NBA Schedule Release: Opening Night Games for 2024-25 Season
The NBA has unveiled the full schedule for the 2024-25 season!
Check out when your favorite team will take the court and how you can watch all the action.
When is NBA Opening Night?
The NBA 2024-25 season is set to begin on October 22nd as the reigning champion Boston Celtics will take on the New York Knicks at home starting at 7:00pm ET.
This will be followed by the Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks played at 10:00pm ET.
Opening Night for Every NBA Team
Here is a list of when each NBA team will play for the first time this upcoming season, and where you can watch the games.
Home
Away
Date
Time
Broadcaster
|Boston Celtics
|New York Knicks
|Tuesday, October 22nd
|7:30 PM ET
|TNT
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Tuesday, October 22nd
|10:00 PM ET
|TNT
|Detroit Pistons
|Indiana Pacers
|Wednesday, October 23rd
|7:00 PM ET
|League Pass
|Atlanta Hawks
|Brooklyn Nets
|Wednesday, October 23rd
|7:30 PM ET
|League Pass
|Miami Heat
|Orlando Magic
|Wednesday, October 23rd
|7:30 PM ET
|League Pass
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Wednesday, October 23rd
|7:30 PM ET
|ESPN
|Toronto Raptors
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Wednesday, October 23rd
|7:30 PM ET
|League Pass
