has been pretty darn tough, and tonight will be one of their softest home games of the year.

Shaedon Sharpe has been absolutely cooking, and he can stay hot in this matchup with the Clippers.

Shaedon Sharpe - Points Shaedon Sharpe Over Dec 27 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Over his last five games, Sharpe is pouring in an average of 26.2 points per game while taking 19.6 shots per night on a 32.8% usage rate. He's shouldered more of the offensive load due to the absence of Jerami Grant -- who is out again today -- as Sharpe is putting up just 17.7 shots per game on the season.

Sharpe netted only 19 points in his lone previous meeting with the Clips this season, but he had a terrible shooting night, going 7 for 24 -- including 1 of 9 from three -- in that one.

The Clippers are giving up the sixth-most points per game to shooting guards (22.9) on the season, and given Sharpe's recent form, he's plenty capable of taking advantage of the friendly matchup.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

