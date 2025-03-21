NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 21
Today's NBA schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Denver Nuggets squaring off against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Magic (67.90% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-7.5)
- Total: 216.5
- Moneyline: Magic -295, Wizards +240
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, FDSFL
Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (58.69% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-5.5)
- Total: 213.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -220, Heat +184
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, FDSSUN, NBA TV
San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (63.71% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-5.5)
- Total: 241.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -215, 76ers +180
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSW, NBCS-PH
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (85.44% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-14)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -901, Pelicans +610
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSN, Gulf Coast Sports
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (92.64% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-20)
- Total: 227
- Moneyline: Thunder -3448, Hornets +1400
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSSE
Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (51.78% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-8.5)
- Total: 236
- Moneyline: Pistons -391, Mavericks +310
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KFAA, FDSDET, WFAA
Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (80.93% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-13)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -719, Jazz +520
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, NBCS-BOS
Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (64.99% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-7.5)
- Total: 239
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -280, Suns +225
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSOH
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (63.00% win probability)
- Spread: Trail Blazers (-1)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Trail Blazers -112, Nuggets -104
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, ALT
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (60.08% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-7)
- Total: 231
- Moneyline: Clippers -295, Grizzlies +240
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSC, FDSSE
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
