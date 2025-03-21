FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 21

Today's NBA schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Denver Nuggets squaring off against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Ready to explore the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's break down them together.

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic

  • Projected Favorite: Magic (67.90% win probability)
  • Spread: Magic (-7.5)
  • Total: 216.5
  • Moneyline: Magic -295, Wizards +240
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MNMT, FDSFL

Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets

  • Projected Favorite: Rockets (58.69% win probability)
  • Spread: Rockets (-5.5)
  • Total: 213.5
  • Moneyline: Rockets -220, Heat +184
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCHN, FDSSUN, NBA TV

Bet on Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Projected Favorite: Spurs (63.71% win probability)
  • Spread: Spurs (-5.5)
  • Total: 241.5
  • Moneyline: Spurs -215, 76ers +180
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSW, NBCS-PH

Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (85.44% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-14)
  • Total: 228.5
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -901, Pelicans +610
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSN, Gulf Coast Sports

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (92.64% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-20)
  • Total: 227
  • Moneyline: Thunder -3448, Hornets +1400
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSSE

Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Projected Favorite: Pistons (51.78% win probability)
  • Spread: Pistons (-8.5)
  • Total: 236
  • Moneyline: Pistons -391, Mavericks +310
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KFAA, FDSDET, WFAA

Bet on Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (80.93% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-13)
  • Total: 227.5
  • Moneyline: Celtics -719, Jazz +520
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KJZZ, NBCS-BOS

Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (64.99% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-7.5)
  • Total: 239
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -280, Suns +225
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSOH

Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (63.00% win probability)
  • Spread: Trail Blazers (-1)
  • Total: 225.5
  • Moneyline: Trail Blazers -112, Nuggets -104
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, ALT

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Projected Favorite: Clippers (60.08% win probability)
  • Spread: Clippers (-7)
  • Total: 231
  • Moneyline: Clippers -295, Grizzlies +240
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSC, FDSSE

Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup