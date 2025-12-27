Timberwolves vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27

Timberwolves vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Saturday, December 27, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: YES and FDSNX

The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-11) host the Brooklyn Nets (9-19) after winning three straight home games. The Timberwolves are heavy favorites by 10.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 27, 2025. The point total is 223.5 for the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -10.5 223.5 -420 +340

Timberwolves vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (82.2%)

Timberwolves vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 12-19-0 against the spread this season.

The Nets are 13-12-3 against the spread this year.

Timberwolves games have gone over the total 14 times out of 28 chances this season.

Nets games this season have hit the over on 11 of 28 set point totals (39.3%).

When playing at home, Minnesota has a better record against the spread (7-10-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (5-9-0).

The Timberwolves have gone over the total in a lower percentage of home games (29.4%) than away games (64.3%).

This season, Brooklyn is 6-8-1 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). On the road, it is 7-4-2 ATS (.538).

Looking at the over/under, Nets games have finished over five of 15 times at home (33.3%), and six of 13 on the road (46.2%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 22.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.5% from the field and 32.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Anthony Edwards averages 29.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 11.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (fourth in NBA).

Naz Reid averages 13.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 36% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made treys per contest.

Donte DiVincenzo averages 13.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4 assists, shooting 41.1% from the field and 37.5% from downtown, with 3 made 3-pointers per game.

Nets Leaders

Per game, Michael Porter Jr. gives the Nets 25.7 points, 7.3 boards and 3.2 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Nic Claxton gets the Nets 13.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks.

The Nets receive 13.4 points per game from Noah Clowney, plus 3.9 boards and 1.9 assists.

Terance Mann averages 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is draining 45.1% of his shots from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.

Egor Demin's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. He is making 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 triples.

