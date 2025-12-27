Heat vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27

Heat vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Saturday, December 27, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN, FDSIN, and WPLG

The Indiana Pacers (6-25) are 8.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a three-game road slide when they take on the Miami Heat (16-15) on Saturday, December 27, 2025 at Kaseya Center. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSUN, FDSIN, and WPLG. The matchup's point total is 229.5.

Heat vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -8.5 229.5 -370 +295

Heat vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (73.7%)

Heat vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Heat have compiled a 17-13-1 record against the spread this season.

The Pacers have 15 wins against the spread in 31 games this year.

This season, Heat games have hit the over 15 times.

Pacers games this season have eclipsed the over/under 38.7% of the time (12 out of 31 games with a set point total).

Miami has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered eight times in 15 games at home, and it has covered nine times in 16 games on the road.

The Heat have exceeded the total less consistently at home, hitting the over in six of 15 home matchups (40%). In away games, they have hit the over in nine of 16 games (56.2%).

This year, Indiana is 9-8-0 at home against the spread (.529 winning percentage). Away, it is 6-8-0 ATS (.429).

Looking at the over/under, Pacers games have gone over nine of 17 times at home (52.9%), and three of 14 on the road (21.4%).

Heat Leaders

Kel'el Ware averages 12.4 points, 10.7 boards and 0.5 assists, shooting 55.6% from the field and 47.6% from downtown (third in league), with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Norman Powell's numbers on the season are 23.8 points, 4 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 40% from downtown, with an average of 2.8 made treys.

Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s numbers on the season are 15.9 points, 5.5 boards and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 51.2% from the floor.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 18 points, 2.4 assists and 9.5 rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 15.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 1.1 blocked shots.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 23.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He is also sinking 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

The Pacers get 17.4 points per game from Andrew Nembhard, plus 2.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Per game, Jay Huff gives the Pacers 8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists, plus 0.3 steals and 2.4 blocks (first in NBA).

The Pacers are receiving 18.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Bennedict Mathurin.

The Pacers receive 9.1 points per game from Jarace Walker, plus 4.6 boards and 1.9 assists.

