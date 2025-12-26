2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for 76ers at Bulls

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Chicago Bulls?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

76ers at Bulls Betting Picks

The Chicago Bulls are letting up a lot of three-point tries lately, and that makes this a great matchup for Tyrese Maxey.

Over the last 10 games, Chicago is allowing the sixth-highest three-point attempt rate (44.2%). That's led to some massive three-point nights for opposing PGs, with the Bulls giving up 4.8 made threes per night to point guards over the last seven games.

Putting up 9.3 triples per night, Maxey can take advantage.

Maxey is making 3.7 threes per game while shooting 39.1% from three. He's one of the most lethal three-point shooters in the NBA. He's hit at least five treys in three of his past four games.

Maxey to sink at least four threes is my favorite bet in this game.

Philly has been playing much better ball than the Bulls lately.

Over the past 10 games, the 76ers rank 10th in net rating (+3.7) while Chicago -- losers of four of their last five home games -- sits 20th (-4.7). The Bulls have been especially bad on defense in that time, checking in 26th in defensive rating over the last 10.

It's the opposite story for Philadelphia. In said split, the Sixers are struggling offensively (20th in offensive rating) but are thriving on D (fifth in defensive rating). Their defense should be able to contain the Bulls' offense, and the Sixers' O can get back on track against a poor Bulls defense.

As of early Friday, Joel Embiid (knee) and VJ Edgecombe (illness) are injury question marks. Even if one of them sits, I am still intrigued by the Sixers in a game that is close to a pick'em.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

