NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 6

The matchups in a Thursday NBA slate that shouldn't be missed include the Indiana Pacers playing the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

Ready to dive in the odds for today's NBA action? Let's dissect them together.

Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls

  • Projected Favorite: Magic (71.96% win probability)
  • Spread: Magic (-7)
  • Total: 219
  • Moneyline: Magic -290, Bulls +235
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSFL, CHSN

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (80.54% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-14)
  • Total: 222.5
  • Moneyline: Celtics -901, 76ers +610
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, MAX, NBCS-BOS

Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors

  • Projected Favorite: Warriors (66.80% win probability)
  • Spread: Warriors (-10.5)
  • Total: 224.5
  • Moneyline: Warriors -450, Nets +350
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA, YES

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Projected Favorite: Pacers (56.76% win probability)
  • Spread: Pacers (-2.5)
  • Total: 247
  • Moneyline: Pacers -144, Hawks +122
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSIN

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets

  • Projected Favorite: Rockets (68.27% win probability)
  • Spread: Rockets (-4.5)
  • Total: 228
  • Moneyline: Rockets -188, Pelicans +158
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCHN, Gulf Coast Sports, WVUE

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: Lakers (51.54% win probability)
  • Spread: Lakers (-4)
  • Total: 228.5
  • Moneyline: Lakers -176, Knicks +148
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, MAX

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

