NBA Schedule Release: Opening Night Games for 2024-25 Season

The NBA has unveiled the full schedule for the 2024-25 season!

Check out when your favorite team will take the court and how you can watch all the action.

When is NBA Opening Night?

The NBA 2024-25 season is set to begin on October 22nd as the reigning champion Boston Celtics will take on the New York Knicks at home starting at 7:00pm ET.

This will be followed by the Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks played at 10:00pm ET.

Opening Night for Every NBA Team

Here is a list of when each NBA team will play for the first time this upcoming season, and where you can watch the games.

Home Away Date Time Broadcaster Boston Celtics New York Knicks Tuesday, October 22nd 7:30 PM ET TNT Los Angeles Lakers Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday, October 22nd 10:00 PM ET TNT Detroit Pistons Indiana Pacers Wednesday, October 23rd 7:00 PM ET League Pass Atlanta Hawks Brooklyn Nets Wednesday, October 23rd 7:30 PM ET League Pass Miami Heat Orlando Magic Wednesday, October 23rd 7:30 PM ET League Pass Philadelphia 76ers Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday, October 23rd 7:30 PM ET ESPN Toronto Raptors Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday, October 23rd 7:30 PM ET League Pass View Full Table

