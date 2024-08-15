menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
NBA

NBA Schedule Release: Opening Night Games for 2024-25 Season

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

Subscribe to our newsletter

NBA Schedule Release: Opening Night Games for 2024-25 Season

The NBA has unveiled the full schedule for the 2024-25 season!

Check out when your favorite team will take the court and how you can watch all the action.

When is NBA Opening Night?

The NBA 2024-25 season is set to begin on October 22nd as the reigning champion Boston Celtics will take on the New York Knicks at home starting at 7:00pm ET.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

New York Knicks
@
Boston Celtics
Oct 22 11:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

This will be followed by the Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks played at 10:00pm ET.

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Minnesota Timberwolves
@
Dallas Mavericks
Dec 25 7:40pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Opening Night for Every NBA Team

Here is a list of when each NBA team will play for the first time this upcoming season, and where you can watch the games.

Home
Away
Date
Time
Broadcaster
Boston CelticsNew York KnicksTuesday, October 22nd7:30 PM ETTNT
Los Angeles LakersMinnesota TimberwolvesTuesday, October 22nd10:00 PM ETTNT
Detroit PistonsIndiana PacersWednesday, October 23rd7:00 PM ETLeague Pass
Atlanta HawksBrooklyn NetsWednesday, October 23rd7:30 PM ETLeague Pass
Miami HeatOrlando MagicWednesday, October 23rd7:30 PM ETLeague Pass
Philadelphia 76ersMilwaukee BucksWednesday, October 23rd7:30 PM ETESPN
Toronto RaptorsCleveland CavaliersWednesday, October 23rd7:30 PM ETLeague Pass
View Full Table

Interested in betting on NBA opening night games? See all current betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook!

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup