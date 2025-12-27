Kings vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 27

Kings vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Saturday, December 27, 2025 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: KFAA, NBCS-CA, and NBA TV

The Dallas Mavericks (12-20) are slightly favored (by 3 points) to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (7-23) on Saturday, December 27, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET. The over/under is set at 230.5 for the matchup.

Kings vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -3 230.5 -144 +122

Kings vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (50.4%)

Kings vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks have put together a 14-17-1 record against the spread this season.

The Kings have 10 wins against the spread in 30 games this year.

Mavericks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 17 times out of 30 chances this season.

Kings games this year have hit the over 46.7% of the time (14 out of 30 games with a set point total).

Dallas has done a better job covering the spread at home (9-8-1) than it has in road games (5-9-0).

The Mavericks have exceeded the total less often at home, hitting the over in nine of 18 home matchups (50%). In away games, they have hit the over in eight of 14 games (57.1%).

Against the spread, Sacramento has had better results on the road (7-8-1) than at home (3-10-1).

Kings games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time at home (seven of 14), and 43.8% of the time on the road (seven of 16).

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg averages 19.4 points, 6.4 boards and 3.8 assists, shooting 49.3% from the field.

P.J. Washington averages 15.6 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 33.6% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Naji Marshall's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 53.5% from the field.

Anthony Davis is averaging 20.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

Brandon Williams is averaging 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook averages 14.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists. He is also sinking 42.8% of his shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.

The Kings get 19 points per game from DeMar DeRozan, plus 3.3 boards and 3.6 assists.

Per game, Dennis Schroder gets the Kings 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Malik Monk's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is making 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 treys.

Maxime Raynaud averages 10 points, 5.9 boards and 1 assists. He is making 52% of his shots from the floor.

