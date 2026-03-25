NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 25
In a Wednesday NBA slate that includes a lot of thrilling matchups, the Houston Rockets versus the Minnesota Timberwolves is a game to catch.
Seeking additional betting info for today's NBA action? We have you covered with betting odds for each of the important games in the article below.
Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (77.02% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-2.5)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -154, Hawks +130
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSSE, FDSDET
Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (70.06% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-10.5)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -559, Pacers +420
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, SportsNet LA, WTHR-13
Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (68.84% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-6.5)
- Total: 239.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -245, Bulls +200
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, NBCS-PH
Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (64.28% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-3.5)
- Total: 241.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -158, Heat +134
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSOH
Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (55.96% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-3)
- Total: 217.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -144, Celtics +122
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSOK
Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (70.04% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-16.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -1493, Grizzlies +870
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSW, WMC-TV
Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Jazz (65.74% win probability)
- Spread: Jazz (-4.5)
- Total: 240.5
- Moneyline: Jazz -194, Wizards +162
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, MNMT
Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (59.37% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-1.5)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -122, Timberwolves +104
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSN, SCHN
Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (77.55% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-13.5)
- Total: 244.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -820, Mavericks +570
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KFAA, ALT, KTVD
Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (67.95% win probability)
- Spread: Trail Blazers (-12.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Trail Blazers -592, Bucks +440
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, FDSWI
Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (77.64% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-11.5)
- Total: 215.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -592, Nets +430
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, NBCS-BA
Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (61.53% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-4)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -178, Raptors +150
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TSN, FDSSC
Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
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