NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 21

Today's NBA schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Denver Nuggets squaring off against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Ready to explore the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's break down them together.

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Magic (67.90% win probability)

Magic (67.90% win probability) Spread: Magic (-7.5)

Magic (-7.5) Total: 216.5

216.5 Moneyline: Magic -295, Wizards +240

Magic -295, Wizards +240 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, FDSFL

Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (58.69% win probability)

Rockets (58.69% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-5.5)

Rockets (-5.5) Total: 213.5

213.5 Moneyline: Rockets -220, Heat +184

Rockets -220, Heat +184 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, FDSSUN, NBA TV

Bet on Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Spurs (63.71% win probability)

Spurs (63.71% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-5.5)

Spurs (-5.5) Total: 241.5

241.5 Moneyline: Spurs -215, 76ers +180

Spurs -215, 76ers +180 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSW, NBCS-PH

Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (85.44% win probability)

Timberwolves (85.44% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-14)

Timberwolves (-14) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -901, Pelicans +610

Timberwolves -901, Pelicans +610 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, Gulf Coast Sports

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Thunder (92.64% win probability)

Thunder (92.64% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-20)

Thunder (-20) Total: 227

227 Moneyline: Thunder -3448, Hornets +1400

Thunder -3448, Hornets +1400 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOK, FDSSE

Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Pistons (51.78% win probability)

Pistons (51.78% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-8.5)

Pistons (-8.5) Total: 236

236 Moneyline: Pistons -391, Mavericks +310

Pistons -391, Mavericks +310 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, FDSDET, WFAA

Bet on Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (80.93% win probability)

Celtics (80.93% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-13)

Celtics (-13) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Celtics -719, Jazz +520

Celtics -719, Jazz +520 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, NBCS-BOS

Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (64.99% win probability)

Cavaliers (64.99% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-7.5)

Cavaliers (-7.5) Total: 239

239 Moneyline: Cavaliers -280, Suns +225

Cavaliers -280, Suns +225 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSOH

Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (63.00% win probability)

Nuggets (63.00% win probability) Spread: Trail Blazers (-1)

Trail Blazers (-1) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Trail Blazers -112, Nuggets -104

Trail Blazers -112, Nuggets -104 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, ALT

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Clippers (60.08% win probability)

Clippers (60.08% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-7)

Clippers (-7) Total: 231

231 Moneyline: Clippers -295, Grizzlies +240

Clippers -295, Grizzlies +240 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSC, FDSSE

Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.