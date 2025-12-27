NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 27

Today's NBA schedule has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Sacramento Kings.

Dive into our betting odds preview below for a breakdown of all the important games in the NBA today.

Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (50.40% win probability)

Mavericks (50.40% win probability) Spread: Mavericks (-2.5)

Mavericks (-2.5) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Mavericks -142, Kings +120

Mavericks -142, Kings +120 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, NBCS-CA, NBA TV

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Suns (66.44% win probability)

Suns (66.44% win probability) Spread: Suns (-5.5)

Suns (-5.5) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Suns -235, Pelicans +194

Suns -235, Pelicans +194 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, AZFamily, Suns+

Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (56.52% win probability)

Nuggets (56.52% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-5)

Nuggets (-5) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -198, Magic +166

Nuggets -198, Magic +166 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, FDSFL, WESH

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Bulls (53.19% win probability)

Bulls (53.19% win probability) Spread: Bulls (-6.5)

Bulls (-6.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Bulls -250, Bucks +205

Bulls -250, Bucks +205 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, FDSWI

San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Spurs (83.65% win probability)

Spurs (83.65% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-17.5)

Spurs (-17.5) Total: 247.5

247.5 Moneyline: Spurs -1205, Jazz +750

Spurs -1205, Jazz +750 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, FDSSW

Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Heat (71.57% win probability)

Heat (71.57% win probability) Spread: Heat (-8.5)

Heat (-8.5) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Heat -355, Pacers +285

Heat -355, Pacers +285 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSIN, WPLG

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (66.86% win probability)

Knicks (66.86% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-6)

Knicks (-6) Total: 243.5

243.5 Moneyline: Knicks -225, Hawks +188

Knicks -225, Hawks +188 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, MSG, NBA TV

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (82.23% win probability)

Timberwolves (82.23% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-9.5)

Timberwolves (-9.5) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -391, Nets +310

Timberwolves -391, Nets +310 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES, FDSNX

Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Rockets (60.19% win probability)

Rockets (60.19% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-5.5)

Rockets (-5.5) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Rockets -200, Cavaliers +168

Rockets -200, Cavaliers +168 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, FDSOH

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

