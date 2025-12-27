NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 27
Today's NBA schedule has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Sacramento Kings.
Dive into our betting odds preview below for a breakdown of all the important games in the NBA today.
Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (50.40% win probability)
- Spread: Mavericks (-2.5)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Mavericks -142, Kings +120
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KFAA, NBCS-CA, NBA TV
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Suns (66.44% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-5.5)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: Suns -235, Pelicans +194
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, AZFamily, Suns+
Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (56.52% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-5)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -198, Magic +166
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, FDSFL, WESH
Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Bulls (53.19% win probability)
- Spread: Bulls (-6.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Bulls -250, Bucks +205
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, FDSWI
San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (83.65% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-17.5)
- Total: 247.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -1205, Jazz +750
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, FDSSW
Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Heat (71.57% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-8.5)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Heat -355, Pacers +285
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSIN, WPLG
Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (66.86% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-6)
- Total: 243.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -225, Hawks +188
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, MSG, NBA TV
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (82.23% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-9.5)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -391, Nets +310
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, FDSNX
Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (60.19% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-5.5)
- Total: 236.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -200, Cavaliers +168
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, FDSOH
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
