Pelicans vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27

Pelicans vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Saturday, December 27, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Phoenix Suns (17-13) are favored by 5.5 points against the New Orleans Pelicans (8-24) on Saturday, December 27, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, AZFamily, and Suns+. The point total for the matchup is 238.5.

Pelicans vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -5.5 238.5 -220 +184

Pelicans vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Suns win (66.5%)

Pelicans vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns are 19-9-2 against the spread this season.

The Pelicans are 20-12-0 against the spread this year.

This season, 14 of the Suns' games have gone over the point total out of 32 chances.

Pelicans games this season have gone over the point total 59.4% of the time (19 out of 32 games with a set point total).

Phoenix has a better record against the spread when playing at home (10-4-1) than it does in road games (9-5-1).

Looking at over/unders, the Suns hit the over less often at home, as they've eclipsed the total five times in 15 opportunities this season (33.3%). On the road, they have hit the over nine times in 15 opportunities (60%).

Against the spread, New Orleans has performed better at home (13-6-0) than away (7-6-0).

In terms of the over/under, Pelicans games have finished over more often at home (13 of 19, 68.4%) than away (six of 13, 46.2%).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 25.6 points, 4.3 boards and 6.6 assists, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 29.9% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Collin Gillespie's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5 assists per game, shooting 43.7% from the floor and 41.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 made treys.

Mark Williams' numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 8.2 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 67.5% from the field (third in league).

Dillon Brooks is averaging 21.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 10.1 points, 5 boards and 2.8 assists.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 20.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is also draining 49.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Derik Queen averages 13.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4 assists. He is also draining 51.1% of his shots from the floor.

The Pelicans are receiving 14.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Saddiq Bey.

Jeremiah Fears averages 14.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is sinking 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

Zion Williamson's numbers on the season are 21.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He is draining 52.9% of his shots from the field.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.