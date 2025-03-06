NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 6
The matchups in a Thursday NBA slate that shouldn't be missed include the Indiana Pacers playing the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.
Ready to dive in the odds for today's NBA action? Let's dissect them together.
Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Magic (71.96% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-7)
- Total: 219
- Moneyline: Magic -290, Bulls +235
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSFL, CHSN
Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (80.54% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-14)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -901, 76ers +610
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, MAX, NBCS-BOS
Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (66.80% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-10.5)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -450, Nets +350
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, YES
Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (56.76% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-2.5)
- Total: 247
- Moneyline: Pacers -144, Hawks +122
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSIN
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (68.27% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-4.5)
- Total: 228
- Moneyline: Rockets -188, Pelicans +158
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, Gulf Coast Sports, WVUE
Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (51.54% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-4)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -176, Knicks +148
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, MAX
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
