NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 25

In a Wednesday NBA slate that includes a lot of thrilling matchups, the Houston Rockets versus the Minnesota Timberwolves is a game to catch.

Seeking additional betting info for today's NBA action? We have you covered with betting odds for each of the important games in the article below.

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Pistons (77.02% win probability)

Pistons (77.02% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-2.5)

Pistons (-2.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Pistons -154, Hawks +130

Pistons -154, Hawks +130 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, FDSSE, FDSDET

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Lakers (70.06% win probability)

Lakers (70.06% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-10.5)

Lakers (-10.5) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Lakers -559, Pacers +420

Lakers -559, Pacers +420 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, SportsNet LA, WTHR-13

Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: 76ers (68.84% win probability)

76ers (68.84% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-6.5)

76ers (-6.5) Total: 239.5

239.5 Moneyline: 76ers -245, Bulls +200

76ers -245, Bulls +200 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, NBCS-PH

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (64.28% win probability)

Cavaliers (64.28% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-3.5)

Cavaliers (-3.5) Total: 241.5

241.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -158, Heat +134

Cavaliers -158, Heat +134 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSOH

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Celtics (55.96% win probability)

Celtics (55.96% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-3)

Thunder (-3) Total: 217.5

217.5 Moneyline: Thunder -144, Celtics +122

Thunder -144, Celtics +122 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSOK

Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Spurs (70.04% win probability)

Spurs (70.04% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-16.5)

Spurs (-16.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Spurs -1493, Grizzlies +870

Spurs -1493, Grizzlies +870 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSW, WMC-TV

Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Jazz (65.74% win probability)

Jazz (65.74% win probability) Spread: Jazz (-4.5)

Jazz (-4.5) Total: 240.5

240.5 Moneyline: Jazz -194, Wizards +162

Jazz -194, Wizards +162 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, MNMT

Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (59.37% win probability)

Timberwolves (59.37% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-1.5)

Rockets (-1.5) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Rockets -122, Timberwolves +104

Rockets -122, Timberwolves +104 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, FDSN, SCHN

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (77.55% win probability)

Nuggets (77.55% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-13.5)

Nuggets (-13.5) Total: 244.5

244.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -820, Mavericks +570

Nuggets -820, Mavericks +570 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, ALT, KTVD

Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (67.95% win probability)

Trail Blazers (67.95% win probability) Spread: Trail Blazers (-12.5)

Trail Blazers (-12.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Trail Blazers -592, Bucks +440

Trail Blazers -592, Bucks +440 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, FDSWI

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Warriors (77.64% win probability)

Warriors (77.64% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-11.5)

Warriors (-11.5) Total: 215.5

215.5 Moneyline: Warriors -592, Nets +430

Warriors -592, Nets +430 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES, NBCS-BA

Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Clippers (61.53% win probability)

Clippers (61.53% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-4)

Clippers (-4) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Clippers -178, Raptors +150

Clippers -178, Raptors +150 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: TSN, FDSSC

Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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