Rockets vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Saturday, December 27, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSOH

The Houston Rockets (18-10) are favored (by 5.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-15) on Saturday, December 27, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The point total is set at 236.5 in the matchup.

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -5.5 236.5 -210 +176

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (60.2%)

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Rockets are 16-12-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Cavaliers are 11-21-0 this year.

Rockets games have gone over the total 17 times out of 32 chances this season.

Cavaliers games this season have gone over the point total 16 times in 32 opportunities (50%).

Against the spread, Houston has fared worse at home, covering five times in 10 home games, and 11 times in 18 road games.

The Rockets have exceeded the total in five of 10 home games (50%). They've fared better in away games, eclipsing the total in 12 of 18 matchups (66.7%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Cleveland has a lower winning percentage at home (.316, 6-13-0 record) than on the road (.385, 5-8-0).

Cavaliers games have finished above the over/under 36.8% of the time at home (seven of 19), and 69.2% of the time away (nine of 13).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 22.7 points, 9.4 boards and 6.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 1 block.

Amen Thompson is averaging 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kevin Durant is averaging 25.2 points, 4.2 assists and 5 rebounds.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s numbers on the season are 15.7 points, 6.8 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 13.3 points, 3.3 assists and 3 rebounds.

Cavaliers Leaders

Per game, Donovan Mitchell provides the Cavaliers 30.7 points, 4.6 boards and 5.4 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Cavaliers get 18.9 points per game from Evan Mobley, plus 9.3 boards and 4.1 assists.

Per game, Jaylon Tyson gets the Cavaliers 13.1 points, 5.4 boards and 1.9 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

De'Andre Hunter's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He is making 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 31.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Jarrett Allen's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He is making 59.7% of his shots from the field.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.