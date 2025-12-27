Bulls vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27

Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Saturday, December 27, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSWI

The Chicago Bulls (15-15) are favored (-5) to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (12-19) at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 27, 2025 at United Center. The game airs on CHSN and FDSWI. The over/under for the matchup is set at 234.5.

Bulls vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -5 234.5 -164 +138

Bulls vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (52.8%)

Bulls vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bulls are 15-14-1 against the spread this season.

The Bucks have 14 wins against the spread in 31 games this season.

This season, 15 of the Bulls' games have gone over the point total out of 31 chances.

The Bucks have gone over the point total 38.7% of the time this year (12 of 31 games with a set point total).

Chicago has covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as away games (50%). It has covered seven times in 14 games when playing at home and eight times in 16 games when playing on the road.

The Bulls have eclipsed the total in five of 14 home games (35.7%). They've done better on the road, eclipsing the total in 10 of 16 matchups (62.5%).

Milwaukee has been better against the spread at home (8-8-0) than on the road (6-9-0) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Bucks games have gone over seven of 16 times at home (43.8%), and five of 15 on the road (33.3%).

Bulls Leaders

Josh Giddey is averaging 19.8 points, 9.2 boards and 9.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nikola Vucevic averages 15.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 48.8% from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Matas Buzelis averages 14.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 49.4% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Tre Jones' numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists per contest, shooting 52.4% from the field.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins averages 17.1 points, 4.1 boards and 5.8 assists. He is also draining 47.7% of his shots from the field and 39% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 41.3% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 triples.

Per game, Bobby Portis provides the Bucks 12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Bucks are getting 13.5 points, 5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Kyle Kuzma.

AJ Green's numbers on the season are 10.8 points, 2.7 boards and 2.1 assists per game. He is sinking 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 46.3% from 3-point range (fifth in league), with an average of 3.1 triples.

