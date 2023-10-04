NBA Western Conference Odds: Nuggets, Suns Are Co-Favorites Ahead of Several in the Mix

The NBA season is getting closer and closer to tipping off.

With just under three weeks until opening night, it's best we check out what is expected to be a competitive Western Conference.

Here's a look at the Western Conference odds, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phoenix Suns

FanDuel Sportsbook: +270

After not getting back to the NBA Finals the last two seasons, the Phoenix Suns have changed it up and are going all-in.

Adding Kevin Durant midway last season looked to be the big move that would get the Suns back to the Finals, but they were taken down by the eventual NBA Champion Denver Nuggets. So, they continued to make moves in the offseason, moving on from Monty Williams and bringing in Frank Vogel to take over as head coach. Vogel coached the Los Angeles Lakers to their title win inside the bubble back in 2020.

That wasn't all; they then made the first major splash by trading for Bradley Beal. The addition of Beal gives the Suns as strong a trio as there is between him, Durant, and Devin Booker. They also flipped Deandre Ayton in ghd Damian Lillard trade, adding Jusuf Nurkic to take over the center position and Grayson Allen as a key role player. In terms of free agency, their big get was former Sixth Man of the Year Eric Gordon.

If there's any team made to take down the Nuggets in the West, it's the Suns.

Denver Nuggets

FanDuel Sportsbook: +270

Betting against the reigning NBA Champions and the best player in the world is a tough sell.

The Nuggets cruised to a victory over the Miami Heat to win the first championship in franchise history. Nikola Jokic dominated throughout the playoffs and is going to lead the Nuggets into this season, as well.

It's worth noting they did experience a number of losses in the offseason, none being bigger than losing Bruce Brown Jr. to the Indiana Pacers. Brown was big for the Nuggets, averaging 12.0 points off the bench in the playoffs and having a number of big games, including 21 points in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Despite losing key role players, the excitement for the Nuggets comes with a healthy Jamal Murray.

Murray had a strong regular season after missing 2021-22 with an ACL injury, averaging 20.0 points per game (PPG) and 6.2 assists per game (APG). Once the playoffs came around, he looked like the superstar that he was long expected to be. The guard averaged 26.1 points, scoring 30-plus points on eight different occasions. If he's that guy for a full regular season, there's not stopping the Nuggets.

Denver has as good a floor as any team in basketball heading into the year. They're going to contend, they're going to be there, and now, they know how to get it done. The West runs through them.

Los Angeles Lakers

FanDuel Sportsbook: +750

The Los Angeles Lakers shocked everyone with a push to the Western Conference Finals but after being swept by the Nuggets, they put together a solid offseason to help out LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Los Angeles signed Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, and Jaxson Hayes to bolster the rotation. They also made sure to retain most of their key players from last season, including D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Rui Hachimura.

This gives them quality depth for the year, hopefully giving James and Davis a chance to lean on others when they need a rest and remain fresh for the postseason. It's hard to doubt a James team -- even if he's had struggles to get to the Finals since winning the championship in 2020.

A player like Reaves will have to take another step to help them step up to the Nuggets and Suns, but that's why they made sure to bring him back. Reaves had a 10.0 player impact estimate (PIE) rating, which trailed only James, Davis, and Russell. That's not bad for an undrafted player in 2021.

Everything will need to go right for the Lakers, but with Denver slightly weaker and the Suns a total unknown, they're in the mix.

Golden State Warriors

FanDuel Sportsbook: +800

After getting knocked out by the Lakers, the Golden State Warriors are aiming to get back to the Finals and should not be doubted to do so.

The Warriors showed in 2021-22 that their experience alone can push them to the NBA Finals, and their major move of the offseason was adding more experience by trading for Chris Paul.

Paul isn't the same player he was in his prime, but he did average 13.9 PPG, 8.9 APG, 4.3 rebounds per game (RPG), and 1.5 steals per game (SPG) for the Suns. The biggest hit was the lowest value over replacement player (VORP) of his career, coming in at 2.5. The benefit for Paul is he should be able to facilitate for Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, bringing a far different dynamic than Jordan Poole did.

Golden State's success will hinge on what Paul brings to the table for the Warriors. If there's a head coach who can make it all click, that will be head coach Steve Kerr.

It's a wait-and-see situation in Golden State, but they're in their final stand over these next few seasons. The Warriors will do everything they can to make it happen as soon as possible.

Memphis Grizzlies

FanDuel Sportsbook: +900

The Memphis Grizzlies didn't have a huge offseason but they made the moves to add necessary leadership to a young basketball club.

Ja Morant will miss the first 25 games of this season due to suspension after a number of incidents last year. So the Grizzlies made sure to add to their team, signing veteran Derrick Rose and trading for Marcus Smart. The additions should not only help make up for Morant's absences, but give them a presence they didn't have last season.

Much of the talk surrounding the Grizzlies is about Morant, but there's talent on Memphis who should continuing evolving this season. The Grizzlies extended Desmond Bane after a breakout campaign where he averaged 21.5 PPG. As a 25-year-old, there's a good chance he takes another step and that may be exactly what the Grizzlies need to seriously contend this season.

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. is in the same boat as Bane, looking to make yet another leap in the upcoming season. Their series loss to the Lakers saw Jackson's defense questioned after Anthony Davis had his way. If he can both develop his offensive game (18.0 PPG last season) and return to defensive dominance, it should only mean success for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies have the pieces; they just need to continue to grow as an overall unit to make it all count.

