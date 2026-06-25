NBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Boozer, Dybantsa, Peterson and Acuff Lead the Pack
The NBA Draft is in the books, which means we know the landing spots for everyone in the loaded 2026 draft class.
With the draft complete, what does the NBA Rookie of the Year odds market look like?
Let's take a look.
All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after this article is published.
2027 NBA Rookie of the Year Odds
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.