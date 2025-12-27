Spurs vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27

Spurs vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Saturday, December 27, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (23-7) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Utah Jazz (11-19) on Saturday, December 27, 2025 at Frost Bank Center as big, 16.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on KJZZ, Jazz+, and FDSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 245.5.

Spurs vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -16.5 245.5 -1205 +750

Spurs vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (83.8%)

Spurs vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Spurs are 16-11-3 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Jazz are 17-13-0 this season.

Spurs games have gone over the total 15 times this season.

Jazz games this year have hit the over on 20 of 30 set point totals (66.7%).

Against the spread, San Antonio has fared better when playing at home, covering eight times in 13 home games, and eight times in 17 road games.

The Spurs have gone over the total in a lower percentage of games at home (46.2%) than road games (52.9%).

Utah has been better against the spread at home (13-5-0) than away (4-8-0) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Jazz games have gone over 14 of 18 times at home (77.8%), and six of 12 away (50%).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 23.4 points, 11.8 boards and 3.6 assists, shooting 51.4% from the field and 37% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 21.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 48.2% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Devin Vassell averages 15.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 42.8% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made treys per game.

Stephon Castle averages 18.6 points, 5.2 boards and 7 assists, shooting 51.5% from the field and 29.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made treys per game.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 12.9 points, 1.5 assists and 6.4 boards.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George is averaging 24.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Jazz.

Lauri Markkanen's numbers on the season are 27.8 points, 7 boards and 2.2 assists per game. He is sinking 47% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 triples.

Per game, Jusuf Nurkic provides the Jazz 9.1 points, 9.7 boards and 4.1 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Kyle Filipowski averages 9.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is sinking 48.1% of his shots from the field.

The Jazz are getting 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Ace Bailey.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.