NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 6

The matchups in a Thursday NBA slate that shouldn't be missed include the Indiana Pacers playing the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

Ready to dive in the odds for today's NBA action? Let's dissect them together.

Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Magic (71.96% win probability)

Magic (71.96% win probability) Spread: Magic (-7)

Magic (-7) Total: 219

219 Moneyline: Magic -290, Bulls +235

Magic -290, Bulls +235 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSFL, CHSN

Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Celtics (80.54% win probability)

Celtics (80.54% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-14)

Celtics (-14) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Celtics -901, 76ers +610

Celtics -901, 76ers +610 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, MAX, NBCS-BOS

Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Warriors (66.80% win probability)

Warriors (66.80% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-10.5)

Warriors (-10.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Warriors -450, Nets +350

Warriors -450, Nets +350 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, YES

Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Pacers (56.76% win probability)

Pacers (56.76% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-2.5)

Pacers (-2.5) Total: 247

247 Moneyline: Pacers -144, Hawks +122

Pacers -144, Hawks +122 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSIN

Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (68.27% win probability)

Rockets (68.27% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-4.5)

Rockets (-4.5) Total: 228

228 Moneyline: Rockets -188, Pelicans +158

Rockets -188, Pelicans +158 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, Gulf Coast Sports, WVUE

Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Lakers (51.54% win probability)

Lakers (51.54% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-4)

Lakers (-4) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Lakers -176, Knicks +148

Lakers -176, Knicks +148 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, MAX

Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.