Hawks vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27

The Atlanta Hawks (15-17) are underdogs (+6) as they attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (21-9) at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 27, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs on FDSSE, MSG, and NBA TV. The matchup has an over/under of 242.5.

Hawks vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -6 242.5 -235 +194

Hawks vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (68%)

Hawks vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have registered a 16-13-1 record against the spread this season.

The Hawks have 14 wins against the spread in 32 games this year.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 16 times out of 32 chances this season.

Hawks games this year have gone over the point total 56.2% of the time (18 out of 32 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, New York has performed better when playing at home, covering 13 times in 17 home games, and three times in 13 road games.

The Knicks have gone over the total in a higher percentage of games at home (58.8%) than road games (46.2%).

Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread at home is .267 (4-11-0). On the road, it is .588 (10-7-0).

Hawks games have gone above the over/under 46.7% of the time at home (seven of 15), and 64.7% of the time on the road (11 of 17).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson averages 29.3 points, 3.3 boards and 6.5 assists.

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 21.9 points, 11.8 boards and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 47.4% from the field and 35.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Mikal Bridges averages 16.8 points, 4.6 boards and 4.1 assists, shooting 52.5% from the field and 42.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made treys per contest.

OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 46.6% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Jordan Clarkson's numbers on the season are 10.4 points, 1.9 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the field and 34.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Hawks Leaders

Per game, Jalen Johnson gets the Hawks 23.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 8.3 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 15.6 points, 7.4 boards and 3.2 assists. He is also making 48.3% of his shots from the field and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

Dyson Daniels averages 11.4 points, 6.4 boards and 5.6 assists. He is sinking 48.4% of his shots from the field.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker averages 20.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He is sinking 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 treys per contest.

Zaccharie Risacher averages 10.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He is sinking 45.9% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

