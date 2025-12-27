Magic vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27

Magic vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Saturday, December 27, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: ALT2, FDSFL, and WESH

The Denver Nuggets (22-8) face the Orlando Magic (17-14) as 5-point favorites on Saturday, December 27, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET on ALT2, FDSFL, and WESH. The point total is set at 235.5 for the matchup.

Magic vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -5 235.5 -198 +166

Magic vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (58.1%)

Magic vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 18-12-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Magic are 13-18-0 this season.

Games involving the Nuggets have hit the over 20 times out of 31 chances this season.

The Magic have eclipsed the over/under 51.6% of the time this season (16 of 31 games with a set point total).

Denver has covered the spread in the same percentage of home games as away games (60%). It has covered nine times in 15 games when playing at home and nine times in 15 games when playing on the road.

In home games, the Nuggets go over the over/under 66.7% of the time (10 of 15 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of road games (10 of 15 contests).

This year, Orlando is 6-10-0 at home against the spread (.375 winning percentage). On the road, it is 7-8-0 ATS (.467).

Magic games have gone above the over/under 43.8% of the time at home (seven of 16), and 60% of the time on the road (nine of 15).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 29.8 points, 12.1 rebounds and 11 assists.

Jamal Murray averages 25.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7 assists, shooting 49.1% from the field and 46% from downtown (sixth in NBA), with 3.6 made treys per contest (fifth in league).

Peyton Watson averages 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 12.9 points, 1.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds.

Bruce Brown is averaging 7.4 points, 4.2 boards and 2.1 assists.

Magic Leaders

Desmond Bane averages 19 points, 4.6 boards and 4.5 assists. He is also draining 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

Franz Wagner's numbers on the season are 22.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He is draining 49% of his shots from the floor and 36% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Anthony Black's numbers on the season are 14.4 points, 4.2 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He is draining 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 12.4 points, 7.5 boards and 1.9 assists. He is making 53.5% of his shots from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

Per game, Paolo Banchero provides the Magic 20.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocks.

