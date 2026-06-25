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NBA

NBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Boozer, Dybantsa, Peterson and Acuff Lead the Pack

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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NBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Boozer, Dybantsa, Peterson and Acuff Lead the Pack

The NBA Draft is in the books, which means we know the landing spots for everyone in the loaded 2026 draft class.

With the draft complete, what does the NBA Rookie of the Year odds market look like?

Let's take a look.

All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after this article is published.

2027 NBA Rookie of the Year Odds

26-27 NBA Rookie of the Year
Cameron Boozer
Darryn Peterson
AJ Dybantsa
Darius Acuff Jr.
Caleb Wilson
Mikel Brown Jr.
Yaxel Lendeborg
Keaton Wagler
Brayden Burries
Christian Anderson Jr.
Nate Ament
Karim Lopez
Kingston Flemings
Morez Johnson Jr.
Dailyn Swain
Koa Peat
Cameron Carr
Ebuka Okorie
Joshua Jefferson
Labaron Philon Jr.
Chris Cenac Jr.
Aday Mara
Hannes Steinbach
Bennett Stirtz
Allen Graves
Zuby Ejiofor
Sergio De Larrea
Tarris Reed Jr.
Alex Karaban

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

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Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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