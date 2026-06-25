NBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Boozer, Dybantsa, Peterson and Acuff Lead the Pack

The NBA Draft is in the books, which means we know the landing spots for everyone in the loaded 2026 draft class.

With the draft complete, what does the NBA Rookie of the Year odds market look like?

Let's take a look.

All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after this article is published.

2027 NBA Rookie of the Year Odds

26-27 NBA Rookie of the Year 26-27 NBA Rookie of the Year Cameron Boozer +240 Darryn Peterson +400 AJ Dybantsa +400 Darius Acuff Jr. +450 Caleb Wilson +950 Mikel Brown Jr. +1500 Yaxel Lendeborg +2500 Keaton Wagler +3000 Brayden Burries +5000 Christian Anderson Jr. +8000 Nate Ament +10000 Karim Lopez +10000 Kingston Flemings +10000 Morez Johnson Jr. +10000 Dailyn Swain +10000 Koa Peat +15000 Cameron Carr +15000 Ebuka Okorie +20000 Joshua Jefferson +20000 Labaron Philon Jr. +25000 Chris Cenac Jr. +25000 Aday Mara +25000 Hannes Steinbach +25000 Bennett Stirtz +25000 Allen Graves +25000 Zuby Ejiofor +25000 Sergio De Larrea +25000 Tarris Reed Jr. +25000 Alex Karaban +25000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.